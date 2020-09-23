Field Hockey
Londonderry 2, Pinkerton 2
Goals: P — Abby Shawley, Emma Johnston
Assists: P —Johnston
Saves: P — Kylie Coupal 13
Londonderry (0-0-1): 1 1 — 2
Pinkerton (0-0-1): 1 1 — 2
Golf
Pinkerton takes 1st
Team scores: Pinkerton 200, Timberlane 217, Londonderry 220, Memorial 227
Pinkerton leaders: Juliana Megan 36, Max Lukeman 37, Jeremy Burke 41, Nick Plaza 42
Records: Pinkerton 8-1
Girls Soccer
Timberlane 2, Salem 1
Goals: T — Bella Keogh, Hannah Collins; S — Melanie Kurman
Saves: T — Arden Ferrar-Henry 5; S — Rachel Carr 5, Kendall Migliorini 5
Salem (0-1): 0 1 0 — 1
Timberlane (1-0): 1 0 1 — 2
Pinkerton 2, Londonderry 0
Goals: Allison Lamphere, Sofia Crnilovic
Saves: L — Julia Soucy 8, Lindsay Blum 5
Pinkerton (1-0): 1 1 — 2
Londonderry (0-1): 0 0 — 0
Girls Volleyball
Londonderry 3, Pinkerton 1
Kills: Ella Koelb 9
Blocks: Koelb 2
Assists: Koelb 16
Service points (aces): Reese Asselin 19 (8)
Digs: Asselin 17
Pinkerton (0-1): 25 16 21 25 — 1
Londonderry (1-0): 17 25 25 27 — 3
