Monday, Sept. 9 highlights
Field Hockey
Pentucket 2, Triton 2
Goals: P — Meghan Bean 2; T — Gianna Conte 2
Assists: P — None; T — None
Saves: P — Charlene Basque 4; T — Riley Keeler 6
Pentucket (1-0-1): 1 1 — 2
Triton (0-1-1): 1 1 — 2
Winnacunnet 3, Timberlane 0
Saves: Meg Query 2
Winnacunnet (1-0): 2 1 — 3
Timberlane (0-1): 0 0 — 0
North Andover 5, Marblehead 1
Goals: Lexi Swartz 2, Lexi Rivet 2, Anna Bono
Saves: NA — Jenna Bard 4
Marblehead: 0 1 — 1
North Andover (1-0): 1 4 — 5
Methuen 4, Tyngsboro 1
Goals: Piper Hugus 2, Julia Tardugno, Rosannamarie Emmanuel
Saves: Isabel Putnam 8
Methuen (1-0-1): 2 2 — 4
Tyngsborough: 1 0 — 1
Malden 4, Lawrence 0
Saves: Leylani Leanardo 7
Lawrence (0-2): 0 0 — 0
Malden: 0 4 — 4
Golf
Tewkasbury 13, Methuen 6
Methuen winners: Josh Frechette, Xavier Cordero, Matt Pappalardo (tie)
Records: Methuen 0-2
Pelham places 1st
Team scores: Pelham 83, Sanborn 69, Prospect Mountain 59, Belmont 46
Team leaders: Pelham — Ross Hamel 40, Peter Gamache 40, Ethan Joncas 42, Bob Charette 48; Sanborn — Pat Sullivan 41
Records: Pelham 6-0, Sanborn 7-2
Salem takes 2nd
Team scores: Concord 205, Salem 220, Spaulding 225, Winnacunnet 239
Team leaders: Evan Desjardins 34 (medalist); Eric McDermott 44
Girls Soccer
Haverhill 6, Methuen 2
Goals: H — Meggie Dellea, Elena Albano, Marisa Allen, Kaitlyn Burns, Delani Dorsey, Brianna Harrington
Saves: H — Felicya DeCicco 5
Methuen: 1 1 — 2
Haverhill (2-1): 1 5 — 6
Girls Volleyball
Whittier 3, Chelsea 0
Kills: Grace Defosa 8,
Blocks: Meghan Jegerow 1
Assists: Siarra Cronin 7
Service points (aces): Alyssa Michel 8 (Defosa 7, Lily Meekins 7)
Digs: Alicia Habib 7
Whittier (2-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Chelsea: 8 10 18 — 0
Methuen 3, Swampscott 0
Kills: Jillian McCoy 12
Blocks: Nunez, Levesque 3
Assists: McDonnell 23
Service points (aces): Erin Smith 14 (2)
Digs: McCoy 8
Methuen (2-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Swampscott: 20 12 21 — 0
North Andover 3, Watertown 0
Kills: Deanna Bosco 9
Blocks: Emily Grant 4
Assists: Celia Wong 24
Service points (aces): (Elle Dadiego 3)
Digs: Maddy Sweeney 13
Watertown: 6 9 9 — 0
North Andover (2-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Timberlane 3, Nashua North 2
Kills: Lauren Mezquita 15
Blocks: Mezquita 2
Assists: Ellie Schott 30
Service points (aces): Scott 11 (6)
Digs: Mezquita 27
Nashua North: 23 25 25 24 12 — 2
Timberlane (1-1): 25 19 21 26 15 — 3
Essex Tech 3, Greater Lawrence 2
Kills: Kerry Ortiz 17
Blocks: Rob Calcano 3
Assists: Nataly Guzman 23
Service points (aces): Ortiz 17 (10)
Digs: Ortiz 12
Essex Tech (2-1): 21 24 25 25 15 — 3
Greater Lawrence (1-2): 25 26 23 15 13 — 2
Lawrence 3, Everett 0
Kills: Yemayma Molina 11
Blocks: Lisbeth Nivar 2
Assists: Vielka Sanchez 19
Service points (aces): (Amaiya Lu 6)
Digs: Adimir Heredia 4
Everett: 12 7 10 — 0
Lawrence (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Shawsheen Valley 3, Presentation of Mary 2
Kills: Stephanie Moreau 7
Blocks: Sara D’Agostino 3
Assists: Maia Munoz 11
Service points (aces): D’Agostino 18 (6)
Digs: Marissa Leverone 8
Shawsheen Valley (3-0): 13 25 22 26 15 — 3
Presentation of Mary (0-3): 25 14 25 24 13 — 2
