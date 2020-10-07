Field Hockey

Newburyport 3, Pentucket 2

Goals: N — Callie Beauparlant, Lilly Ragusa; P — Meg Freiermuth, Liv Reagan

Saves: N — Jane Mettling 6; P — Charlene Basque 12

Newburyport (2-0): 1 2 — 3

Pentucket (1-1): 0 2 — 2

Souhegan 3, Sanborn 0

Saves: Emma Crowe 10

Sanborn (4-2): 0 0 — 0

Souhegan: 1 2 — 3

Bishop Fenwick 5, Central Catholic 1

Goals: Brooke Jankowski

Saves: Alexis DeMattia 1, Audra Gearin 6

Central Catholic (0-1): 0 1 — 1

Bishop Fenwick: 2 3 — 5

Timberlane 3, Londonderry 2

Goals: T — Delaney Condon, Mackenzie Mlocek, Averie Bowman

Saves: T — Brandi Garand 6

Londonderry: 0 2 0 — 2

Timberlane: 0 2 1 — 3

Merrimack 2, Salem 0

Saves: Lyndsay Troisi 11

Merrimack (1-0-1): 1 1 — 2

Salem (0-2-1): 0 0 — 0

Windham 3, Pinkerton 0

Goals: Maddie Ohare, Mia Gallinelli, Cam Livingstone

Saves: W— Kamdyn Clementi 3; P — Kylie Coupal 36

Windham (3-0): 0 3 — 3

Pinkerton (1-2-2): 0 0 — 0

Golf

Rockport 127, Pentucket 85

Team leaders: Ava Spencer 24 points, Dom Cignetti 14, Colby Jaslowich 13, Andrew Felzani 13

Records: Pentucket 0-4

Windham wina it

Team scores: Windham 204, Spaulding 216, Coe-Brown 237

Windham leaders: Nate Crowley 39, Nick Furnari 40, Logan Carter 41, Jack St. Hilaire 41

Records: Windham 4-1

Timberlane 198, Pinkerton 204, Concord 211

Team leaders: PA — Jeremy Burke 38, Juliana Megan 39, Tylor Pappalardo 41, Robbie DeFeo 42; T —Jack Pepin 38, Zach Diamond 38, Caden Donahue 39, Stephen Ramos 41

Records: Pinkerton 11-4, Timberlane 16-4

Andover takes 1st

Team scores: Andover 242, Haverhill 250, Billerica 276

Team leaders: H — Aiden Azevedo 37, Jackson DiFloures 40, Matt Murphy 42, Nick Samaha 43, McKenzie Murphy 44, Sean Crockett 44; A — Evan Giggey 36, Cade Cedorchuck 38, Steve Ingram 41, Nick Ventura 42, Noah Farland 42, Timmy Kobelski 43

Records: Haverhill 3-1

Boys Soccer

Windham 5, Timberlane 1

Goals: W — Max Husson, Ryan Husson, Landon Neal, Dom Picciano, Adam Burke

Saves: W — Preston Neal 2

Windham (3-0): 4 1 — 5

Timberlane: 0 1 — 1

Windham 4, Pinkerton 1

Goals: P — Adam Freiburger; W — Charlie Breen, Max Husson, Owen Larouco, Dom Picciano

Saves: P — Kiyoshi Dustin 4, Owen Belanger 4; W —Preston Neal 4

Windham (3-0): 1 3 — 4

Pinkerton (1-4): 1 0 — 1

Girls Soccer

Salem 5, Merrimack 4

Goals: Charlotte Hinchey 3, Melanie Kurman, Corrie Smith

Saves: Kendall Migliorini 4, Rachel Carr 5

Merrimack (0-3): 2 2 0 — 4

Salem (1-4): 2 2 1 — 5

Timberlane 1, Londonderry 0

Goals: Sophia Keogh

Saves: T — Arden Ferrari-Henry 5; L — Liana Sawyer 5

Londonderry (3-2): 0 0 — 0

Timberlane (5-0): 0 1 — 1

Pinkerton 3, Windham 3

Goals: P — Macy Graves 2, Chayse Dube; W — Reagan Murray 3

Saves: P — Lindsay Blum 8;W — Jess Thibodeau 8

Pinkerton (3-1-1): 1 2 — 3

Windham (0-2-1): 2 1 — 3

Girls Volleyball

Salem 3, Merrimack 2

Kills: Bailey Sacco 10, Sydney Emerson 10

Blocks: Becca Huyck 3

Assists: Katie Jamer 29

Service points (aces): Jamer 18 (10)

Digs: Jill St Hilliare 15

Merrimack: 26 25 17 22  8 — 2

Salem (1-0): 24 11 25 25 15 — 3

Windham 3, Pinkerton 1

Kills: P — Morgan Stevens 9; W — Cassie Faria 12

Blocks: P — Lily Haywood 3; W — Arielle Nysten 3

Assists: P — Ella Koelb 25; W — Lana Carboni 19

Service points (aces): P — Haywood 13 (3); W — Ava Mayo 12 (2)

Digs: P — Reese Asselin 19; W — Eliza Raymond 18

Pinkerton (3-2): 25 22 21 19 — 1

Windham (2-0): 17 25 25 25 — 3

Tags

Recommended for you