Field Hockey

Londonderry 2, Pinkerton 2

Goals: P — Abby Shawley, Emma Johnston

Assists: P —Johnston

Saves: P — Kylie Coupal 13

Londonderry (0-0-1): 1 1 — 2

Pinkerton (0-0-1): 1 1 — 2

Golf

Pinkerton takes 1st

Team scores: Pinkerton 200, Timberlane 217, Londonderry 220, Memorial 227

Pinkerton leaders: Juliana Megan 36, Max Lukeman 37, Jeremy Burke 41, Nick Plaza 42

Records: Pinkerton 8-1

Girls Soccer

Timberlane 2, Salem 1

Goals: T — Bella Keogh, Hannah Collins; S — Melanie Kurman

Saves: T — Arden Ferrar-Henry 5; S — Rachel Carr 5, Kendall Migliorini 5

Salem (0-1): 0 1 0 — 1

Timberlane (1-0): 1 0 1 — 2

Pinkerton 2, Londonderry 0

Goals: Allison Lamphere, Sofia Crnilovic

Saves: L — Julia Soucy 8, Lindsay Blum 5

Pinkerton (1-0): 1 1 — 2

Londonderry (0-1): 0 0 — 0

Girls Volleyball

Londonderry 3, Pinkerton 1

Kills: Ella Koelb 9

Blocks: Koelb 2

Assists: Koelb 16

Service points (aces): Reese Asselin 19 (8)

Digs: Asselin 17

Pinkerton (0-1): 25 16 21 25 — 1

Londonderry (1-0): 17 25 25 27 — 3

