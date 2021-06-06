Baseball

Lowell 5, Central Catholic 1

Central (1): ,Chaya cf 3-0-0, Espinola 2b 3-0-0, Maloney c 3-1-2, Normandie 3b 3-0-1, Dieli rf 2-0-0, Antonopoulos 1-0-0, loutier dh 2-0-0, Kearney 1b 3-0-1, Latham lf 2-0-0, Manon 0-0-0, Delacruz ss 2-0-0, Shea 1-0-0. Totals

RBI: Normandie

WP: Jimenez; LP: Melendez

Lowell: 0 1 0 2 1 0 1 — 5

Central Catholic (8-4): 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1

Malden 11, Greater Lawrence 3

Greater Lawrence (3): Carroll 4-2-2, McConnell 3-1-1, Neilon 3-0-1, Marte 4-0-1, Wiley 4-0-0, Cruz 2-0-0, Roa 1-0-0, Paulino 3-0-0, Espinosa 2-0-0, Zapata 0-0-0. Totals 26-3-5

RBI: Marte 1, McConnell 1

WP: Bartholomew; LP: Zapata

Greater Lawrence (2-8): 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 —  3

Malden: 0 3 1 2 2 3 0 — 11

Boys Lacrosse

Pinkerton 9, Londonderry 4

Division 1 Quarterfinals

Goals: Hunter Drouin 4, Michael Uber, Mason Barbone, Ryan Lynch, Aidan Price, Riley Spellman

Saves: Curtis Michaud 8

Pinkerton (13-5): 2 4 3 0 — 9

Londonderry (9-6): 2 1 1 0 — 4

Methuen 9, Lowell 2

Goals: Will McKinnon 5, Michael Soucy 2, Tommy Fitzgerald 1, Jacob Souza 1

Saves: Ethan Schena 4, Ryan Alfonso 2

Methuen (4-6): 2 6 0 1 — 9

Lowell: 0 1 1 0 — 2

Timberlane 14, Hollis-Brookline 9

Division 2 Quarterfinals Goals: Braidon Bowman 3, Nick Matthews, Ethan Gerry 2, Eric George 7, Cam Noyes

Saves: Brady Marston 19

Hollis-Brookline (10-1): 4 2 1 2 —  9

Timberlane (10-7): 4 4 4 2 — 14

Girls Lacrosse

Pinkerton 21, Exeter 10

Division 1 Semifinals

Goals: Ali Lamphere 5, Abby Jowett 6, Amy Quigley 7, Justine Doyle 2

Saves: Lauren Sweeney 9, Naomi Menczywor 1

Exeter:  6  4 — 10

Pinkerton (16-4): 11 10 — 21

Softball

Whittier 4, Greater Lowell 0

Whittier (4): Santomassino rf 3-2-1, Habib ss 3-0-0, Michel 3b 3-2-2, Lear c 3-0-0, Bioren 1b 2-0-0, Graham p 3-0-0, Hurley lf 2-0-0, Noury 2b 2-0-0, Valera cf 2-0-0. Totals 23-4-3,

RBI: Michel 3

WP: Graham

Greater Lowell: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

Whittier (8-0): 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 4

Wrestling

New Bedford 39, Whittier 37

Whittier winners:

106: Thomas Morris Pin 3:15; 120: Sebastien Boisvert pin 5:50; 132: Adam Rousseau pin 3:50; 152: Lukas Rousseau by forfeit; 182: Jeremias Collazo major dec. 15-1; 220: Jeremy Rousseau pin 2:58; HVY: Jyzaiah Ferreira dec. 4-2

Records: Whittier 3-4

