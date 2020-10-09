North Andover 17, Chelmsford 44

at Chelmsford (3.1 miles)

Top NA finishers: 1, Abby Mastromonaco 20:33, 2. Courtney Dalke 20:34, 3. Leyla Kvaternik 20:38, 5. Gabby Harty 22:30, 6. Leigha Leavitt 23:16, 7. Lucy Depolito 23:37

Records: North Andover 1-0

Field Hockey

Souhegan 1, Sanborn 0

Saves: Emma Crowe 14

Souhegan: 0 0 1 — 1

Sanborn (4-3): 0 0 0 — 0

Londonderry 2, Timberlane 1

Goals: Maeve Perras

Saves: Brandi Garand 5

Londonderry: 0 1 1 — 2

Timberlane: 1 0 0 — 1

Windham 1, Pinkerton 0

Goals: Cecilia Ponzini

Saves: W — Kamdyn Clementi 3; P — Kylie Coupal 44

Windham (4-0): 0 1 — 1

Pinkerton (1-3-2): 0 0 — 0

Merrimack 2, Salem 1

Goals: Jennifer Olson

Saves: Lyndsay Troisi 12

Merrimack (2-0-1): 0 2 — 2

Salem (0-3-1): 0 1 — 1

Golf

Methuen 271, Dracut 315

Methuen leaders: Josh Frechette 39, Brian Zraket 42, Matt Pappalardo 43, Cameron Hutchings 46

Records: Methuen 3-4

North Andover sweeps

Team scores: North Andover 250, Central 279; Central 279, Lowell 284; North Andover 250, Lowell 284

Team leaders: NA — James Robbins 38

Records: Central Catholic 4-6

Boys Soccer

Windham 2, Pinkerton 1

Goals: W — Ryan Husson, Charlie Breen

Saves: W — Preston Neal 3; P — 6

Pinkerton: 1 0 — 1

Windham (4-0): 2 0 — 2

Girls Soccer

Pinkerton 3, Windham 0

Goals: Chayse Dube 2, Adria Forand

Saves: Jordan Wheaton 7

Windham (0-3-1): 0 0 — 0

Pinkerton (4-1-1): 1 2 — 3

Timberlane 1, Londonderry 0

Goals: Bella Keogh

Saves: T — Arden Ferrari-Henry 5; L — Liana Sawyer 7

Timberlane (6-0): 0 1 — 1

Londonderry: 0 0 — 0

