Girls Basketball
Lowell Catholic 48,
Fellowship Christian 20
FCA (20): Taboucheroni 8, C. Callahan 4, Robichaud 4, Campo 4, Black 0, I. Callahan 0
3-pointers: Taboucherani 2
Lowell Catholic: 12 20 12 4 — 48
Fellowship Christian (0-1): 5 2 4 9 — 20
Andover 67, Haverhill 53
Andover (67): Shaw 35, Gillette 2, Pena 0, Shirley 4, Hanscom 8, Kobelski 4, Yates 3, Doherty 5, Gobiel 2, Osborne 4, White 0. Totals 23-17-67
Haverhill (53): Phiri 23, Laffey 1, Burdier 16, Eason 3, Phillips 3, Spencer 7. Totals 16-15-53
3-pointers: A — Shaw 3, Doherty; H — Burdier 3, Eason, Phillips, Spencer
Andover (2-2): 17 17 18 15 — 67
Haverhill (1-3): 10 12 14 17 — 53
Pelham 55, Timberlane 22
Timberlane (22): Parker 8, Brooks 5, Fox 3, Powers 2, Bates 2, Genest 1, O’Conner 1, Collins 0, Bonanno 0, Raiti 0, Little 0, Cook 0, Ferrari-Henry 0
Pelham (55): Schwab 0, Jordan Galgay 3, McFarland 2, Carney 0, Taylor Galgay 7, Walsh 3, Allard 6, Hinton 2, Molettieri 6, Becotte 14, Sauer 2, Cantacesso 8, Higginbottom 0, Joncas 2.
3-pointers: P — Galgay, Moletteri 2
Timberlane (0-2): 4 11 1 6 — 22
Pelham (4-0): 14 13 15 13 — 55
Central Catholic 46, North Andover 20
Central (46): Porto 3, Veloz 3, DeLeon 4, Castro 0, Guertin 0, Niles 14, Dinges 12, Angluin 2, DeSandis 2, Fischer 0, M. Smith 2, K. Smith 0, Scharneck 4. Totals 40-6-46
North Andover (20): Fitzgibbons 4, Fahey 4, Martin 3, Mangianelli 0, Papell 0, Rogers 6, Garcia 2, Bard 0, Brown 0, Robie 2, Von Sneidem 0, Flanagan 2, O’Neil 0, Gaffney 7. Totals 12-4–29
3-pointers: CC — Veloz, DeLeon; NA — Rogers
Central Catholic (4-0): 19 7 20 0 — 46
North Andover (0-4): 8 4 8 9 — 20
Boys Ice Hockey
Salem 4, Pinkerton 2
Salem (2-0): 0 1 3 — 4
Pinkerton (0-1): 0 2 0 — 2
Goals: P — Jake Masterson, Ethan Burgess; S — Ryan Pappalardo 2, Ryan Allard, Declan Burke
Saves: P - Paul Lescovitz 12; S — 42
Girls Skiing
North Andover takes two
Meet Results: Newburyport 77, Haverhill 58; Andover 99, Newburyport 36; Masco 105, Andover 30; Masco 99, Austin Prep 36; North Andover 82, Austin Prep 53; North Andover 119, Swampscott 16; M-E 95, Swampscott 31; M-E 74, Haverhill 61
Top Local Finishers: 1. Sydney Schwalm (NA) 21.73, 2. Jane Freund (NA) 22.79, 3. Ava Pelletier (Masco) 22.90, 4. Neve Bettencourt (Masco) 23,05, 5. Diana Venitto (AP) 23.10, 6. Ashley Hamson (Masco) 23.16, 7. Sydney Pilla (AP) 23.19, Haley Serafino (Masco) 23.19,9. Charlotte Hill (Masco) 23.23, 10, Katie Bernard (Masco) 23.27, Evelyn Kelley (H) 23.33, 12. Lily Chorebanian (N) 23.40, 13. Emma Swanson (M-E) 23.59, 14. Alex Hill (Masco) 23.60, 15. Mia Gustafson (H) 23.77, 19. Avery Keller (N) 23.96, 21. Emily Miller (H) 24.27
Records: North Andover 4-0, Masconomet 4-0, Andover 2-2, Austin Prep 2-2, Newburyport 2-2, Swampscott 0-4, Haverhill 0-4
