Boys Cross Country

Central Catholic 22, Andover 33

at Andover (2.9 miles)

Top finishers: 1. Matt Giannasca (CC) 16:03, 2. Evan Tremblay (CC0 16:41, 3. Matt Serrano (A) 16:44, 4. Ryan George (CC) 16:44, 5. Cameron Kirn (A) 16:55, 6. DJ Walsh (A) 16:59, 7. Leo Parent (CC) 17:01, 8. Pat Walsh (CC) 17:09

Trinity 23, Timberlane 33

at Derryfield (3.1 miles)

Timberlane leaders: 3. Ryan McClure 19:37, 4. Benjamin Bozek 20:01, 7. Michael Gordon 21:44

Girls Cross Country

Andover 18, Central Catholic 41

at Andover (2.9 miles)

Top finishers: 1. Molly Kiley (A) 18:51, 2. Leila Boudries (A) 19:16, 3. Lily Angluin (CC) 19:50, 4. Abby Redington (A) 20:19, 5. Anika Kapadia (A) 22:02, 6. Mary Lonergan (A) 22:14, 7. Kelyn Bradley (CC) 22:26, 8. Sydney Ng (CC) 22:42

Timberlane 15, Trinity 50

at Derryfield (3.1 miles)

Timberlane leaders: 1. Silan Gitterman 22:00, 2. Taryn Fox 24:52, 3. Kerry Gannon 25:13

Field Hockey

Dover 2, Timberlane 0

Division 1 Quarterfinals

Saves: Brandi Grand5

Timberlane (2-4): 0 0 — 0

Dover: 0 2 — 2

Windham 1, Londonderry 0

Division 1 Quarterfinals

Goals: Sophia Ponzini

Assists: Amy Lanouette

Windham (8-0): 0 1 — 1

Londonderry: 0 0 — 0

Pentucket 4, Hamilton-Wenham 0

Goals: Haley Dwight 2, Reese Gallant 2

Assists: Liv Reagan 2, Dwight

Saves: Charlene Basque 4

Hamilton-Wenham: 0 0 — 0

Pentucket (3-2): 3 1 — 4

Haverhill 1, Tewksbury 0

Goals: Katrina Savvas

Saves: Zoe Martin 19

Haverhill (2-0-1): 0 1 — 1

Tewksbury: 0 0 — 0

Chelmsford 3, Methuen 1

Goals: Natalia Fiato

Saves: Isabel Putnam 26

Methuen (3-1): 0 1 — 1

Chelmsford: 1 2 — 3

Andover 7, Central Catholic 1

Goals: CC — Grace Gervais; AND — Emma Reilly 2, Hanna Medwar 2, Heather Graham, Kate Harris, Lily Farnham

Saves: CC — Audra Gearin 7, Alexis DeMattia 18; AND — Paige Gillette 4

Andover (3-0): 2 5 — 7

Central Catholic (1-4): 0 1 — 1

Boys Soccer

Chelmsford 5, Methuen 0

Saves: Ethan Donahue 9, Caleb Finch 7

Chelmsford: 3 2 — 5

Methuen (0-2-1): 0 0 — 0

Andover 0, Central Catholic 0

Saves: CC — Sean McCarthy 6; AND — Brown 3, Sylvester 5

Central Catholic (2-2-1): 0 0 — 0

Andover (0-3-1): 0 0 — 0

Sanborn 2, Souhegan 0

Saves: Nate Talarico 14

Sanborn: 1 1 — 2

Souhegan: 0 0 — 0

Haverhill 4, Tewksbury 3

Goals: Aiden Robarts 2, Ethan Archambualt, Matt Perez

Saves: Ty Carroll 6

Tewksbury: 2 1 — 3

Haverhill (1-1-1): 2 2 — 4

Chelmsford 7, Methuen 1

Goals: Alex Jerez

Saves: Ethan Donahue 6, Caleb Finch 2

Methuen (0-1-1): 0 1 — 1

Chelmsford: 4 3 — 7

Girls Soccer

Pelham 4, Campbell 0

Goals: Elyce Jedraszek 2, Maddie Curan, Ashlyn Walsh

Saves: Hannah Deschanel 11

Campbell: 0 0 — 0

Pelham (4-1): 2 2 — 4

Andover 3, Central Catholic 3

Goals: CC -- Zarina Pinto, Adrianna Niles, Adrianna Marinello; AND — Lauren Adams 2, Maya Schwinn-Clanton

Saves: CC -- Lauren Sanchez 9; Andover (5): Ashley Napolitano, Kaitlyn Crowley

Andover: 1 2 — 3

Central Catholic (3-1-1): 3 0 — 3

Chelmsford 1, Methuen 1

Goals: Bella Keaney

Saves: Stephanie Henrick 7

Methuen (0-2-2): 0 1 — 1

Chelmsford (0-1-1): 0 1 — 1

Tewksbury 3, Haverhill 2

Goals: Meggie Dellea, Marisa Allen

Saves: Livvy DeCicco 4

Haverhill (2-1): 0 2 — 2

Tewksbury: 0 3 — 3

Chelmsford 2, Methuen 2

Goals: Bella Keaney 2

Saves: Stephanie Henrick 9

Methuen (0-2-3): 1 1 — 2

Chelmsford (0-1-2): 2 0 — 2

Girls Volleyball

Haverhill 3, Tewksbury 0

Kills: Jada Burdier 10

Blocks: Mia Ferrer Valdez 3

Assists: Kya Burdier 18

Service points (aces): (Jada Burdier 3, Shiloh Osmer 3)

Digs: Kya Burdier 11

Tewksbury: 16  8 19 — 0

Haverhill (3-0): 25 25 25 — 3

Tags

Recommended for you