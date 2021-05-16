Baseball
Windham 18, Pelham 3
Pelham (3): Gendreau 2-0-0, WIlliams 1-0-0, D’Amour p 1-0-0, Patten 1-0-0, Walsh ss 2-0-0, Carroll 1b 2-1-2, Paquette c 3-1-1, Corbett 3b 0-1-0, Pedi 1-0-1, Jones rf 3-0-1, Todino lf 3-0-0, Muise 2b 1-0-0. Totals 21-3-5
Windham (18): Lippold 5-2-2, Constantine 5-2-2, Bjerke c 2-0-0, Pendleton 0-2-0, Koza 3b 0-3-0, Larouco 3-2-3, Rondeau 1-1-0, Parke cf 3-2-2, Haga cf 1-0-0, Breen rf 4-2-2, Rice ss 2-1-0, Nolan lf 2-0-1, Maheu p 2-1-1, Blair 0-0-0, Decotis p 0-0-0, Barbaro 0-0-0. Totals 30-18-13
RBI: W — Lippold 2, Constantine 3, Larouco 3, Parke, Breen, Nolan, Maheu
WP: Decotis; LP: D’Amour
Pelham (3-4): 0 1 0 0 2 — 3
Windham (8-3): 2 8 4 4 0 — 18
Essex Tech 7, Whittier 1
Whittier (3): Cepeda 2b 3-1-2, Dodier rf 2-0-0, Tajeda pr 0-0-0, Fay 1b 3-0-0, Richards dh 3-0-0, Gauthier ss 3-0-0, Olivieri lf 1-0-0, Garcia ph 1-0-1, Harrington cf 2-0-0, Rice ph 1-0-0, Dietenhofer c 1-0-0, Doherty c 1-0-0, Ball 3b 2-0-0. Gregoire p 0-0-0, Hollins ph 1-0-0. Totals 24-1-3
RBI: Richards
WP: Wells; LP: Gregoire
Whittier (3-1): 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
Essex Tech: 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 7
Phillips 5, Winchendon 0
Phillips (5): Penney ss 3-2-1, Palfrey 3b 2-1-1, Santucci cf 2-1-0, Mexico rf 3-1-1, Keevan lf 1-0-1, McAndrews c 3-0-0, White 1b 1-0-0, Giarnese dh 3-0-0, Hotaling 2b 3-0-1. Totals 21-5-5
RBI: Palfrey, Santucci 2, Keevan
WP: Sapienza; LP: Remy
Winchendon: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Phillips (11-0): 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 5
Phillips 7, Winchendon 1
Phillips (7): Penney ss 3-2-3, Palfrey3b 3-0-0, Santucci cf 4-0-3, Sapienza 0-0-0, Mexico rf 1-0-0, Keevan p 3-0-0, McAndrews c 3-1-1, Grady 1b 2-0-0, Giarnese lf 3-2-3, Hotaling 1-0-0, White 1-0-0. Totals 23-7-10
RBI: Giarnese, Mexico, Santucci, Penney 3
WP: Keevan; LP: Manca
Winchendon: 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1
Phillips (12-0): 1 0 1 3 0 2 0 — 7
North Andover 15, Lawrence 0
North Andover (15): Fernandez 2b 2-2-1, Scully ph 1-0-0, Corliss cf 2-3-1, Dunham lf 2-1-1, Lawrence lf 1-0-1, Crosby 3b 4-1-3, Perry 1b 1-1-0, Radulski 1b 1-0-0, Carpentier c 1-0-0, Finn ph 1-0-0, Trundy pr 0-1-0, Lynch rf 1-2-1, D. Finn rf 2-2-1, Ankiewicz dh 1-2-1, Mann P 0-0-0. Totals 20-15-10
RBI: NA — Fernandez 2, Dunham 3, Crosby 4, Perry, Ankiewicz 2
WP: Mann
Lawrence: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
North Andover: 0 7 7 1 0 — 15
Salem 7, Dover 2
Salem (7): Allard ss 4-1-2, Ayala rf 4-2-3, Ahlers cf 3-1-1, Gigante c 2-1-0, Maietta lf 2-0-0, Sicard 2b 3-1-1, Dailey dh 3-0-0, Dion 1b 2-1-0, Pacy 3b 3-0-1. Totals 26-7-8
RBI: Allard, Ahlers, Maietta, Pacy
WP: Gomez; LP: McCoy
Dover: 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 2
Salem (4-7): 0 0 0 3 2 2 0 — 7
Shawsheen 14, Gr. Lawrence 4
Greater Lawrence (4): Carroll 3-1-1, Neilon 3-1-1, Andujar 3-0-1, Frica 3-1-1, Martinez 3-1-0, Cosme 3-0-1, McConnell 3-0-0, Espinosa 2-0-0, Wiley 2-0-0. Totals 25-4-5
RBI: Neilon, Frica, Cosme
WP: Powell; LP: Andujar
Gr. Lawrence (0-4): 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 — 4
Shawsheen: 1 0 3 2 4 4 0 — 14
Milford 3, Sanborn 2
Sanborn (2): G. Duquette ss 3-1-1, Dubois 3b 3-0-0, N. Duquette p 2-1-1, Allard 1b 3-0-1, Radjavitch 3-0-0, Dubois lf/rf 3-0-0, Butler cf 3-0-1, Ash c 2-0-0, Thompson rf 3-0-0. Totals 25-2-4
RBI: N. Duquette, Allard
WP: N. Duquette; LP: Shaw
Sanborn: 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
Milford: 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 3
Boys Lacrosse
Chelmsford 8, Central Catholic 4
Goals: Billy Ryder 2, Easton Morse, Quinton Delorey
Saves: Vito Piro 14
Central Catholic (2-3): 2 1 1 0 — 4
Chelmsford: 3 2 2 1 — 8
Pinkerton 14, Concord 4
Goals: Hunter Drouin 7, Ryan Lynch 2, Riley Spellman, Jackson Morrissette, Joey Gallo, Nathan Jasper, Garrett Mulhall
Saves: Curtis Michaud 3, Tyler LeBlanc
Pinkerton (9-2): 4 4 6 0 — 14
Concord (2-6): 0 1 1 2 — 4
Dracut 14, Haverhill 4
Goals: Ty Lescord, Max Graham 2, Cordell Spalding
Dracut: 1 3 3 7 — 14
Haverhill: 1 0 1 2 — 4
Girls Lacrosse
Whittier 11, Northeast 8
Goals: Sammy Azzari 3, Hannah Azzari 3, Liz Deacon 3, Maddie Katzen, Kaiden George
Saves: Debanshi Jane 9
Northeast Metro: 4 4 — 8
Whittier (1-3): 6 5 — 11
North Andover 18, Billerica 7
Goals: Kelsey Dion 4, Lexi Swartz 4, Anisley Dion 3, Micheal Downer 2, Janie Papell 2, Solana Fahey, Caleigh Applegate, Kalista Ringler
Saves: Priscilla Priscilla Murray 4
North Andover (3-0): 9 9 — 18
Billerica: 6 1 — 7
Pentucket 12, Manchester 11
Goals: Greta Maurer 4, Lana Mickelson 3, Sarah Graninger 2, Katie Drislane, Audrey Conover
Assists: Maurer 5, Mickelson 5
Manchester: 1 3 3 4 0 — 11
Pentucket (3-1): 3 6 1 1 1 — 12
Pelham 11, ConVal 2
Goals: Brianna Coombs 3, Jordyn Galgay 2, Reese Patchen 2, Emma Beanland 2, Taylor Galgay, Hannah Duschene
ConVal: 1 1 — 2
Pelham (5-3): 5 6 — 11
Chelmsford 12, Central Catholic 3
Goals: Grace Lydon 3, Carly LaFerriere 2, Lily Angluin 2, Nicolette Licare 2
Saves: Grace Cashman 8
Chelmsford: 5 7 — 12
Central Catholic (3-2): 3 6 — 3
Dracut 18, Haverhill 9
Goals: Mikayla Tzortzis 2, Sophia Lundgren 2, Katrina Savvas 2, Cailey Simard, Alex Bushey, Jillian Schultz
Saves: Fiona Dean 2, Keira Bushey 4
Dracut: 8 10 — 18
Haverhill (1-4): 6 3 — 9
Softball
Whittier 8, Essex Tech 0
Whittier (8): Santomassino rf 4-1-2, Michel 3b 4-2-3, Habib ss 4-1-2, Bioren 1b 4-1-1, Lear c 4-1-2, Graham p 4-0-2, Valera cf 3-0-1, Hurley dp 2-1-0, Hamlett lf 1-0-0, Tavrez lf 1-0-0, Noury 2b 0-0-0. Totals 31-8-13
RBI: Michel 2, Bioren 2, Valera 2
WP: Graham; LP: Chasse
Essex Tech: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Whittier (2-0): 3 0 0 2 0 3 0 — 8
Pinkerton 15, Bedford 2
Pinkerton (15): L.Mason 3b 4-2-3, Keisling rf 5-2-3, O.Mason ss 2-1-1, Runge p 4-0-2, Lahey lf 4-1-2, Vantran dp 3-0-0, Lemay 2b 4-2-3, Donovan c 4-0-3, Camillieri 1b 2-2-0. Totals 32-15-17
RBI: Mason, Keisling 3, O.Mason, Runge, Lahey 2, Donovan 3, Camillieri
WP: Runge
Bedford: 1 1 0 0 0 0 — 2
Pinkerton (10-2): 0 0 0 8 2 5 — 15
Phillips 19, Phillips Exeter 3
Phillips Academy (19): Lee cf 4-4-3, Frank c 4-1-2, O’Connor dp 4-3-3, Buckley ss 4-3-3, McManus 3b 4-1-3, Carballal 3b 1-0-0, Eno rf 3-0-0, Mangraviti rf 0-1-0, Moody 2b 3-2-2, Carmona ph 0-1-0, Boesch-Powers lf 2-1-1, Hoag lf 1-0-0, Sarno lf 1-0-0, Morris 1b 3-1-2, Mahoney p 0-0-0. Totals 33-19-19
RBI: Buckley 8, O’Connor 2, Morris, Hoag Moody, McManus 2, Lee
WP: Mahoney
Phillips (6-5): 4 3 6 3 3 — 19
Phillips Exeter: 1 0 2 0 0 — 3
Tewksbury 3, Haverhill 0
Haverhill (0): DeCicco p 4-0-3, Jalyn Pearl c 4-0-1, Jamie Pearl ss 3-0-2, Eason cf 4-0-1, DiDomenico 1b 4-0-0, Burdier lf 4-0-1, Neal 2b 4-0-1, Windle 3b 4-0-0, Minnis dp 3-0-0, Powe rf 0-0-0. Totals 34-0-9
WP: DeCicco
Tewksbury (2-1): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 — 3
Haverhill (0-3): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Windham 10, Pelham 0
Windham (10): Dyer 2b 4-1-0, Akin rf 1-0-0, Belair cf 5-1-4, Moskowitx p 4-1-1, Piessens ss 3-2-2, Panich 3b 3-0-0, Fitzgerald lf 3-2-2, Tower c 4-1-2, Nolan 1b 3-1-1, Yantosca 1-0-0, Brooks rf 3-1-1, Sinnott 1-0-1. Totals 35-10-14
Pelham (0): Slaton ss 3-0-1, McFarland rf 4-0-0, Ortega 4-0-0, Louh 2b 2-0-0, Beisang c 2-0-1, Hinton 3b 2-0-0, Higginbottom c 2-0-0, Sauer p 3-0-1, Godin lf 3-0-1. Totals 25-0-4
RBI: Dyer, Moskowitz 2, Piessens, Fitzgerald 3, Tower
WP: Moskowitz; LP: Sauer
Windham: 0 0 0 0 0 10 0 — 10
Pelham: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
North Andover 12, Lawrence 0
Lawrence (0): Setiawan P 3-0-0, Piantini 2B 1-0-0, Brito SS 2-0-0, Rodriguez C 2-0-1, Lu LF 2-0-0, Garcia 1B 2-0-0, Marquez RF 2-0-0, Beitre DP 2-0-1 Gonzalez 2-0-1. Totals 18-0-3
North Andover (12): Mangiameli SS 4-0-1, Gove P 4-1-1, Bernard LF 3-3-2, M. Gaffny 1B 4-2-2, Ju. Roche C 3-1-1, Je. Roche 3B 1-2-1, Steely CF 3-1-3, B. Gaffny RF 3-2-1, E. Foraste 2B 1-0-0, SUB: Sicheri RF 1-0-0, Marconi 3B 2-0-1. Totals 29-12-13
RBI: Steely 3, B. Gaffny 2, Ju. Roche 2, Mangiameli, M. Gaffny, Marconi
WP: Gove; LP: Setiawan
Lawrence (0-4): 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
North Andover (2-1): 6 0 2 3 1 — 12
Milford 6, Sanborn 5
Sanborn (5): Larcome 1b 4-1-1, P. Hanson p 4-0-2, B. Hanson 4-1-1, Senko c 2-0-0, Cotter cf 3-0-1, Harriman 3b 3-0-0, Lucas lf 1-1-0, Boutin lf 1-0-0, Porter 2b 3-1-1, Flanagan dh 3-1-1. Totals 28-5-7
RBI: P. Hanson 4, B. Hanson
WP: Herbert; LP: P. Hanson
Sanborn: 1 0 0 0 2 0 2 — 5
Milford (3-6): 1 0 1 0 1 0 3 — 6
Boys Tennis
Andover 5, Central Catholic 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Reilly O’Brien 6-0 6-1; 2. Bryan Hun Htun 6-0 6-2; 3. Joe Colecchi 6-1 6-0
Doubles: 1. Alex Earl-Andrei Giurgui 6-0 6-0; 2. Sam Feng-Akarsh Janarthanan 6-1 6-1
Records: Central Catholic 2-3, Andover 3-0
Derryfield 8, Salem 0
Top Salem performer:
Singles: 3. Austin Salvetti 4-8
Doubles: 2. Nate Gates-Om Patel 2-8
Records: Salem 3-6
Manchester 4, Pentucket 1
Local winners:
Singles: 2. Stratton Seymour 6-1, 0-6, 6-4
Records: Pentucket 0-3
Girls Tennis
Tewksbury 3, Haverhill 2
Haverhill winners:
Singles: 1. Elena Albano 6-2, 6-3; 2. Emely Cruz 6-1, 1-0 (withdrawal)
Records: Haverhill 2-4, Tewksbury 3-1
Methuen 5, Billerica 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Abby Poulin 6-0, 6-1; 2. Katelyn Wojcowicz 6-1, 6-3; 3. Marie-Maxime Metivier 6-4, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Livia Lawrence-Breena Lawrence 6-1, 6-0; 2. Sara Petisce-Sam Pseil 6-4, 6-4
Records: Methuen 5-0
Andover 5, Central Catholic 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Isabel Zhou 6-0, 6-0; 2. Jennie Wang 6-1, 6-1; 3. Rachel Chen 6-2, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Eva McKone-Carol Yu 6-2, 6-1; 2. Sona Chaudhary-Sonika Chaudhary 6-1, 6-0
Records: Central Catholic 1-3, Andover 4-0
Pinkerton 7, Londonderry 2
Pinkerton winners:
Singles: 1. Maddie Frank 8-1, 2. Skyelar Levesque 8-2, 3. Shaylee Nolan 8-1, 4. Madeline Donahue 8-1, 5. Annabel Veale 8-2, 6. Calli Matarozzo 8-2
Doubles: 3. Sydney Collard-Bridget Gorrie 8 - 6
Records: Londonderry 2-7, Pinkerton 6-4
Boys Track and Field
Pinkerton 85, Exeter 51
Pinkerton winners:
Pole vault: Pat Cotnoir 10-0; Shot put: George Nigro 42-3 a/2; Discus: Daniel Powersc129-8; Javelin: ; Long jump: Ryan Dane 19-6; Triple jump: Nick Harrington 34-2 1/2; 100 meters: Ben Fleming 11.17; 1,600: Cameron McMahon 4:59.01; 4x100 relay: LeBlanc, Dane, Cotnoir, Fleming 4.16; 400: Alex LeBlanc 55.59; 800: Stephen Connelly 1:58.28; 200: Ryan Dane 24.38; 3,200: Ethan Charles 10:25.78; 4x400 relay: LeBlanc, Smith ,Connelly, Fleming 3:36.35
Merrimack 73, Salem 54
Salem winners:
Long jump: David Jacques 18-1 3/4; Triple jump: Jacques 38-1 1/2; 100 meters: Aidan McDonald 11.36; 1,600: Jackson Mazejka 4:33.17; 4x100 relay: Salem 45.43; 400: Gavin Simone 57.41; 200: McDonald 23.09; 4x400 relay: Salem
Ipswich 76, Pentucket 62
Pentucket winners:
Long jump: Brandon Lee 20-3; 100 meters: Yanni Kakouris 11.5; 4x100 relay: Pentucket (Kade Dennis, Will Sutton, Brandon Lee, Yanni Kakouris) 45.8; 200: BRandon Lee 24.3
Records: Pentucket 0-2
Girls Track and Field
Salem 72, Merrimack 63
Salem winners:
Pole vault: Lillian Whiting 6-6; Shot put: Bella Colizzi 32-8 1/2; Javelin: Jaydalis Hernandez 82-9; High jump: Grace Micklon 5-0; 100 hurdles: Emily Plante 16.31; 1,600: Emma Gannon 5:46.35; 400: Lily Thomas 1:05.64; 300 hurdles: Plante 50.62; 4x400 relay: Salem 4:51.83
Pentucket 103, Ipswich 38
Pentucket winners:
Pole vault: Kinneal Dickens 8-0; Shot put: ; Discus: ; Javelin: ; Long jump: Emily Rubio 16-6; Triple jump: Kinneal Dickens 34-0 ; High jump: Emily Rubio 5-4; 100 meters: Reese Gallant 12.8; Mile: Phoebe Rubio 5:40.1; 4x100 relay: Pentucket (Sabrina Campbell, Sage Smith, Kinneal Dickens, Reese Gallant) 55.4; 400: Syeira Campbell 60.6; 400 hurdles: E. Rubio 69.9; 800: Erin Muir 2:36.4; 200: Sabrina Campbell 26.3; 2-mile: Ella Edic 13:09.9; 4x400 relay: Pentucket (Libby Murphy, Lia Alsup, Emily Rubio, Syeira Campbell) 4:26.8
Records: Pentucket 2-0
Wrestling
Methuen 60, Billerica 12
Methuen winners:
106: Dom Gangi pin 1:04; 113: Caitlyn McGhee by forfeit; 120: Michael Crowe pin 1:28; 126: Cory Boisselle pin 1:50; 132: Adam Rader by forfeit; 138: Dillon Dao by forfeit; 145: Joe Gangi pin 1:14; 160: Dom DeMaio dec. 4-2, OT; 195: Ryan Melo pin 1:45; 220: Anthony Romano pin 2:30; HVY: Josirus Gomez dec. 4-3
Records: Methuen 3-0
North Andover 42, Lawrence 39
Local winners:
106: Josh Lister (NA) by forfeit; 113: Kyle Rhoton (NA) by forfeit; 120: Anthony McCann (NA) pin 1:22; 126: Carson Milovanovic (NA) pin 1:46; 132: Remy Lefebre (L) pin 1:46; 138: David Theosmy (L) by forfeit; 145: Jon Carlos Bencosme (L) by forfeit; 152: Brendon Garcia (NA) pin 1:11; 160: Kris Rhoton (NA) pin 3:58; 170: Cam Watson (NA) pin 1:14; 182: H.Leonon (L) dec.13-9; 195: Chris Garcia (L) pin :41; 220: Freddy Collazo (L) pin :34; HVY: Brandon Lavasta (L) by forfeit
Records: North Andover 1-2, Lawrence 1-2
Central Catholic 69, Andover 12
106: Nick Spero (CC) by forfeit; 113: James Criner (CC) by forfeit; 120: Jackie Dehney (CC) pin 1:00; 126: James Bohenko (CC) pin 1:39; 132: Aiden Recesso (CC) pin 2:11; 138: Jimmy Glynn (CC) pin :52; 145: Jason Belkis (CC) pin 5:39; 152: Jonathan Davila (A) pin 1:36; 160: Nate Blanchette (CC) pin 2:31; 170: Connor Sheehan (A) pin 1:51; 182: Brandon D’Agostino (CC) dec. 8-6; 195: Mike Brown (CC) pin :32; 220: Anthony Mears (CC) pin 1:15; HVY:Owen Buffagna (CC) by injury default
Records: Central Catholic 3-0
Whittier 57, Gr. Lawrence 18
Other scores: Masconomet 42, Whittier 36; Masconomet 33, Gr. Lawrence 19
Individual records:
113: Thomas Morris (W) 2-0; 120: Cayleigh Lavallee (W) 0-2; 126: Youscarl Nina (W) 1-1; Tyler Boudrow (GL) 2-0; 132: Adam Rousseau (W) 1-1, Aden Ranno (GL 2-0; 138: Lucas Welling (W) 1-1; 145: ; 152: Lukas Rousseau (W) 2-0, Augustin Reina (GL) 1-1; 160: Braedan Jaber (W) 1-1; 170: Anthony Moran (W) 0-2; Amauris Gomez (GL) 2-0; 182: Jeremias Collazo (W) 2-0; 195: Caden Calderwood (W) 1-1; 220: Jyzaiah Ferreira (W) 2-0; HVY: Jeremy Rousseau (W) 2-0
Records: Whittier 1-1, Greater Lawrence 0-3
Tewksbury 50, Haverhill 27
Haverhill winners:
132: Ben Davoli pin :53; 145: Brent Nicolosi pin 1:10; 152: Kaeden Dixon dec. 9-5;182: Carlos Picardi pin 2:52; 195: J.C. Figueroa pin 1:15
Records: Haverhill 0-3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.