Boys Cross Country
Central Catholic 22, Andover 33
at Andover (2.9 miles)
Top finishers: 1. Matt Giannasca (CC) 16:03, 2. Evan Tremblay (CC0 16:41, 3. Matt Serrano (A) 16:44, 4. Ryan George (CC) 16:44, 5. Cameron Kirn (A) 16:55, 6. DJ Walsh (A) 16:59, 7. Leo Parent (CC) 17:01, 8. Pat Walsh (CC) 17:09
Trinity 23, Timberlane 33
at Derryfield (3.1 miles)
Timberlane leaders: 3. Ryan McClure 19:37, 4. Benjamin Bozek 20:01, 7. Michael Gordon 21:44
Girls Cross Country
Andover 18, Central Catholic 41
at Andover (2.9 miles)
Top finishers: 1. Molly Kiley (A) 18:51, 2. Leila Boudries (A) 19:16, 3. Lily Angluin (CC) 19:50, 4. Abby Redington (A) 20:19, 5. Anika Kapadia (A) 22:02, 6. Mary Lonergan (A) 22:14, 7. Kelyn Bradley (CC) 22:26, 8. Sydney Ng (CC) 22:42
Timberlane 15, Trinity 50
at Derryfield (3.1 miles)
Timberlane leaders: 1. Silan Gitterman 22:00, 2. Taryn Fox 24:52, 3. Kerry Gannon 25:13
Field Hockey
Dover 2, Timberlane 0
Division 1 Quarterfinals
Saves: Brandi Grand5
Timberlane (2-4): 0 0 — 0
Dover: 0 2 — 2
Windham 1, Londonderry 0
Division 1 Quarterfinals
Goals: Sophia Ponzini
Assists: Amy Lanouette
Windham (8-0): 0 1 — 1
Londonderry: 0 0 — 0
Pentucket 4, Hamilton-Wenham 0
Goals: Haley Dwight 2, Reese Gallant 2
Assists: Liv Reagan 2, Dwight
Saves: Charlene Basque 4
Hamilton-Wenham: 0 0 — 0
Pentucket (3-2): 3 1 — 4
Haverhill 1, Tewksbury 0
Goals: Katrina Savvas
Saves: Zoe Martin 19
Haverhill (2-0-1): 0 1 — 1
Tewksbury: 0 0 — 0
Chelmsford 3, Methuen 1
Goals: Natalia Fiato
Saves: Isabel Putnam 26
Methuen (3-1): 0 1 — 1
Chelmsford: 1 2 — 3
Andover 7, Central Catholic 1
Goals: CC — Grace Gervais; AND — Emma Reilly 2, Hanna Medwar 2, Heather Graham, Kate Harris, Lily Farnham
Saves: CC — Audra Gearin 7, Alexis DeMattia 18; AND — Paige Gillette 4
Andover (3-0): 2 5 — 7
Central Catholic (1-4): 0 1 — 1
Boys Soccer
Chelmsford 5, Methuen 0
Saves: Ethan Donahue 9, Caleb Finch 7
Chelmsford: 3 2 — 5
Methuen (0-2-1): 0 0 — 0
Andover 0, Central Catholic 0
Saves: CC — Sean McCarthy 6; AND — Brown 3, Sylvester 5
Central Catholic (2-2-1): 0 0 — 0
Andover (0-3-1): 0 0 — 0
Sanborn 2, Souhegan 0
Saves: Nate Talarico 14
Sanborn: 1 1 — 2
Souhegan: 0 0 — 0
Haverhill 4, Tewksbury 3
Goals: Aiden Robarts 2, Ethan Archambualt, Matt Perez
Saves: Ty Carroll 6
Tewksbury: 2 1 — 3
Haverhill (1-1-1): 2 2 — 4
Chelmsford 7, Methuen 1
Goals: Alex Jerez
Saves: Ethan Donahue 6, Caleb Finch 2
Methuen (0-1-1): 0 1 — 1
Chelmsford: 4 3 — 7
Girls Soccer
Pelham 4, Campbell 0
Goals: Elyce Jedraszek 2, Maddie Curan, Ashlyn Walsh
Saves: Hannah Deschanel 11
Campbell: 0 0 — 0
Pelham (4-1): 2 2 — 4
Andover 3, Central Catholic 3
Goals: CC -- Zarina Pinto, Adrianna Niles, Adrianna Marinello; AND — Lauren Adams 2, Maya Schwinn-Clanton
Saves: CC -- Lauren Sanchez 9; Andover (5): Ashley Napolitano, Kaitlyn Crowley
Andover: 1 2 — 3
Central Catholic (3-1-1): 3 0 — 3
Chelmsford 1, Methuen 1
Goals: Bella Keaney
Saves: Stephanie Henrick 7
Methuen (0-2-2): 0 1 — 1
Chelmsford (0-1-1): 0 1 — 1
Tewksbury 3, Haverhill 2
Goals: Meggie Dellea, Marisa Allen
Saves: Livvy DeCicco 4
Haverhill (2-1): 0 2 — 2
Tewksbury: 0 3 — 3
Chelmsford 2, Methuen 2
Goals: Bella Keaney 2
Saves: Stephanie Henrick 9
Methuen (0-2-3): 1 1 — 2
Chelmsford (0-1-2): 2 0 — 2
Girls Volleyball
Haverhill 3, Tewksbury 0
Kills: Jada Burdier 10
Blocks: Mia Ferrer Valdez 3
Assists: Kya Burdier 18
Service points (aces): (Jada Burdier 3, Shiloh Osmer 3)
Digs: Kya Burdier 11
Tewksbury: 16 8 19 — 0
Haverhill (3-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.