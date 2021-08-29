Field Hockey
Dover 3, Pinkerton 2
Goals: P — Sage Wing, Jaelyn Crossman
Saves: Elise LeBlanc 9
Pinkerton (0-1): 0 2 — 2
Dover (1-0): 2 1 — 3
Exeter 5, Salem 1
Goals: S —Madeline Hannon
Saves: S — Lyndsay Troisi 12
Exeter (1-0): 2 3 — 5
Salem (0-1): 0 1 — 1
Bishop Guertin 1, Windham 1
Goals: W — Ava Sanchez
Saves: W — Annie Mitchell 3, Ava Miller 1
Windham (0-0-1): 1 0 — 1
Bishop Guertin (0-0-1): 1 0 — 1
Boys Soccer
Pinkerton 7, Timberlane 0
Goals: Zach Smith 2, Tyler Sullivan, Jake Spezzaferri, Landon Villenueve, Giovanni Iob, Sean Kelley
Saves: P — Will Paganini 2, Owen Belanger 2; T — Kyle Bourque 7, Dylan Brandano 6
Timberlane (0-1): 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton (1-0): 4 3 — 7
Girls Soccer
Windham 3, Nashua North 0
Goals: Emily Manning, Chloe Weeks, Reagan Murray
Saves: Amanda Call 2
Windham (1-0): 2 1 — 3
Nashua North (0-1): 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton 3, Timberlane 2
Goals: T — Bella Keogh, Sophia Keogh; P — Grayson Tellier, Sofia Crnilovic, Sawyer Jackson
Saves: T — Arden Ferrari-Henry 8; P — Jordan Wheaton 8
Pinkerton (1-0): 1 2 — 3
Timberlane (0-1): 2 0 — 2
