Monday, Sept. 9 highlights

Field Hockey

Pentucket 2, Triton 2

Goals: P — Meghan Bean 2; T — Gianna Conte 2

Assists: P — None; T — None

Saves: P — Charlene Basque 4; T — Riley Keeler 6

Pentucket (1-0-1): 1 1 — 2

Triton (0-1-1): 1 1 — 2

Winnacunnet 3, Timberlane 0

Saves: Meg Query 2

Winnacunnet (1-0): 2 1 — 3

Timberlane (0-1): 0 0 — 0

North Andover 5, Marblehead 1

Goals: Lexi Swartz 2, Lexi Rivet 2, Anna Bono

Saves: NA — Jenna Bard 4

Marblehead: 0 1 — 1

North Andover (1-0): 1 4 — 5

Methuen 4, Tyngsboro 1

Goals: Piper Hugus 2, Julia Tardugno, Rosannamarie Emmanuel

Saves: Isabel Putnam 8

Methuen (1-0-1): 2 2 — 4

Tyngsborough: 1 0 — 1

Malden 4, Lawrence 0

Saves: Leylani Leanardo 7

Lawrence (0-2): 0 0 — 0

Malden: 0 4 — 4

Golf

Tewkasbury 13, Methuen 6

Methuen winners: Josh Frechette, Xavier Cordero, Matt Pappalardo (tie)

Records: Methuen 0-2

Pelham places 1st

Team scores: Pelham 83, Sanborn 69, Prospect Mountain 59, Belmont 46

Team leaders: Pelham — Ross Hamel 40, Peter Gamache 40, Ethan Joncas 42, Bob Charette 48; Sanborn — Pat Sullivan 41

Records: Pelham 6-0, Sanborn 7-2

Salem takes 2nd

Team scores: Concord 205, Salem 220, Spaulding 225, Winnacunnet 239

Team leaders: Evan Desjardins 34 (medalist); Eric McDermott 44

Girls Soccer

Haverhill 6, Methuen 2

Goals: H — Meggie Dellea, Elena Albano, Marisa Allen, Kaitlyn Burns, Delani Dorsey, Brianna Harrington

Saves: H — Felicya DeCicco 5

Methuen: 1 1 — 2

Haverhill (2-1): 1 5 — 6

Girls Volleyball

Whittier 3, Chelsea 0

Kills: Grace Defosa 8,

Blocks: Meghan Jegerow 1

Assists: Siarra Cronin 7

Service points (aces): Alyssa Michel 8 (Defosa 7, Lily Meekins 7)

Digs: Alicia Habib 7

Whittier (2-0): 25 25 25 — 3

Chelsea:  8 10 18 — 0

Methuen 3, Swampscott 0

Kills: Jillian McCoy 12

Blocks: Nunez, Levesque 3

Assists: McDonnell 23

Service points (aces): Erin Smith 14 (2)

Digs: McCoy 8

Methuen (2-0): 25 25 25 — 3

Swampscott: 20 12 21 — 0

North Andover 3, Watertown 0

Kills: Deanna Bosco 9

Blocks: Emily Grant 4

Assists: Celia Wong 24

Service points (aces): (Elle Dadiego 3)

Digs: Maddy Sweeney 13

Watertown:  6  9  9 — 0

North Andover (2-0): 25 25 25 — 3

Timberlane 3, Nashua North 2

Kills: Lauren Mezquita 15

Blocks: Mezquita 2

Assists: Ellie Schott 30

Service points (aces): Scott 11 (6)

Digs: Mezquita 27

Nashua North: 23 25 25 24 12 — 2

Timberlane (1-1): 25 19 21 26 15 — 3

Essex Tech 3, Greater Lawrence 2

Kills: Kerry Ortiz 17

Blocks: Rob Calcano 3

Assists: Nataly Guzman 23

Service points (aces): Ortiz 17 (10)

Digs: Ortiz 12

Essex Tech (2-1): 21 24 25 25 15 — 3

Greater Lawrence (1-2): 25 26 23 15 13 — 2

Lawrence 3, Everett 0

Kills: Yemayma Molina 11

Blocks: Lisbeth Nivar 2

Assists: Vielka Sanchez 19

Service points (aces): (Amaiya Lu 6)

Digs: Adimir Heredia 4

Everett: 12  7 10 — 0

Lawrence (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3

Shawsheen Valley 3, Presentation of Mary 2

Kills: Stephanie Moreau 7

Blocks: Sara D’Agostino 3

Assists: Maia Munoz 11

Service points (aces): D’Agostino 18 (6)

Digs: Marissa Leverone 8

Shawsheen Valley (3-0): 13 25 22 26 15 — 3

Presentation of Mary (0-3): 25 14 25 24 13 — 2

