Field Hockey

Dover 3, Pinkerton 2

Goals: P — Sage Wing, Jaelyn Crossman

Saves: Elise LeBlanc 9

Pinkerton (0-1): 0 2 — 2

Dover (1-0): 2 1 — 3

Exeter 5, Salem 1

Goals: S —Madeline Hannon

Saves: S — Lyndsay Troisi 12

Exeter (1-0): 2 3 — 5

Salem (0-1): 0 1 — 1

Bishop Guertin 1, Windham 1

Goals: W — Ava Sanchez

Saves: W — Annie Mitchell 3, Ava Miller 1

Windham (0-0-1): 1 0 — 1

Bishop Guertin (0-0-1): 1 0 — 1

Boys Soccer

Pinkerton 7, Timberlane 0

Goals: Zach Smith 2, Tyler Sullivan, Jake Spezzaferri, Landon Villenueve, Giovanni Iob, Sean Kelley

Saves: P — Will Paganini 2, Owen Belanger 2; T — Kyle Bourque 7, Dylan Brandano 6

Timberlane (0-1): 0 0 — 0

Pinkerton (1-0): 4 3 — 7

Girls Soccer

Windham 3, Nashua North 0

Goals: Emily Manning, Chloe Weeks, Reagan Murray

Saves: Amanda Call 2

Windham (1-0): 2 1 — 3

Nashua North (0-1): 0 0 — 0

Pinkerton 3, Timberlane 2

Goals: T — Bella Keogh, Sophia Keogh; P — Grayson Tellier, Sofia Crnilovic, Sawyer Jackson

Saves: T — Arden Ferrari-Henry 8; P — Jordan Wheaton 8

Pinkerton (1-0): 1 2 — 3

Timberlane (0-1): 2 0 — 2

