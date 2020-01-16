Boys Basketball
Cushing Academy 63, Phillips 38
Phillips (38): Johnson 10, Momah 4, Dinkins 9, Meyers 6, Thomas 3, Kumler 6.
3-pointers: Johnson 2, Meyers 2, Dinkins
Cushing Academy: 33 30 — 63
Phillips (3-5): 21 17 — 38
Gr. Lawrence 79, Notre Dame 38
Greater Lawrence (79): E. Cruz 4, Mejia 14, Languasco 16, Gonzalez 8, Valenzuela 8, Rodriguez 5, Garcia 11, Rizzo 6, Tineo 2, S. Cruz 5. Totals 30-10-79
3-pointers: Mejia 3, Languasco 2, Garcia 2, Gonzalez, Rodriguez
Notre Dame: 11 11 14 2 — 38
Gr. Lawrence (4-3): 15 24 24 16 — 79
Coe-Brown 64, Sanborn 60
Sanborn (60): Khalil 23, Grenier 0, Lovely 12, Kilimonis 7, Bush 7, Thornton 7, Pugh 4, McLaughlin 0, Varney 0. Totals 20-12-60
3-pointers: Khalil 3, Thornton, Kilimonis, Bush
Coe-Brown: 17 12 24 11 — 64
Sanborn (4-4): 18 11 20 11 — 60
Girls Basketball
Greater Lowell 54, Gr. Lawrence 34
Gr. Lawrence (34): Molina 4, Hiciano 3, Robertson 2, Pena 8, Calixte 2, Abreu 4, Lynn 7, Serrano 4. Totals 15-3-34
3-pointers: Hiciano
Greater Lawrence (4-6): 10 7 10 7 — 34
Greater Lowell: 14 13 19 8 — 54
Coe-Brown 62, Timberlane 33
Timberlane (33): Collins 11, Censullo 10, Brooks 4, Aydns 2, Bates 2, Duff 2, McIntyre 2, Genest 0, Little 0, Rich 0, Cook 0, Powers 0, Tully 0. Totals 13-5-33
3-pointers: Collins 2
Timberlane (1-4): 0 8 14 11 — 33
Coe-Brown: 16 10 17 19 — 62
Whittier 58, Essex Tech 37
Whittier (58): Talley 8, Efosa 24, Krafton 18, Meekins 2, McGrath 0, Dawkins 0, V.Dawkins 0, Lear 0, Bullis 0, Habib 0, Deziel 0, Cintron 6.
3-pointers: Efosa
Essex Tech (5-3): 9 7 8 13 — 37
Whittier (7-2): 12 17 23 6 — 58
Girls Gymnastics
Chelmsford 137, Methuen 133
Methuen placers:
Vault: 2. Andrew Monayer 9.15; 3. Adiamis Ramos 9.05; Bars: 2. Ramos 8.7; Beam: 2. Ramos. 8.85; Floor: 3. adiamis Ramos. 9.0 ; All-around: 1. Ramos 35.7; 3. Molly Beeley. 32.65
Records: Methuen 5-1
Haverhill 136.5, Central Catholic 135.75
Area placers:
Vault: 1. Dylan Hale (C) 9.2, 2. Maren Eramo (H) 9.1; 3. Regina Dieli (C), Deirdre Donovan (C), 8.9 ; Bars: 1. Eramo (H) 9.15, 2. Meghan Kelly (C) 8.6, 3. Jenna Dutton (H) 8.45; Beam: 1. Eramo (H) 9.4, 2. Haley Stewart (C) 8.9; 3. Cailey Simard (H) 8.7; Floor: 1. Regina Dieli (C) 8.85, 2. Maeve Hess (H) 8.6, 3. Allie Milne (H), Eramo (H) 8.55; All-around: 1. Eramo (H) 36.2, 2. Donovan (C) 34.3
Records: Haverhill 4-2
Boys Ice Hockey
St. George’s 3, Brooks 1
Brooks: 0 1 0 — 1
St. George’s: 1 0 2 — 3
Goals: Charlie Alcorn
Saves: Andrew Heinze
Westford Academy 6, Central Catholic 3
Westford Academy: 2 2 2 — 6
Central Catholic (7-4-1): 1 0 2 — 3
Goals: Charlie LeCain, Robert DiBiasio, Michael Dinges
Saves: Michael Brothers 23
Pinkerton 10, Manchester Central 2
Manchester Central: 1 0 1 — 2
Pinkerton (4-2): 3 6 1 — 10
Goals: Ethan Burgess 2, Brett Masterson 2, Lorenzo Corsetto 2, Sean McCann, Hayden Shattuck, Aidan Price, Brett Levesque
Saves: Paul Lescovitz 10
Bedford 3, Windham 2
Windham (4-6-0): 0 1 1 — 2
Bedford (5-3-1): 1 0 2 — 3
Goals: Mike Montanile, Max Cavalaro
Saves: Vito Mancini 19
Andover 4, Chelmsford 0
Chelmsford: 0 0 0 — 0
Andover (4-6-0): 1 1 2 — 4
Goals: Anthony Previte 2, Evan Arpin, Nick Saunders
Saves: JJ Quill 17
Dracut 5, Haverhill 5
Haverhill (3-4-1): 2 1 2 — 5
Dracut (3-3-1): 0 1 4 — 5
Goals: Evan Foskett 3, Brendan Fitzgerald 2
Saves: Zach Roughan 23
Girls Ice Hockey
Tabor Academy 6, Brooks 4
Brooks (7-1-1): 3 0 1 — 4
Tabor Academy: 1 2 3 — 6
Goals: Molly Driscoll, Maddie DiNardo, Lucy Adams, Quin Healy
Saves: Sydney Correa 52
Haverhill 5, Peabody 1
Peabody: 1 0 0 — 1
Haverhill (7-0-2): 1 0 4 — 5
Goals: Deanna Bosco, Hannah Keating 2, Katerina Yelsits, Morgan Whitlock
Saves: Jenny Hubbard 15
Methuen 3, Chelmsford 0
Methuen (5-1-3): 0 1 2 — 3
Chelmsford: 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: Jess Driscoll 2, Ryan Quinn
Saves: Kaia Hollingsworth
Andover 3, Masconomet 0
Masconomet: 0 0 0 — 0
Andover (6-1-3): 1 0 2 — 3
Goals: Lauren Adams, Kalli Archambault, Kate Gemmell
Saves: Lilian Jagger 17
Boys Swimming
Andover 93, Haverhill 80
Local winners:
200 medley relay: Pat Currie, Adam Medjamia, Victor She, Ken Siu (And) 1:50.53; 200 freestyle: Henry Campbell (A) 1:55.73; 200 IM: Ryan Cook (A) 2:18.29; 50 freestyle: Danny McLaughlin (Hav) 22.64; Diving: Davis Blanch (A) 134.00; 100 butterfly: Ryan Zhu (A) 1:02.48; 100 freestyle: Dennis Tang (A) 53.36; 500 freestyle: Siu (A) 5:17.34; 200 freestyle relay: Tyler Millien, Zhu, Tang, Medjamia (A) 1:42.59; 100 backstroke: McLaughlin (Hav) 58.25; 100 breaststroke: Medjamia (A) 1:05.71; 400 freestyle relay: Siu, Medjamia, Campbell, Will Qian (A) 3:40.27
Records: Haverhill 2-4, Andover 3-2
Lynn Tech 93, Gr. Lawrence 77
Greater Lawrence notables
50 freestyle: 1. Robert Abreu 26.21; Diving: 2. Rosendo Ortiz 125.25; 100 freestyle: 1. Abreu 1:01.89; 500 freestyle: 2. Caiden Frechette 7:58.55; 100 breaststroke: 2. Andrez Robinson 1:41.46
Records: Greater Lawrence 1-4
Wrestling
Brooks splits
Team scores: Brooks 36, Thayer 30; Middlesex 48. Brooks 30
Brooks records:
113: Corey Gaffney 2-0; 132: Chris Wall 1-1; 138: Cam Riley 2-0; 145: Jack breen 1-0, Oliver Kim 1-0; 152: ; 182: Nate Wirth 2-0; 220: Anthony Carroll 1-1
Records: Brooks 1-9
Pinkerton 53, Londonderry 26
Pinkerton winners:
120: Dominic Robinson pin 1:44; 126: Mark Harrington pin 1:12; 138: David Hammond pin 3:49; 145: Marcus Sconza tech. fall; 160: Jack Mackiernan pin 1:39; 182: Sterling McLaughlin by forfeit; 195: Will Brown by forfeit; 220: Ben Colson by forfeit; HVY: Jake Scarelli pin 1:04
Records: Pinkerton 4-2
Methuen 40, Dracut 30
Methuen winners:
106: Jack Stoddard pin 3:59; 113: Michael Crowe pin 3:59; 145: Joe Gangi pin 2:48; 152: Dom DiMaio pin; 160: Ryan Melo by forfeit; 170: CJ Brown major dec. 16-4; 182: Jhonmar Navedo by forfeit
Records: Methuen 8-2
Kearsarge 27, Pelham 24
Pelham winners:
138: Jacob Donovan pin :55;160: Evan Haskins pin :15; 182: Nick Carroll pin 1:13; 195: Conor Maslanek pin 1:14
Chelmsford 40, Central Catholic 37
Central winners:
106: Jimmy Glynn pin 5:23; 132: Stephen Donovan pin 2:45; 138: Mike Glynn pin :47 ; 145: Nate Vachon pin 6:45 (OT); 170: Kyle Hebert major dec. 14-4; 182: Owen Buffagna dec. 9-7 (OT); 220: Anthony Mears pin 1:23
Records: Central Catholic 10-1
Lowell 48, North Andover 27
North Andover winners:
132: Ethan Ford pin 3:35; 160: Cam Watson by forfeit; 170: Tommy Cox tech. fall 16-0; 182: Jared Hiller major dec. 17-4; 220: Jack Carbone pin 1:15
Records: North Andover 5-9
Shawsheen Valley 37, Whittier 30
Whittier winners:
138: Lukas Rousseau pin 3:25; 152: Luke Iamele pin 2:54; 160: Jeremias Collazo pin 3:00; 170: Anthony Moran pin 2:20; 182: Jack Lemarier dec 7-3; HVY: Erickson Rivas dec. 1-0
Records: Whittier 14-2
Andover 42, Haverhill 20
Local winners:
106: Mitch Kemmy (A) by forfeit; 113: Ben Davoli (H) pin :50; 120: Sean Hellman (A) pin :49; 126: Elijah Moncrief (H) dec. 4-0; 132: Edgar Feliciano (H) dec. 8-2; 138: Jackson DiFloures (H) dec. 10-3; 145: Jonathan Davila (A) by forfeit; 152: Steven Wise (H) dec. 8-7; 160: Elias Maita pin :52; 170: Sean Ballou (A) pin 2:16; 182: Israel Tricoche (H) dec, 6-3; 195: Brendan Major (A) pin 1:16; 220: Yasser Maita (A) dec. 8-5; HVY: AJ Heidke dec. 5-0
Records: Andover 9-1, Haverhill 4-6
Timberlane 64, Windham 12
Local winners:
106: Aiden Williams (Win) dec. 6-5; 113: Konrad Parker (Tim) pin 5:55; 120: Jake Rousseau (Tim) pin 4:29; 126: Payton Sills (W) dec. 6-4; 132: Conner Sills (W) pin 3:11; 138: Codey Wild (Tim) pin :22; 145: Adam Marquis (Tim) major dec. 15-1; 152: Anthony Rousseau (Tim) pin 1:51; 160: Bryce Parker (Tim) pin 1:47; 170: Joe Friel (Tim) pin 4:16; 182: Cooper Kelly (Tim) by forfeit; 195: Brendan Young (Tim) pin 5:04; 220: Chris Lund (Tim) pin 1:33; HVY: Malikai Colon (Tim) by forfeit
Records: Windham 8-3, Timberlane 8-0
Concord 48, Salem 29
Salem winners:
113: Ryan O’Rourke major dec. 12-0; 126: Matt Adams pin 1:28; 132: Matteo Mustapha tech. fall 18-0; 145: George Boudreau pin 5:11; 220: Beau Dillon pin :30; HVY: Josh Ozoria dec. 1-0
Records: Salem 9-4-2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.