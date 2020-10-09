North Andover 17, Chelmsford 44
at Chelmsford (3.1 miles)
Top NA finishers: 1, Abby Mastromonaco 20:33, 2. Courtney Dalke 20:34, 3. Leyla Kvaternik 20:38, 5. Gabby Harty 22:30, 6. Leigha Leavitt 23:16, 7. Lucy Depolito 23:37
Records: North Andover 1-0
Field Hockey
Souhegan 1, Sanborn 0
Saves: Emma Crowe 14
Souhegan: 0 0 1 — 1
Sanborn (4-3): 0 0 0 — 0
Londonderry 2, Timberlane 1
Goals: Maeve Perras
Saves: Brandi Garand 5
Londonderry: 0 1 1 — 2
Timberlane: 1 0 0 — 1
Windham 1, Pinkerton 0
Goals: Cecilia Ponzini
Saves: W — Kamdyn Clementi 3; P — Kylie Coupal 44
Windham (4-0): 0 1 — 1
Pinkerton (1-3-2): 0 0 — 0
Merrimack 2, Salem 1
Goals: Jennifer Olson
Saves: Lyndsay Troisi 12
Merrimack (2-0-1): 0 2 — 2
Salem (0-3-1): 0 1 — 1
Golf
Methuen 271, Dracut 315
Methuen leaders: Josh Frechette 39, Brian Zraket 42, Matt Pappalardo 43, Cameron Hutchings 46
Records: Methuen 3-4
North Andover sweeps
Team scores: North Andover 250, Central 279; Central 279, Lowell 284; North Andover 250, Lowell 284
Team leaders: NA — James Robbins 38
Records: Central Catholic 4-6
Boys Soccer
Windham 2, Pinkerton 1
Goals: W — Ryan Husson, Charlie Breen
Saves: W — Preston Neal 3; P — 6
Pinkerton: 1 0 — 1
Windham (4-0): 2 0 — 2
Girls Soccer
Pinkerton 3, Windham 0
Goals: Chayse Dube 2, Adria Forand
Saves: Jordan Wheaton 7
Windham (0-3-1): 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton (4-1-1): 1 2 — 3
Timberlane 1, Londonderry 0
Goals: Bella Keogh
Saves: T — Arden Ferrari-Henry 5; L — Liana Sawyer 7
Timberlane (6-0): 0 1 — 1
Londonderry: 0 0 — 0
