Boys Basketball
Lowell 47, Methuen 45
Methuen (45): Perello 0, Urena 6, Allen 8, Carpio 4, Nkwantah 8, Touma 2, Crowe 5, Lussier 8, Chibuogwu 0, Lopez 2, Kiwanuka 0. Totals 17-6-45
3-pointers: Lussier 2, Crowe, Nkwantah, Allen
Methuen (4-1): 13 10 9 13 — 45
Lowell: 15 6 19 7 — 47
Newburyport 76, Pentucket 40
Pentucket (40): Tedeschi 0-0-0, K. Lee 0-0-0, St. Louis 0-0-0, Daly 4-1-9, Bucco 5-6-16, Condon 0-1-1, Dwight 2-0-4, Davis 1-0-2, Tierney 1-0-2, Sullivan 2-0-4, J. Lee 0-0-0, Perlitch 0-0-0, Labritz 0-0-0, Enright 1-0-2. Totals: 16-8-40
Newburyport (76): Fehlner 2-0-5, Brown 5-0-13, Bovee 1-0-3, Acton 0-0-0, Scali 1-0-3, Sullivan 2-0-5, White 2-0-5, Cahalane 0-0-0, Gagnon 1-0-2, Robertson 9-0-23, Cullen 3-1-7, Ward 3-0-6, Jahn 2-0-4, Thoreson 0-0-0. Totals: 31-1-76
3-pointers: P — None; N — Robertson 5, Brown 3, Fehlner, Bovee, Scali, Sullivan, White
Pentucket (0-2): 9 5 14 12 — 40
Newburyport (7-0): 17 19 24 16 — 76
Windham 65, Nashua South 36
Windham (65): Billone 19, DaSilva 20, Kendzulak 2, St. Hilaire 10, Fortin 0, Heres 12, Desmarais 0, Lippold 2, Davis 0, Runde 0, Dempsey 0. Totals 23-7-65
3-pointers: Billone 5, DaSilva 5, St. Hilaire 2
Nashua South (0-1): 11 11 8 6 — 36
Windham (3-0): 15 23 13 14 — 65
Londonderry 63, Salem 54
Salem (54): Bennett 7; Bates 15; Pacy 13; McCloskey 4; Harris 4; Ayala 11; Casado 0; Totals: 21-9-54 3-pointers: Bennett, Bates, Harris
Londonderry (2-2): 15 20 10 18 — 63
Salem (0-3): 11 20 9 14 — 54
Timberlane 49, Merrimack 33
Timberlane (49): Baker 5, Surprenant 10, Chanakira 9, Stewart 3, Davis 0, Ventola 8, Einarson 6, Olson 2, Carrion 6, Roeger 0. Totals 19-5-49
3-pointers: Surprenant 2, Baker, Stewart, Chanakira, Ventola
Merrimack (1-3): 10 8 9 6 — 33
Timberlane (1-3): 15 14 9 11 — 49
Oyster River 63, Sanborn 58
Sanborn (58): Khalil, D 33, Pugh 8, Khalil, J 10 , Bush 2, Allen 2, Kolodziej 0, Thornton 3, Frizzell 0, Butler 0, DiAntionio 0. Totals 23-8-58
3-pointers: D.Khalil, J.Khalil 2, Pugh
Sanborn (3-1): 12 11 14 21 — 58
Oyster River: 15 20 12 16 — 63
Central Catholic 65, Tewksbury 51
Central Catholic (65): McKenzie 20, Hart 8, Rivera 8, Godin 8, Bridgewater 7, Goguen 7, Bonilla 3, WIggins 4.
3-pointers: Bridgewater, Rivera, Godin, Bonilla
Central Catholic (3-2): 13 14 14 24 — 65
Tewksbury: 12 17 8 14 — 51
Girls Basketball
Pelham 50, Derryfield 37
Pelham (50): Schwab 0, Jordyn Galgay 8, McFarland 2, Carney 3, Taylor Galgay 6, Walsh 2, Allard 0, Hinton 0, Molettieri 2, Becotte 19, Sauer 3, Cantacesso 0, Higginbottom 0, Joncas 5
3-pointers: J. Galgay 1, T. Galgay 1
Derryfield (2-1): 10 8 6 13 — 37
Pelham (6-0): 13 17 12 8 — 50
Londonderry 40, Salem 38
Salem (38): Dominguez 8, Emerson 17, Boucher 6, Lakos 3, Moniz 4, Totals 13-6-38
3-pointers: Emerson 3, Boucher 2, Lakos
Salem (0-3): 8 10 12 8 — 38
Londonderry (1-3): 2 14 14 10 — 40
Campbell 46, Timberlane 39
Timberlane (39): Collins 15, Parker 13, Fox 3, O’Connor 3, Cook 3, Powers 2, Genest 0, Brooks 0, Raiti 0, Little 0. Totals 15-5-39
3-pointers: Collins 3, Fox 1
Timberlane (0-3): 4 7 8 20 — 39
Campbell (2-2): 11 17 8 10 — 46
Central Catholic 51, Tewksbury 38
Central (51): Porto 4, Veloz 2, DeLeon 2, Guertin 0, Niles 18, Dinges 15, Angluin 8, M. Smith 2, Scharneck 0. Totals: 21-5-51
3-pointers: Dinges 3, Angluin
Central Catholic (5-0): 10 16 10 15 — 51
Tewksbury: 8 5 17 8 — 38
Shawsheen 40, Fellowship Christian 18
Fellowship (18): Robichaud 1, Campo 6, Taboucherani 10, Black 0, McConnell 0, Arriaza 0, Callahan 0, Southworth 0.
3-pointers: Taboucherani 3
Shawsheen Valley: 10 10 6 14 — 40
Fellowship Christian (0-4): 11 0 1 6 — 18
Bishop Guertin 54, Windham 36
Windham (36): Weeks 8, Hughes 6, Tsetsilas 3, Smith 2, Bean 1, Minotti 4, Husson 4, Sovereign 0, Amari 0, Dempsey 8, Totals 12-8-36
3-pointers: Hughes 2, Tsetsilas, Minotti
Bishop Guertin (4-0): 9 15 19 11 — 54
Windham (1-1): 9 7 6 14 — 36
Methuen 47, Lowell 44
Methuen (47): Henrick 0, Tierney 15, Keaney 6, Tardugno 10, Melia 5, Pfeil 8, Santiago 3, Barron 0, Morales 0. Totals 16-11-47
3-pointers: tTerney 3, Keaney, Santiago
Lowell: 11 10 13 10 — 44
Methuen (2-3): 5 16 8 18 — 47
Girls Gymnastics
Methuen 129.55, Lowell 117.85
Methuen placers:
Vault: 1. Molly Beeley 8.85, 2. Caleb Canavan 8.8; Bars: 1. Beeley 8.6; Beam: 1. Beeley 8.7, 2. Emily Angelari 8.35; Floor: 1. Beeley 8.5, 2. Emily Loan 8.45; All-around: 1. Beeley 33.05, 3. Anna Rose Bolduc
Records: Methuen 1-3
Girls Ice Hockey
Methuen 2, Andover 0
Methuen (3-3): 0 2 0 — 2
Andover (5-1): 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: Brooke Harb 2
Saves: Michelle Kusmaul 29; A — Lillian Jagger 22
Boys Swimming
Timberlane splits
Team scores: Salem 47, Timberlane 43; Timberlane 49, Pelham 13
Timberlane winners:
200 IM: Ryan Hogan 1:56.48; 50 freestyle: Riley Miletello 24.78; 100 freestyle: Militello 54.44; 100 backstroke: Hogan 53.04
Girls Swimming
Timberlane splits
Team scores: Salem 70, Timberlane 48; Timberlane 53, Pelham 28
200 freestyle: Grace Brennan 2:20.20; 50 freestyle: Ava Coppeta 29.73;100 freestyle: Coppeta 1:06.15; 100 backstroke: Brennan 1:13.77; 100 breaststroke: Julia Huberdeau 1:26.55
