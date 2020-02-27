Boys Basketball

Brooks 87, St Marks 57

Brooks (87): Oladitan 0, Yepdo 16, Foster 18, Smith 9, Thomson 7, Mulvey 7, Whitney-Sidney 16, Iwowo 7, Costantino 4, Janney 0, Blodgett 0, D’Silva 3. Totals 34-8-87

3-pointers: Smith 3, Mulvey, Yepdo 4, Foster, Whitney-Sidney, D’Silva

Brooks (21-2): 44 43 — 87

St Marks: 24 33 — 57

Phillips 74, Deerfield Academy 51

Phillips (74): Johnson 31, Momah 11, Dinkins 12, Thomas 4, Meyers 6, Kumler 5, Shoemaker 2, Welton 3.

3-pointers: Johnson 9, Dinkins, Dinkins, Meyers 2, Welton

Phillips: 46 28 — 74

Deerfield Academy: 22 29 — 51

Sanborn 70, Kennett 54

Sanborn (70): D Khalil 13, Lovely 12, Delacruz 0, Kolodziej 0, Pugh 10, J Khalil 11, Bush 14, Thornton 7, cogswell 0,Connarton 0, Kilimonis 0, Totals 22-22-70

3-pointers: D. Khalil, Bush, Pugh 2

Kennett: 10 14 13 14  3 — 54

Sanborn (8-9): 11 13 16 11 19 — 70

Girls Basketball

Brooks 81, St Marks 25

Brooks (81): Eddy 4, Riley 4, Madigan 16, Moeller 2, Caughlin 2, Marchesseault 2, Robinson 13, Mair 10, Connolly 2, Cordes 14, Dewey 12. Totals 33-5-81

3-pointers: Madigan 5, Robinson 2, Mair 2, Cordes

St Marks: 13  0  7  5 — 25

Brooks (16-8): 25 12 15 19 — 81

Spaulding 67, Timberlane 23

Timberlane (23): Little 0, Collins 4, McIntyre 2, Rich 0, Brook 5, Duff 0, Cook 0, Bates 4, Censullo 8, O’Connor 0, Powers-0, Tully 0, Aydns 0.

3-pointers: Brooks

Timberlane (3-14):  5  7  6  5 — 23

Spaulding: 11 17 29 10 — 67

Boys Ice Hockey

Pinkerton 4, Londonderry 1

Londonderry: 0 1 0 — 1

Pinkerton (9-8): 0 0 4 — 4

Goals: P — Mason Drouin 3, Aidan Price

Saves: P — Matt Gilliland 24

St. Mary’s Lynn 5, Central Catholic 1

Central Catholic (10-10-3): 0 1 0 — 1

St. Mary’s Lynn (13-7-2): 1 1 3 — 5

Goals: Aidan O’Connell

Saves: Michael Brothers 16; SM — 31

Windham 4, Bow 1

Windham (10-7): 2 1 1 — 4

Bow: 0 1 0 — 1

Goals: Tommy Langlois 3, Aiden Gravell

Saves: W — Vito Mancini 18

Bishop Guertin 5, Salem 4

Salem (14-3-3): 1 2 1 — 4

Bishop Guertin (11-6 in NH): 1 1 3 — 5

Goals: Ryan Pappalardo, Sam Maietta, Joe Bodenrader, Ryan Allard

Saves: Spencer Deane 28

Girls Ice Hockey

St Marks 4, Brooks 0

Brooks (16-6): 0 0 0 — 0

St Marks (13-10-2): 4 0 0 — 4

Saves: Sydney Correa 35

