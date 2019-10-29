Boys Soccer
Whittier 3, Nashoba Tech 0
Goals: Curtis Hubbard 2, Gabe Morales
Saves: Luke MacFarland 6
Whittier (10-7-1): 3 0 — 3
Nashoba Tech: 0 0 — 0
Golf
Division 2 State Toutnament
at Taconic Golf Club (Par 71)
Team scores: Concord-Carlisle 314, Winchester 317, Hingham Righ 318, Hopkinton 319, Sandwich 327, Westwood 326, Nauset 326, Melrose 327, Hoosac 348, Bromfield 352, Oakmont 358, Southwick 374
Winner and top local golfers: 1. Trevor Lopez (Winchester) 71; 16. Mikey Yfantopulos (Central Catholic) 79, Josh Lavallee (Central Catholic) 79
Girls Soccer
Greater Lawrence 5, Lawrence 0
Goals: Lisette Perez, Elainy Rivera 2, Alisson Calderon, Jusni Diaz
Saves: GL — Jaslyn Abreau 4; L — Alondra Morales 12
Greater Lawrence (11-4-3): 3 2 — 5
Lawrence (0-18-1): 0 0 — 0
Methuen 1, Greater Lowell 0
Goals: Brooke Tardugno
Saves: Stephanie Henrick 6
Greater Lowell (7-7-2): 0 0 — 0
Methuen (6-10-2): 0 1 — 1
Andover 1, Beverly 0
Goals: Libby Pustis
Saves: Izzy Shih 4
Andover (12-3-3): 1 0 — 1
Beverly: 0 0 — 0
Brimmer and May 2, Bradford Christian 1
Goals: Claudia Lebron
Saves: Kira Baxter 3
Brimmer and May: 1 1 — 2
Bradford Christian (9-6-1): 0 1 — 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.