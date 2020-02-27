Boys Basketball
Brooks 87, St Marks 57
Brooks (87): Oladitan 0, Yepdo 16, Foster 18, Smith 9, Thomson 7, Mulvey 7, Whitney-Sidney 16, Iwowo 7, Costantino 4, Janney 0, Blodgett 0, D’Silva 3. Totals 34-8-87
3-pointers: Smith 3, Mulvey, Yepdo 4, Foster, Whitney-Sidney, D’Silva
Brooks (21-2): 44 43 — 87
St Marks: 24 33 — 57
Phillips 74, Deerfield Academy 51
Phillips (74): Johnson 31, Momah 11, Dinkins 12, Thomas 4, Meyers 6, Kumler 5, Shoemaker 2, Welton 3.
3-pointers: Johnson 9, Dinkins, Dinkins, Meyers 2, Welton
Phillips: 46 28 — 74
Deerfield Academy: 22 29 — 51
Sanborn 70, Kennett 54
Sanborn (70): D Khalil 13, Lovely 12, Delacruz 0, Kolodziej 0, Pugh 10, J Khalil 11, Bush 14, Thornton 7, cogswell 0,Connarton 0, Kilimonis 0, Totals 22-22-70
3-pointers: D. Khalil, Bush, Pugh 2
Kennett: 10 14 13 14 3 — 54
Sanborn (8-9): 11 13 16 11 19 — 70
Girls Basketball
Brooks 81, St Marks 25
Brooks (81): Eddy 4, Riley 4, Madigan 16, Moeller 2, Caughlin 2, Marchesseault 2, Robinson 13, Mair 10, Connolly 2, Cordes 14, Dewey 12. Totals 33-5-81
3-pointers: Madigan 5, Robinson 2, Mair 2, Cordes
St Marks: 13 0 7 5 — 25
Brooks (16-8): 25 12 15 19 — 81
Spaulding 67, Timberlane 23
Timberlane (23): Little 0, Collins 4, McIntyre 2, Rich 0, Brook 5, Duff 0, Cook 0, Bates 4, Censullo 8, O’Connor 0, Powers-0, Tully 0, Aydns 0.
3-pointers: Brooks
Timberlane (3-14): 5 7 6 5 — 23
Spaulding: 11 17 29 10 — 67
Boys Ice Hockey
Pinkerton 4, Londonderry 1
Londonderry: 0 1 0 — 1
Pinkerton (9-8): 0 0 4 — 4
Goals: P — Mason Drouin 3, Aidan Price
Saves: P — Matt Gilliland 24
St. Mary’s Lynn 5, Central Catholic 1
Central Catholic (10-10-3): 0 1 0 — 1
St. Mary’s Lynn (13-7-2): 1 1 3 — 5
Goals: Aidan O’Connell
Saves: Michael Brothers 16; SM — 31
Windham 4, Bow 1
Windham (10-7): 2 1 1 — 4
Bow: 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Tommy Langlois 3, Aiden Gravell
Saves: W — Vito Mancini 18
Bishop Guertin 5, Salem 4
Salem (14-3-3): 1 2 1 — 4
Bishop Guertin (11-6 in NH): 1 1 3 — 5
Goals: Ryan Pappalardo, Sam Maietta, Joe Bodenrader, Ryan Allard
Saves: Spencer Deane 28
Girls Ice Hockey
St Marks 4, Brooks 0
Brooks (16-6): 0 0 0 — 0
St Marks (13-10-2): 4 0 0 — 4
Saves: Sydney Correa 35
