Baseball
Lowell 5, Central Catholic 1
Central (1): ,Chaya cf 3-0-0, Espinola 2b 3-0-0, Maloney c 3-1-2, Normandie 3b 3-0-1, Dieli rf 2-0-0, Antonopoulos 1-0-0, loutier dh 2-0-0, Kearney 1b 3-0-1, Latham lf 2-0-0, Manon 0-0-0, Delacruz ss 2-0-0, Shea 1-0-0. Totals
RBI: Normandie
WP: Jimenez; LP: Melendez
Lowell: 0 1 0 2 1 0 1 — 5
Central Catholic (8-4): 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
Malden 11, Greater Lawrence 3
Greater Lawrence (3): Carroll 4-2-2, McConnell 3-1-1, Neilon 3-0-1, Marte 4-0-1, Wiley 4-0-0, Cruz 2-0-0, Roa 1-0-0, Paulino 3-0-0, Espinosa 2-0-0, Zapata 0-0-0. Totals 26-3-5
RBI: Marte 1, McConnell 1
WP: Bartholomew; LP: Zapata
Greater Lawrence (2-8): 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 3
Malden: 0 3 1 2 2 3 0 — 11
Boys Lacrosse
Pinkerton 9, Londonderry 4
Division 1 Quarterfinals
Goals: Hunter Drouin 4, Michael Uber, Mason Barbone, Ryan Lynch, Aidan Price, Riley Spellman
Saves: Curtis Michaud 8
Pinkerton (13-5): 2 4 3 0 — 9
Londonderry (9-6): 2 1 1 0 — 4
Methuen 9, Lowell 2
Goals: Will McKinnon 5, Michael Soucy 2, Tommy Fitzgerald 1, Jacob Souza 1
Saves: Ethan Schena 4, Ryan Alfonso 2
Methuen (4-6): 2 6 0 1 — 9
Lowell: 0 1 1 0 — 2
Timberlane 14, Hollis-Brookline 9
Division 2 Quarterfinals Goals: Braidon Bowman 3, Nick Matthews, Ethan Gerry 2, Eric George 7, Cam Noyes
Saves: Brady Marston 19
Hollis-Brookline (10-1): 4 2 1 2 — 9
Timberlane (10-7): 4 4 4 2 — 14
Girls Lacrosse
Pinkerton 21, Exeter 10
Division 1 Semifinals
Goals: Ali Lamphere 5, Abby Jowett 6, Amy Quigley 7, Justine Doyle 2
Saves: Lauren Sweeney 9, Naomi Menczywor 1
Exeter: 6 4 — 10
Pinkerton (16-4): 11 10 — 21
Softball
Whittier 4, Greater Lowell 0
Whittier (4): Santomassino rf 3-2-1, Habib ss 3-0-0, Michel 3b 3-2-2, Lear c 3-0-0, Bioren 1b 2-0-0, Graham p 3-0-0, Hurley lf 2-0-0, Noury 2b 2-0-0, Valera cf 2-0-0. Totals 23-4-3,
RBI: Michel 3
WP: Graham
Greater Lowell: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Whittier (8-0): 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 4
Wrestling
New Bedford 39, Whittier 37
Whittier winners:
106: Thomas Morris Pin 3:15; 120: Sebastien Boisvert pin 5:50; 132: Adam Rousseau pin 3:50; 152: Lukas Rousseau by forfeit; 182: Jeremias Collazo major dec. 15-1; 220: Jeremy Rousseau pin 2:58; HVY: Jyzaiah Ferreira dec. 4-2
Records: Whittier 3-4
