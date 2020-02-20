Boys Basketball

Brooks 70, Belmont Hill 57

Brooks (70): Oladitan 0, Yepdo 16, Foster 13, Smith 12, Thomson 13, Mulvey 16, Iwowo 0, Costantino 0. Totals 27-11-70

3-pointers: Smith 2, Yepdo 2, Mulvey

Belmont Hill (10-10): 33 24 — 57

Brooks (19-2): 35 35 — 70

Bedford 63, Pinkerton 48

Pinkerton (63): Dunne 15, Flynn 11, Majia 6, MacDonald 6, Packowski 3, DeSalvo 3, Conroy 2, Warriner 2, A Chinn 0, T Chinn 0, Leppert 0. Totals 17-7 48

3-pointers: Dunne 3, Majia 2, Flynn, MacDonald

Salem 53, Concord 51

Salem (53): John Bennett 3; Spampinato 6; Valerio 3; Ference 17; Ayala 11; Devir 13; Harris 0.

3-pointers: John Bennett, Valerio, Ference, Ayala

Salem (9-9): 13 10 21  9 — 53

Concord (8-5, NH): 12 10 16 13 — 51

Souhegan 56, Sanborn 45

Sanborn (45): D Khalil 17, Grenier 2, Lovely 7, Delacruz 2, Allen 0, Kiolodziej 0, Pugh 3, J Khalil 4, Bush 3, Thornton 7. Totals 16-7-45

3-pointers: D Khalil 2, Pugh, Lovely,, Bush, Thornton

Souhegan (6-9):  7 16 15 18 — 56

Sanborn: 10  9 12 14 — 45

Londonderry 42, Timberlane 38

Timberlane (38): Boggiatto 1, Ross 10, Chanakira 5, Geisler 3, Giangregorio 0, A. Ventola 0, Olson 1, Stewart 3, Carrion 0, Baker 0, K. Ventola 15. Totals 12-10-38

3-pointers: K. Ventola 2, Stewart, Ross

Londonderry (4-10): 9 11  5  9 8 — 42

Timberlane (4-13, 2-12): 6  5 12 11 4 — 38

Girls Basketball

Rivers 59, Brooks 48

Brooks (48): Riley 12, Marchesseault 3, Robinson 2, Mair 13, Cordes 6, Dewey 12, Madigan 0, Connolly 0, Eddy 0. Totals 20-0-48

3-pointers: Riley 4, Mair 3, Marchesseault

Brooks (15-6):  7 10 11 20 — 48

Rivers (11-6): 16 13 15 15 — 59

Bedford 46, Pinkerton 43

Pinkerton (43): S.Franks 6, Riccio 6, Alli Ingalls 2, Landry 0, DiMauro 2, Frost 0, Avah Ingalls 16, Packowski 2, Melton 0, Jesse Ames 9, Kayla Franks 0, Sirois 0, Marasco 0. Totals 18-4-43

3-pointers: Sam Franks 2, Jesse Ames

Pinkerton (12-6, 10-5 NH):  7 7 16 13 — 43

Bedford (11-3 NH): 15 7  6 18 — 46

Sanborn 56, Souhegan 53

Sanborn (56): Merry-Carreiro 16, Morris 9, Houghton 15, McGough 6, Douglas 0, Hinckley 5, Brown 0, Cotter 5, Young 0, Giles 0, Postema 0. Totals 23-7-56

3-pointers: Cotter, Merry-Carreiro 2, McGough, Hinckley

Sanborn (8-8): 18 13 16 9 — 56

Souhegan: 14 21 10 8 — 53

North Andover 48, Lynn English 40

North Andover (48): Panos 2, Fahey 0, Martin 13, Connors 13, Whipple 3, Garcia 2, Robie 0, J. Rogers 0, Flanagan 15

3-pointers: Martin 2, Connors 4, Whipple, Flanagan

Lynn English: 10  8 12 10 — 40

North Andover (10-10):  9 13  8 18 — 48

Woburn 57, Andover 56

Andover (56): Krekorian 16, Shaw 15, Hardock 11, Pena 0, Shirley 0, Foley 15,Hanscom 0 ,Kobelski 0. Totals 20-9-56

3-pointers: Krekorian 3, Hardock 3, Foley

Andover (14-6): 12 11 13 20 — 56

Woburn: 14 17 19  7 — 57

Boys Ice Hockey

Methuen 6, Beverly 4

Methuen (8-9-2): 2 2 2 — 6

Beverly: 2 1 1 — 4

Goals: Owen Kneeland, Colby Scott, Ethan Schena, Phil Sanguedolce, Brian Corcoran, Jackson Petisce

Saves: Zach Alfonso 20, Jake Becker 8

Brooks 4, Groton 2

Brooks: 2 0 2 — 4

Groton: 0 2 0 — 2

Goals: Charlie Alcorn 2, Parker Sondag, Riker Ferry

Tewksbury 5, Haverhill 0

Haverhill (6-12-2): 0 0 0 — 0

Tewksbury (13-3-3): 2 2 1 — 5

Saves: Zach Roughan

Andover 1, St. John’s Shrewsbury 1

Andover (9-9-2): 1 0 0 — 1

St. John’s Shrewsbury: 0 0 1 — 1

Goals: Tim Kobelski

Saves: Jake Brezner 26

Girls Ice Hockey

Masconomet 1, Methuen 1

Methuen (10-4-6): 1 0 0 — 1

Masconomet: 1 0 0 — 1

Goals: Jesssica Driscoll

Saves: Kaia Hollingsworth 12

Brooks 10, Groton 1

Groton (4-14): 0 1 0 —  1

Brooks (14-5-1): 3 3 4 — 10

Goals: Carly Stefanini 4, Quin Healy 2, Maddie DiNard0 2, Molly Driscoll, Brooke Roger

Saves: Eleanor Rogers 10

Tags

Recommended for you