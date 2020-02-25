Boys Basketball

Everett 66, Methuen 34

Division 1 North first round

Methuen (34): Perello 4, Garcia 0, Allen 5, Carpio 4, Ortega 0, Osias 0, Touma 2, Crowe 7, Lussier 12, Lopez 0, Vasquez 0.

3-pointers: Crowe 2, Allen

Methuen (11-10): 12  6  6 10 — 34

Everett (17-4): 11 18 23 14 — 66

Boston Latin 68, North Andover 44

Division 2 North first round

North Andover (44): Kutz 4, Moore 4, Connolly 4, Wolinski 12, Griffin 2, Murphy 6, Heim 12.

3-pointers: Wolinski 4, Murphy 2

North Andover (6-14): 14  9 11 10 — 44

Boston Latin (20-4): 14 16 20 18 — 68

Girls Basketball

Spaulding 61, Pelham 25

Pelham (25): Schwab 2, McFarland 2, Carney 9, T. Galgay 2, Allard 2, Rutherford 5, Molettieri 0, Sauer 0, Cantecesso 0, Higginbottom 1, Hinton 2. Totals 8-7-25

3-pointers: Carney

Pelham (11-8, 11-5 NH):  2 10  2 11 — 25

Spaulding (14-3 NH): 17 16 15 13 — 61

