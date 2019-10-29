Boys Soccer

Whittier 3, Nashoba Tech 0

Goals: Curtis Hubbard 2, Gabe Morales

Saves: Luke MacFarland 6

Whittier (10-7-1): 3 0 — 3

Nashoba Tech: 0 0 — 0

Golf

Division 2 State Toutnament

at Taconic Golf Club (Par 71)

Team scores: Concord-Carlisle 314, Winchester 317, Hingham Righ 318, Hopkinton 319, Sandwich 327, Westwood 326, Nauset 326, Melrose 327, Hoosac 348, Bromfield 352, Oakmont 358, Southwick 374

Winner and top local golfers: 1. Trevor Lopez (Winchester) 71; 16. Mikey Yfantopulos (Central Catholic) 79, Josh Lavallee (Central Catholic) 79

Girls Soccer

Greater Lawrence 5, Lawrence 0

Goals: Lisette Perez, Elainy Rivera 2, Alisson Calderon, Jusni Diaz

Saves: GL — Jaslyn Abreau 4; L — Alondra Morales 12

Greater Lawrence (11-4-3): 3 2 — 5

Lawrence (0-18-1): 0 0 — 0

Methuen 1, Greater Lowell 0

Goals: Brooke Tardugno

Saves: Stephanie Henrick 6

Greater Lowell (7-7-2): 0 0 — 0

Methuen (6-10-2): 0 1 — 1

Andover 1, Beverly 0

Goals: Libby Pustis

Saves: Izzy Shih 4

Andover (12-3-3): 1 0 — 1

Beverly: 0 0 — 0

Brimmer and May 2, Bradford Christian 1

Goals: Claudia Lebron

Saves: Kira Baxter 3

Brimmer and May: 1 1 — 2

Bradford Christian (9-6-1): 0 1 — 1

