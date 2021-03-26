Girls Volleyball

Gr. Lowell 3, Gr. Lawrence 1

Kills: Alexis Almonte 3

Assists: Janeily Alvarez 7

Aces: Alvarez 7

Digs: Kiara Morales 9

Gr. Lowell: 20 25 25 25 — 3

Gr. Lawrence:  25 15 15 18 — 1

