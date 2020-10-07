Field Hockey
Newburyport 3, Pentucket 2
Goals: N — Callie Beauparlant, Lilly Ragusa; P — Meg Freiermuth, Liv Reagan
Saves: N — Jane Mettling 6; P — Charlene Basque 12
Newburyport (2-0): 1 2 — 3
Pentucket (1-1): 0 2 — 2
Souhegan 3, Sanborn 0
Saves: Emma Crowe 10
Sanborn (4-2): 0 0 — 0
Souhegan: 1 2 — 3
Bishop Fenwick 5, Central Catholic 1
Goals: Brooke Jankowski
Saves: Alexis DeMattia 1, Audra Gearin 6
Central Catholic (0-1): 0 1 — 1
Bishop Fenwick: 2 3 — 5
Timberlane 3, Londonderry 2
Goals: T — Delaney Condon, Mackenzie Mlocek, Averie Bowman
Saves: T — Brandi Garand 6
Londonderry: 0 2 0 — 2
Timberlane: 0 2 1 — 3
Merrimack 2, Salem 0
Saves: Lyndsay Troisi 11
Merrimack (1-0-1): 1 1 — 2
Salem (0-2-1): 0 0 — 0
Windham 3, Pinkerton 0
Goals: Maddie Ohare, Mia Gallinelli, Cam Livingstone
Saves: W— Kamdyn Clementi 3; P — Kylie Coupal 36
Windham (3-0): 0 3 — 3
Pinkerton (1-2-2): 0 0 — 0
Golf
Rockport 127, Pentucket 85
Team leaders: Ava Spencer 24 points, Dom Cignetti 14, Colby Jaslowich 13, Andrew Felzani 13
Records: Pentucket 0-4
Windham wina it
Team scores: Windham 204, Spaulding 216, Coe-Brown 237
Windham leaders: Nate Crowley 39, Nick Furnari 40, Logan Carter 41, Jack St. Hilaire 41
Records: Windham 4-1
Timberlane 198, Pinkerton 204, Concord 211
Team leaders: PA — Jeremy Burke 38, Juliana Megan 39, Tylor Pappalardo 41, Robbie DeFeo 42; T —Jack Pepin 38, Zach Diamond 38, Caden Donahue 39, Stephen Ramos 41
Records: Pinkerton 11-4, Timberlane 16-4
Andover takes 1st
Team scores: Andover 242, Haverhill 250, Billerica 276
Team leaders: H — Aiden Azevedo 37, Jackson DiFloures 40, Matt Murphy 42, Nick Samaha 43, McKenzie Murphy 44, Sean Crockett 44; A — Evan Giggey 36, Cade Cedorchuck 38, Steve Ingram 41, Nick Ventura 42, Noah Farland 42, Timmy Kobelski 43
Records: Haverhill 3-1
Boys Soccer
Windham 5, Timberlane 1
Goals: W — Max Husson, Ryan Husson, Landon Neal, Dom Picciano, Adam Burke
Saves: W — Preston Neal 2
Windham (3-0): 4 1 — 5
Timberlane: 0 1 — 1
Windham 4, Pinkerton 1
Goals: P — Adam Freiburger; W — Charlie Breen, Max Husson, Owen Larouco, Dom Picciano
Saves: P — Kiyoshi Dustin 4, Owen Belanger 4; W —Preston Neal 4
Windham (3-0): 1 3 — 4
Pinkerton (1-4): 1 0 — 1
Girls Soccer
Salem 5, Merrimack 4
Goals: Charlotte Hinchey 3, Melanie Kurman, Corrie Smith
Saves: Kendall Migliorini 4, Rachel Carr 5
Merrimack (0-3): 2 2 0 — 4
Salem (1-4): 2 2 1 — 5
Timberlane 1, Londonderry 0
Goals: Sophia Keogh
Saves: T — Arden Ferrari-Henry 5; L — Liana Sawyer 5
Londonderry (3-2): 0 0 — 0
Timberlane (5-0): 0 1 — 1
Pinkerton 3, Windham 3
Goals: P — Macy Graves 2, Chayse Dube; W — Reagan Murray 3
Saves: P — Lindsay Blum 8;W — Jess Thibodeau 8
Pinkerton (3-1-1): 1 2 — 3
Windham (0-2-1): 2 1 — 3
Girls Volleyball
Salem 3, Merrimack 2
Kills: Bailey Sacco 10, Sydney Emerson 10
Blocks: Becca Huyck 3
Assists: Katie Jamer 29
Service points (aces): Jamer 18 (10)
Digs: Jill St Hilliare 15
Merrimack: 26 25 17 22 8 — 2
Salem (1-0): 24 11 25 25 15 — 3
Windham 3, Pinkerton 1
Kills: P — Morgan Stevens 9; W — Cassie Faria 12
Blocks: P — Lily Haywood 3; W — Arielle Nysten 3
Assists: P — Ella Koelb 25; W — Lana Carboni 19
Service points (aces): P — Haywood 13 (3); W — Ava Mayo 12 (2)
Digs: P — Reese Asselin 19; W — Eliza Raymond 18
Pinkerton (3-2): 25 22 21 19 — 1
Windham (2-0): 17 25 25 25 — 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.