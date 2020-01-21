Girls Basketball
Whittier 57, Northeast Metro 39
Whittier (57): Talley 15, Efosa 28, Krafton 6, Meekins 1, McGrath 2, M.Dawkins 1, V.Dawkins 0, Lear 0, Bullis 0, Habib 2, Deziel 2, Cintron 0.
3-pointers: Efosa 2, Krafton
Northeast Metro (9-2): 4 16 7 12 — 39
Whittier (8-3): 13 13 12 19 — 57
Pentucket 38, Newburyport 30
Pentucket (38): Wyner 0-0-0, Thompson 0-0-0, Maurer 0-0-0, Lambert 1-0-3, Yacubacci 1-4-6, Dube 0-0-0, Hurley 3-2-11, Mickelson 0-0-0, Currie 6-5-18. Totals 11-11-38
Newburyport (30): J. Doucette 1-1-3, Turner 0-0-0, D. McElhinney 0-3-3, E. Doucette 0-0-0, Cavanaugh 3-0-7, Ward 3-1-7, Affolter 0-0-0, Vandenberg 0-0-0, Gillingham 3-1-7, E. Foley 0-0-0, Rosseau 0-1-1, Metsker 0-2-2. Totals: 10-9-30
3-pointers: P — Hurley 3, Lambert, Currie; N — Cavanaugh
Pentucket (10-1): 8 9 8 13 — 38
Newburyport (6-4): 2 8 7 13 — 30
Girls Gymnastics
Central Catholic 136.65, Dracut 131.25
Central placers:
Vault: 1. 1. Meagan Kelly 9.2, 2. Deirdre Donovan 9.05; Bars: 1. Kelly 8.9, 2. Regina Deili 8.5, 3. Haley Stewart 8.3; Beam: 1. Meagan Kelly 9.0, 2. Haley Stewart 8.2, 3. Donovan 8.0; Floor: 1. Deili 9.1, Donovan 9.0, 3. Kelly 8.6; All-around: 1. Meagan Kelly 35.7
Boys Ice Hockey
Xaverian 3, Central Catholic 1
Central Catholic (7-5-1): 0 1 0 — 1
Xaverian: 1 0 2 — 3
Goals: Nick Peters
Saves: Michael Brothers 22
Wilmington 8, Pentucket 1
Pentucket (1-8): 1 0 0 — 1
Wilmington (6-5-1): 4 2 2 — 8
Goals: Ryan Soucy
Assists: Jacob Riley
Saves: Ben Guertin 36
Lincoln/Sudbury 1, North Andover 1
North Andover (7-2-3): 0 1 0 — 1
Lincoln/Sudbury (7-2-1): 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Dario DiBlasi
Saves: Patrick Green 28
Girls Ice Hockey
Beverly 3, Andover 1
Beverly (5-6-2): 1 1 1 — 3
Andover (6-3-3): 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Lauren Adams
Saves: Lillian Jagger 15
Haverhill 4, Reading 2
Reading: 0 1 1 — 2
Haverhill (9-0-2): 2 1 1 — 4
Goals: Morgan Whitlock 2, Emma Skafas, Shelby Nassar
Assists: Deanna Bosco, Alyssa Mazzocchi, Reese Pascucci, Eliana Kane, Hannah Keating, Liv Cole, Caitlyn Mazzocchi, Whitlock
Saves: Jenny Hubbard 23
Boys Swimming
Belmont 88, Haverhill 77
Haverhill winners:
200 freestyle: Casey Connors 1:59.75; 200 IM: Dan McLaughlin 2:12.78; 100 butterfly: Connors 1:03.80 ;100 backstroke: McLaughlin 1:03.34
Records: Haverhill 2-7
Andover 94, North Andover 58
Andover winners:
200 medley relay: Ashwin Ganesh, Eric Qu, Tyler Millien, Adam Medjamia 2:07.07; 200 freestyle:Kenneth Siu 1;54.12; 200 IM: Ryan Zhu 2:17.87; 50 freestyle: Dennis Tang 24.46; Diving:Davis Blanch 136.05 ; 100 butterfly: Adam Medjamia 1:01.49; 100 freestyle: Tyler Millien 56.71; 500 freestyle: Dylan Wang 5;25.74; 200 freestyle relay: Dennis Tang, Ryan Zhu, Eric Qu, Fisher Sun; 100 backstroke: Patrick Currie 1:00.56; 100 breaststroke: William Qian 1:05.64; 400 freestyle relay:Jayden Sigman, Henry Campbell, Patrick Currie, Alexander McNally
Records: Andover 4-2
Wrestling
Tewksbury 44, Lawrence 33
Lawrence winners:
106: Luis Mauricio pin :10; 113: Jaycob Zapata pin 3:10; 120: Davidson Theosmy dec. 6-4; 182: Angel Miranda pin 2:37; 195: Freddy Collazo pin 2:42; 220: Eric Sanchez pin 5:40
Records: Lawrence 8-11-1
St. John’s Prep sweeps
Team scores: SJP 71, Peabody/Saugus 12; SJP 84, Josiah Quincy 0; SJP 65, Marminides 0; SJP 61, Masconomet 5
SJP records:
106: Adam Schaeublin 4-0; 113: Nick Curley 4-0; 126: Alec Runnals 4-0; 132: Quinn Alexander 4-0; 138: Quinn Alexander 4-0; 145: Jordan Young 4-0; 152: Matt Mitchell 4-0; 160: Achiles Gikas 4-0; 170: Marty Roach 4-0; 182: Garrett Dunn 4-0; 195: Owen Gaffney 4-0
Records: St. John’s Prep 23-0-1
