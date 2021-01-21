 

Girls Basketball

Lowell Catholic 48,

Fellowship Christian 20

FCA (20): Taboucheroni 8, C. Callahan 4, Robichaud 4, Campo 4, Black 0, I. Callahan 0

3-pointers: Taboucherani 2

Lowell Catholic: 12 20 12 4 — 48

Fellowship Christian (0-1):  5  2  4 9 — 20

Andover 67, Haverhill 53

Andover (67): Shaw 35, Gillette 2, Pena 0, Shirley 4, Hanscom 8, Kobelski 4, Yates 3, Doherty 5, Gobiel 2, Osborne 4, White 0. Totals 23-17-67

Haverhill (53): Phiri 23, Laffey 1, Burdier 16, Eason 3, Phillips 3, Spencer 7. Totals 16-15-53

3-pointers: A — Shaw 3, Doherty; H — Burdier 3, Eason, Phillips, Spencer

Andover (2-2): 17 17 18 15 — 67

Haverhill (1-3): 10 12 14 17 — 53

Pelham 55, Timberlane 22

Timberlane (22): Parker 8, Brooks 5, Fox 3, Powers 2, Bates 2, Genest 1, O’Conner 1, Collins 0, Bonanno 0, Raiti 0, Little 0, Cook 0, Ferrari-Henry 0

Pelham (55): Schwab 0, Jordan Galgay 3, McFarland 2, Carney 0, Taylor Galgay 7, Walsh 3, Allard 6, Hinton 2, Molettieri 6, Becotte 14, Sauer 2, Cantacesso 8, Higginbottom 0, Joncas 2.

3-pointers: P — Galgay, Moletteri 2

Timberlane (0-2):  4 11  1  6 — 22

Pelham (4-0): 14 13 15 13 — 55

Central Catholic 46, North Andover 20

Central (46): Porto 3, Veloz 3, DeLeon 4, Castro 0, Guertin 0, Niles 14, Dinges 12, Angluin 2, DeSandis 2, Fischer 0, M. Smith 2, K. Smith 0, Scharneck 4. Totals 40-6-46

North Andover (20): Fitzgibbons 4, Fahey 4, Martin 3, Mangianelli 0, Papell 0, Rogers 6, Garcia 2, Bard 0, Brown 0, Robie 2, Von Sneidem 0, Flanagan 2, O’Neil 0, Gaffney 7. Totals 12-4–29

3-pointers: CC — Veloz, DeLeon; NA — Rogers

Central Catholic (4-0): 19 7 20 0 — 46

North Andover (0-4):  8 4  8 9 — 20

Boys Ice Hockey

Salem 4, Pinkerton 2

Salem (2-0): 0 1 3 — 4

Pinkerton (0-1): 0 2 0 — 2

Goals: P — Jake Masterson, Ethan Burgess; S — Ryan Pappalardo 2, Ryan Allard, Declan Burke

Saves: P - Paul Lescovitz 12; S — 42

Girls Skiing

North Andover takes two

Meet Results: Newburyport 77, Haverhill 58; Andover 99, Newburyport 36; Masco 105, Andover 30; Masco 99, Austin Prep 36; North Andover 82, Austin Prep 53; North Andover 119, Swampscott 16; M-E 95, Swampscott 31; M-E 74, Haverhill 61

Top Local Finishers: 1. Sydney Schwalm (NA) 21.73, 2. Jane Freund (NA) 22.79, 3. Ava Pelletier (Masco) 22.90, 4. Neve Bettencourt (Masco) 23,05, 5. Diana Venitto (AP) 23.10, 6. Ashley Hamson (Masco) 23.16, 7. Sydney Pilla (AP) 23.19, Haley Serafino (Masco) 23.19,9. Charlotte Hill (Masco) 23.23, 10, Katie Bernard (Masco) 23.27, Evelyn Kelley (H) 23.33, 12. Lily Chorebanian (N) 23.40, 13. Emma Swanson (M-E) 23.59, 14. Alex Hill (Masco) 23.60, 15. Mia Gustafson (H) 23.77, 19. Avery Keller (N) 23.96, 21. Emily Miller (H) 24.27

Records: North Andover 4-0, Masconomet 4-0, Andover 2-2, Austin Prep 2-2, Newburyport 2-2, Swampscott 0-4, Haverhill 0-4

 

