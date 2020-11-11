Field Hockey

Methuen 3, Haverhill 0

Goals: Natalia Fiato 2, Mirelys Morales

Saves: M — Isabel Putnam 5; H — Zoe Martin 7

Haverhill (3-4-1): 0 0 — 0

Methuen (5-2-1): 2 1 — 3

