Boys Basketball
Brooks 70, Belmont Hill 57
Brooks (70): Oladitan 0, Yepdo 16, Foster 13, Smith 12, Thomson 13, Mulvey 16, Iwowo 0, Costantino 0. Totals 27-11-70
3-pointers: Smith 2, Yepdo 2, Mulvey
Belmont Hill (10-10): 33 24 — 57
Brooks (19-2): 35 35 — 70
Bedford 63, Pinkerton 48
Pinkerton (63): Dunne 15, Flynn 11, Majia 6, MacDonald 6, Packowski 3, DeSalvo 3, Conroy 2, Warriner 2, A Chinn 0, T Chinn 0, Leppert 0. Totals 17-7 48
3-pointers: Dunne 3, Majia 2, Flynn, MacDonald
Salem 53, Concord 51
Salem (53): John Bennett 3; Spampinato 6; Valerio 3; Ference 17; Ayala 11; Devir 13; Harris 0.
3-pointers: John Bennett, Valerio, Ference, Ayala
Salem (9-9): 13 10 21 9 — 53
Concord (8-5, NH): 12 10 16 13 — 51
Souhegan 56, Sanborn 45
Sanborn (45): D Khalil 17, Grenier 2, Lovely 7, Delacruz 2, Allen 0, Kiolodziej 0, Pugh 3, J Khalil 4, Bush 3, Thornton 7. Totals 16-7-45
3-pointers: D Khalil 2, Pugh, Lovely,, Bush, Thornton
Souhegan (6-9): 7 16 15 18 — 56
Sanborn: 10 9 12 14 — 45
Londonderry 42, Timberlane 38
Timberlane (38): Boggiatto 1, Ross 10, Chanakira 5, Geisler 3, Giangregorio 0, A. Ventola 0, Olson 1, Stewart 3, Carrion 0, Baker 0, K. Ventola 15. Totals 12-10-38
3-pointers: K. Ventola 2, Stewart, Ross
Londonderry (4-10): 9 11 5 9 8 — 42
Timberlane (4-13, 2-12): 6 5 12 11 4 — 38
Girls Basketball
Rivers 59, Brooks 48
Brooks (48): Riley 12, Marchesseault 3, Robinson 2, Mair 13, Cordes 6, Dewey 12, Madigan 0, Connolly 0, Eddy 0. Totals 20-0-48
3-pointers: Riley 4, Mair 3, Marchesseault
Brooks (15-6): 7 10 11 20 — 48
Rivers (11-6): 16 13 15 15 — 59
Bedford 46, Pinkerton 43
Pinkerton (43): S.Franks 6, Riccio 6, Alli Ingalls 2, Landry 0, DiMauro 2, Frost 0, Avah Ingalls 16, Packowski 2, Melton 0, Jesse Ames 9, Kayla Franks 0, Sirois 0, Marasco 0. Totals 18-4-43
3-pointers: Sam Franks 2, Jesse Ames
Pinkerton (12-6, 10-5 NH): 7 7 16 13 — 43
Bedford (11-3 NH): 15 7 6 18 — 46
Sanborn 56, Souhegan 53
Sanborn (56): Merry-Carreiro 16, Morris 9, Houghton 15, McGough 6, Douglas 0, Hinckley 5, Brown 0, Cotter 5, Young 0, Giles 0, Postema 0. Totals 23-7-56
3-pointers: Cotter, Merry-Carreiro 2, McGough, Hinckley
Sanborn (8-8): 18 13 16 9 — 56
Souhegan: 14 21 10 8 — 53
North Andover 48, Lynn English 40
North Andover (48): Panos 2, Fahey 0, Martin 13, Connors 13, Whipple 3, Garcia 2, Robie 0, J. Rogers 0, Flanagan 15
3-pointers: Martin 2, Connors 4, Whipple, Flanagan
Lynn English: 10 8 12 10 — 40
North Andover (10-10): 9 13 8 18 — 48
Woburn 57, Andover 56
Andover (56): Krekorian 16, Shaw 15, Hardock 11, Pena 0, Shirley 0, Foley 15,Hanscom 0 ,Kobelski 0. Totals 20-9-56
3-pointers: Krekorian 3, Hardock 3, Foley
Andover (14-6): 12 11 13 20 — 56
Woburn: 14 17 19 7 — 57
Boys Ice Hockey
Methuen 6, Beverly 4
Methuen (8-9-2): 2 2 2 — 6
Beverly: 2 1 1 — 4
Goals: Owen Kneeland, Colby Scott, Ethan Schena, Phil Sanguedolce, Brian Corcoran, Jackson Petisce
Saves: Zach Alfonso 20, Jake Becker 8
Brooks 4, Groton 2
Brooks: 2 0 2 — 4
Groton: 0 2 0 — 2
Goals: Charlie Alcorn 2, Parker Sondag, Riker Ferry
Tewksbury 5, Haverhill 0
Haverhill (6-12-2): 0 0 0 — 0
Tewksbury (13-3-3): 2 2 1 — 5
Saves: Zach Roughan
Andover 1, St. John’s Shrewsbury 1
Andover (9-9-2): 1 0 0 — 1
St. John’s Shrewsbury: 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: Tim Kobelski
Saves: Jake Brezner 26
Girls Ice Hockey
Masconomet 1, Methuen 1
Methuen (10-4-6): 1 0 0 — 1
Masconomet: 1 0 0 — 1
Goals: Jesssica Driscoll
Saves: Kaia Hollingsworth 12
Brooks 10, Groton 1
Groton (4-14): 0 1 0 — 1
Brooks (14-5-1): 3 3 4 — 10
Goals: Carly Stefanini 4, Quin Healy 2, Maddie DiNard0 2, Molly Driscoll, Brooke Roger
Saves: Eleanor Rogers 10
