Boys Basketball
Everett 66, Methuen 34
Division 1 North first round
Methuen (34): Perello 4, Garcia 0, Allen 5, Carpio 4, Ortega 0, Osias 0, Touma 2, Crowe 7, Lussier 12, Lopez 0, Vasquez 0.
3-pointers: Crowe 2, Allen
Methuen (11-10): 12 6 6 10 — 34
Everett (17-4): 11 18 23 14 — 66
Boston Latin 68, North Andover 44
Division 2 North first round
North Andover (44): Kutz 4, Moore 4, Connolly 4, Wolinski 12, Griffin 2, Murphy 6, Heim 12.
3-pointers: Wolinski 4, Murphy 2
North Andover (6-14): 14 9 11 10 — 44
Boston Latin (20-4): 14 16 20 18 — 68
Girls Basketball
Spaulding 61, Pelham 25
Pelham (25): Schwab 2, McFarland 2, Carney 9, T. Galgay 2, Allard 2, Rutherford 5, Molettieri 0, Sauer 0, Cantecesso 0, Higginbottom 1, Hinton 2. Totals 8-7-25
3-pointers: Carney
Pelham (11-8, 11-5 NH): 2 10 2 11 — 25
Spaulding (14-3 NH): 17 16 15 13 — 61
