Boys Basketball
Mystic Valley 66, Whittier 56
Whittier (56): Tricoche 8, Rodriguez 8, Geneus 5, Torre 8, Couture 22, Efosa 5. Totals 19-16-56
3-pointers: Couture, Efosa
Whittier: 18 12 15 11 — 56
Mystic Valley: 17 20 14 15 — 66
Notre Dame 52, Greater Lawrence 50
Gr. Lawrence (50): Mejia 9, Languasco 2, Gonzalez 8, Palmer 13, Valenzuela 2, Tineo 3, S Cruz 8, Garcia 5 Totals 17-11-50
3-pointers: Mejia, Palmer 3, Garcia
Greater Lawrence (12-5): 11 15 14 10 — 50
Notre Dame: 10 5 20 17 — 52
Pelham 84, Bishop Brady 53
Pelham (84): McGlinchey 0, Strout 0, Travis 0, Bellahrossi 2, Hamel 3, Dumont 3, Herrling 4, M.Crowley 5, Paul 8, Garrett 9, Jones 11, D.Crowley 18, Brown 21. Totals 32-11-84
3-pointers: M.Crowley, Garrett, Dumont, Jones 2, D.Crowley 2, Brown 2
Pelham (11-4): 18 23 22 21 — 84
Bishop Brady (1-10): 17 11 14 11 — 53
Girls Skiing
North Andover splits
Meet Results: Austin Prep 123, Haverhill 12; Andover 84, Austin Prep 51; Andover 78.5, M-E 56.5; Masconomet 101, M-E 34; Masco 103, North Andover 32; North Andover 68, Georgetown 67; Georgetown 114, Swampscott 21; Swampscott 76, Haverhill 24
Top 15: 1. Sydney Pilla (AP) 22.26 , 2. Hannah Hubbard (M-E) 22.88, 3. Katherine Downs (masco) 22.94, 4. Ava Pelletier (Masco) 23.06, Dianna Dinitto (AP( 23.36, 6. Ashley Hamson (Masco) 23.39, 7. Charlotte Hill (Masco) 23.40, 8. Brenna Slomsky (Gtown) 23.45, 9. Mia Gustafson (Gtown) 23.46, 10. Maddy O’Brien (Swampscot) 23.47, 11. Jane Freund (NA( 23.48, 12. Bella Clark-Alderman (Masco) 23.62, 13, Haley Serafino (Masco) 23.64, 14. Cat Malatesta (masco) 23.72, 15. Julia Jenks (AP) 23.77, Mia Muse (NA) 23.77
Records: Masconomet 14-0, North Andover 11-3, Georgetown 10-4, Andover 9-5, M-E 5-9, Austin Prep 5-9, Swampscott 2-12, Haverhill 0-14
Girls Basketball
Sanborn 33, Kennett 32
Sanborn (33): Merry-Carreiro 0, Morris 0, Houghton 14, McGough 17, Douglas 0, Hinckley 2, Brown 2, Postema 0,Giles 0,Cotter 0. Totals 13-0-33
3-pointers: McGough 4, Houghton 3
Sanborn (6-7): 7 13 7 6 — 33
Kennett: 7 6 9 10 — 32
Boys Ice Hockey
North Andover 2, Beverly 1
North Andover (11-3-5): 1 0 1 — 2
Beverly (7-9-2): 1 0 0 — 1
Goals: Cole Fagan, Andrew Perry
Saves: Ben Williamson 23
Andover 5, Westford Academy 3
Westford Academy: 2 0 1 — 3
Andover (9-8-1): 1 2 2 — 5
Goals: nate Byers, Mike Feeney, Leo Byers, Anthony Previte, Tim Kobelski
Saves: jake Brezner 24
