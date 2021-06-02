Baseball
Andover 5, Dracut 4
Andover (5): S.Brown cf 4-0-0, Ritter 2b/p 3-1-0, Teverio 1b/p 4-1-2, Schirmer c 2-0-1, Archambault dr 0-1-0, O’Sullivan lf/1b 1-2-1, Lembo 3b/p 2-0-0, E.Brenner 2b 0-0-0, Morrissey rf 3-0-0, Bucci dh 3-0-1, Reming ss 3-0-0, Grecco p 0-0-0, D.Brenner 3b 0-0-0, Gibson lf 0-0-0. Totals 25-5-4
RBI: Scirmer 2, O’Sullivan, Bucci, Lembo
WP: Lembo
Dracut (3-6): 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 — 4
Andover (7-3): 0 1 1 0 0 3 0 — 5
Salem 8, Windham 1
Salem (8): Allard p 3-1-2, Ayala rf 3-2-1, Ahlers cf 2-2-1, Gigante c 4-1-2, Poulin 1b 3-0-0, Maietta lf 3-1-0, Sicard 2b 4-0-1, Dion 3b 5-0-0, Pacy ss 3-1-1. Totals 30-8-8
Windham (1): Lippold p 3-0-0, Constantine 3-1-1, Bjerke c 2-0-0, Blair 3b 2-0-1, Larouco 2-0-1, Parke cf 3-0-0, Haga 1b 3-0-0, Breen rf 2-0-1, Rice ss 2-0-0. Totals 22-1-4
RBI: S — Gigante 3, Sicard 2, Allard 2; W —- Larouco
WP: Allard; LP: Lippold
Salem (8-9): 0 2 0 0 2 0 4 — 8
Windham (12-5): 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1
North Andover 11, Billerica 0
North Andover (11): D. Finn SS 1-1-0, Corliss CF 2-2-1, Johnson 1-0-0, Dunham LF 3-1-2, Crosby 3B 0-2-0, Perry 1B 0-1-0, Lynch RF 3-1-2, Ankiewicz DH 2-1-1, McAdam 1-0-0, Carpentier C 1-0-1, Trundy 0-1-0, Fernandez 2B 2-1-1
RBI: Dunham 2, Lynch 2, D Finn 2, Ankiewicz 2, Carpentier 1, Fernandez 1, Crosby 1
WP: Ryan Griffin
Billerica: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
North Andover (8-1): 5 2 2 2 0 — 11
Central Catholic 2, Haverhill 1
Haverhill (1): Guertin 2b/p/2b 7-0-1, Brown cf/2b 6-0-1, Moses 1b/p 7-0-3, Kelleher dh/rf/p 5-1-1, Hurrell c 5-0-1, Giurado rf/1b 6-0-0, Castro lf 6-0-2, Joubert ss 6-0-0, Farmer 3b 6-0-2. Totals 54-1-11
Central Catholic (2): Chaya cf 6-1-4, Espinola 2b 5-0-0, Cloutier ss 7-0-1, Normandie rf 5-0-1, Maloney c 6-1-2, Manon dh 1-0-0, Lesofsky dh 2-0-0, Shea rf 1-0-0, Kearney 1b 2-0-0, Delacruz 0-0-0, Hayes 1b 2-0-0, Antonopoulos 1b 5-0-1, Ferris 0-0-0, Latham lf 5-0-1. Totals 47-2-10
RBI: CC — Normandie, Antonopoulos
WP: Normandie; LP: Kelleher
Haverhill (5-4): 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
Central Catholic (7-3): 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2
Greater Lawrence 5, Malden 2
Greater Lawrence (5): Neilon 4-0-0, Wiley 2-0-0, Roa 2-0-0, Frica 3-0-1, Marte 3-1-1, Martinez 2-1-0, Andujar 3-2-3, Carroll 3-1-1, McConnell 2-0-0, Cruz 1-0-0, Paulino 0-0-0. Totals 25-5-6
RBI: Andujar 1, Carroll 1
WP: Andujar; LP: Solorzano
Malden: 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 — 2
Greater Lawrence (2-7): 0 3 0 0 2 0 0 — 5
Lowell Catholic 11, Whittier 0
Whittier (0): Cepeda 2b 3-0-1, Dodier rf 2-0-0, Deitenhoffer c 2-0-0, Richards lf 2-0-0, Fay p 2-0-0, Gauthier ss 2-0-0, Holland dh 1-0-0, Harrington cf 2-0-0, Ball 1b 2-0-1. Totals 18-0-2
WP: Gallegani; LP: Fay
Whittier (4-5): 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Lowell Catholic: 2 0 0 5 4 — 11
Newburyport 9, Pentucket 3
Newburyport (9): Fehlner p 4-1-1, Lucci ss 5-1-1, Stallard 2b 3-2-2, Buontempo rf 3-3-2, Budgell cf 2-1-1, Archer lf 4-1-1, White c 3-0-1, Habib dh 4-0-1, Ford 1b 3-0-1, Connor 3b 0-0-0. Totals: 31-9-11
Pentucket (3): Melone ss 3-1-1, Lynch c 3-0-1, Bucco rf 3-0-0, Dwight 1b 3-0-0, Hunt p 3-1-1, Kamuda cf 3-1-1, Roberts lf 3-0-1, Ventola 2b 3-0-1, Winter 3b 2-0-0, Inger ph 1-0-1. Totals: 27-3-7
RBI: N — Archer 3, Budgell 2, Buontempo, White, Habib; P — Bucco, Kamuda
HR: Budgell
WP: Fehlner; LP: Hunt
Newburyport (10-1): 3 0 2 0 0 0 4 — 9
Pentucket (5-4): 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 3
Boys Lacrosse
Dracut 11, Central Catholic 7
Goals: Hunter DeLonais 2, Owen Burke 2, Quinton Delorey 2, Billy RyderSaves: Vito Piro 8, AJ Smith 6
Dracut: 3 4 3 1 — 11
Central Catholic (4-6): 0 1 3 3 — 7
Pentucket 11, Hamilton-Wenham 4
Goals: Ben Turpin 4, Aidan Tierney 3, Henry Walsh 3, Ethan Ferrant
Assists: Seamus O’Keefe 3, B. Turpin 3, Tierney 3
Saves: Cam Smith 19
Hamilton-Wenham: 0 1 2 1 — 4
Pentucket (5-3): 4 4 1 2 — 11
Girls Lacrosse
Central Catholic 15, Dracut 5
Goals: Carly LaFerriere 4, Grace Lydon 4, Logan Miller, Kierstyn Zinter 2, Abigail Yfantopulous, Lily Angluin, Nicolette Licare, Jacqueline Tattan
Saves: Grace Cashman 7
Central Catholic (8-2): 7 8 — 15
Dracut: 2 3 — 5
North Andover 19, Lowell 4
Goals: Emma Scully 4. Kelcey Dion 3, Ainsley Dion 3, Janie Papell 2, Solana Fahey 2, Michela Downer, Emma Daubresse, Kaleigh Regan, Lexi Swartz, Katy Corrigan
Saves: Priscilla Murray 7
North Andover (6-1): 13 6 — 19
Lowell: 2 2 — 4
Shawsheen 18, Whittier 2
Goals: Alethea Kataxinos, Liz Deacon
Saves: Rachel Christopher 5, Kate Velazquez 4
Whittier (1-7): 0 2 — 2
Shawsheen Valley: 14 4 — 18
Pentucket 19, Hamilton-Wenham 11
Goals: Lana Mickelson 8, Audrey Conover 5, Mackenzie Currie 2, Lauren Nightingale 2, Greta Maurer, Ashley Gagnon
Assists: Maurer 8, Conover 2, Sarah Graninger, Gabby Acardi, Currie
Pentucket (6-2): 7 4 4 4 — 19
Hamilton-Wenham: 2 2 3 4 — 11
Pelham 19, Milford 9
Goals: Jordyn Galgay 6, Sydney Nutter 3, Emma Beanland 3, Taylor Galgay 3, Brianna Coombs, Jasmine Becotte, Sophia Joncas, Lauren Roy
Saves: Lizzy Hodge 10
Pelham (8-4): 15 4 — 19
Milford: 3 6 — 9
Softball
North Andover 2, Billerica 1
North Andover (2): Mangiameli SS 3-1-2, Gove P 2-0-1, Ju. Roche C 3-0-1, M. Gaffny 1B 3-0-0, B. Bernard 3-0-0 2B, C. Marconi DP 3-0-1, A. Steely CF 3-0-0, Je. Roche 3B 2-0-0, B. Gaffny RF 2-0-1 FLEX: E. Foraste 2B SUB: L. Andriolo 1-0-0. Totals 22-2-6
RBI: Ju. Roche, M. Gaffny
WP: Gove; LP: Murch
Billerica: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
North Andover (4-5): 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
Andover 4, Dracut 3
Andover (4): Weeden ss 4-2-3, Gillette 2b 2-0-1, O’Brien lf 3-1-2, Duval 1b 3-0-3, Giordano p 3-0-1, E.O’Sullivan dp 2-0-1, Parrish c 2-0-0, Sellinger 3b 3-0-0, Rousseau cf 2-0-0, Shirley ph 0-1-0, Alperts rf 0-0-0. Totals 24-4-11
RBI: O’Brien 3, Duval
WP: Giordano
Dracut: 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 3
Andover (6-3): 0 0 1 0 1 0 2 — 4
Whittier 7, Northeast 1
Whittier (7): Noury 2b 4-0-0, Michel 3b 4-1-3, Habib ss 4-0-1, Bioren 1b 3-0-0, Lear c 2-1-1, Graham p 2-0-1, Hurley lf 2-1-1, Valera cf3-0-0, Santomassino rf 3-1-2. Totals 27-4-9
RBI: Michel 3
WP: Graham; LP: Neil
Whittier (5-0): 4 0 0 0 1 2 0 — 7
Northeast Metro: 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1
Methuen 26, Lawrence 3
Methuen (26): S. Tardugno ss 4-4-3, Spina cf 4-4-2, Meuse dh 5-3-2, Grelle 1b 3-4-1, Nelson c 5-1-2, Coleman 2b 4-2-2, Baez 3b 1-1-0, Lynch 3b 1-2-0, Donovan lf 2-1-2, V. Santiago lf 0-2-0, T. Santiago rf 3-1-1, A. Tardugno rf 2-1-1, Yirrell p 0-0-0. Totals 34-26-16
Lawrence (3): Setiawan lf-p 3-0-0, Brito ss 3-1-1, Russo p-lf 2-1-1, Ovalles 1b 2-0-0, Piantini 2b 2-1-0, Garcia 2b 0-0-0, Lu 3b 1-0-0, Rosario c 2-0-0, Marquez rf 2-0-0, Gonzalez cf 2-0-1. Totals 19-3-3
RBI: METH — Nelson 6, T. Santiago 3, Donovan 3, Meuse 3, S. Tardugno 2, Spina 2, Grelle 2, Coleman 2; LAW — 1
WP: Yirrell; LP: Russo
Methuen (6-4): 4 11 4 7 0 — 26
Lawrence: 3 0 0 0 0 — 3
Haverhill 4, Central Catholic 0
Haverhill (4): Jalyn Pearl c 3-1-3, Jameson Pearl ss 2-1-1, Eason cf 4-1-1, DiDomenico p 3-0-0, Neal 1b 2-0-1, Windle 3b 3-0-0, Powe rf 1-0-0, Burdier 1b 1-1-0, Torrence 2b 3-0-0, DIon lf 3-0-0. Totals 25-4-5
Central (0): Malowitz p 3-0-0, Boucher p 0-0-0, Tannessa 2b 3-0-0, Rapaglia 3b 3-0-0, Swift lf 2-0-0, Fox c 3-0-1, Guy rf 3-0-1, Latulippe 1b 2-0-0, Kandru ss 3-0-0, John cf 25-0-2.
RBI: Jalyn Pearl (1), Shelby Eason (1), Sicily DiDomenico (1), Sam Neal
WP: DiDomenico; LP: Malowitz
Central Catholic: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Haverhill (4-5): 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 4
Windham 9, Pinkerton 4
Division 1 First Round
Windham (9): Belain cf 4-1-1, Tower c 4-1-2, Moskowitz p 4-0-1, Piessens ss 4-1-2, Panich 3b 4-2-2, Fitzgerald lf 4-0-0, Nolan 1b 4-1-3, Yantosca rf 4-1-2, Brooks 2b 4-2-1. Totals 36-9-14
Pinkerton (4): L.Mason 3b 3-0-1, Keisling rf 3-1-1, O.Mason ss 3-2-2, Runge p 3-0-1, Donovan c 3-0-0, Foote 3-1-1, Beaulieu 2b 3-0-1, Lemay 0-0-0, Dunton lf 1-0-0, Lahey lf 2-0-0, Camillieri 1b 3-0-1. Totals 27-4-8
RBI: W — Tower 2, Moskowitz 2, Piessens, Nolan 3, Yantosca; P — Runge, O.Mason, Foote
HR: P — O.Mason, Foote
WP: Moskowitz; LP: Runge
Windham (9-9): 0 1 2 3 1 0 2 — 9
Pinkerton (13-6): 0 0 0 3 0 1 0 — 4
Newburyport 10, Pentucket 5
Pentucket (5): Latham p 3-0-2, Codair lf 4-1-2, Hamel cf 3-2-1, Sargent ss 4-2-3, Pichette 1b 3-0-0, Agocs c 3-0-1, Mitchell 2b 3-0-0, Tocci dp 4-0-3, Stock rf 2-0-0, Gatchell 2b 1-0-0, Daley rf 2-0-0. Totals: 32-5-12
Newburyport (10): Morrissey cf 4-2-1, McLeod 2b 4-2-3, Caponigro 3b 4-1-1, Keefe ss 3-1-1, Habib c 4-1-4, Lavallee lf 4-1-0, Skibbee rf 3-1-1, Ellison dp 0-0-0, Garcia dp 2-0-0, Dowell p 3-1-1. Totals: 31-10-12
RBI: P — Sargent 3, Tocci; N — McLeod 2, Caponigro 2, Habib 3, Dowell 2
WP: Dowell; LP: Latham
Pentucket (3-7): 0 0 3 0 1 0 1 — 5
Newburyport (6-4): 2 1 7 0 0 0 0 — 10
Whittier 14, Malden 1
Whittier (14): Santomassino rf 4-1-2, Franco rf 1-0-0, Habib ss/p 5-3-3, Michel 3b 5-3-3, Lear c 3-3-2, Bioren 1b 3-4-2, Graham p 5-1-1, Hurley lf 2-0-2, Tavarez lf 2-0-1, Valeraz cf 4-0-1, Noury 2b 3-0-0, Hamlett 2b 2-0-0. Totals 39-14-17
RBI: Michel, Lear 4, Bioren 2, Graham 2, Hurley 2
WP: Graham; LP: Caplis
Whittier (6-0): 4 4 0 1 1 0 4 — 14
Malden: 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1
Pelham 7, Souhegan 6
Pelham (7): Slaton, ss, 3-1-0; Louh, 2b, 3-1-0; Hinton, 1b, 3-1-0; Molettieri, rf, 3-0-0; Higginbottom, cf, 4-1-1; Sauer, p, 3-1-0; Amidon, 3b, 2-0-1; McFarland, pr, 0-1-0; Beisang, c, 4-1-1; Godin, 3-0-1. Totals: 28-7-4RBI: Sauer, Amidon, Beisang, GodinWP: Sauer
Pelham: 0 0 3 0 2 0 2 — 7
Souhegan: 0 0 3 0 0 0 3 — 6
Lowell 14, Central Catholic 1
Central (1): Malowitz 3B, 2-0-0; Iannessa 2B, 3-0-1; Rapaglia 1B, 3-0-0; Swift LF, 3-1-0; Fox C, 3-0-0; Guy RF, 2-0-1; Boucher P, 2-0-0; Kandru SS, 3-0-0; John CF, 2-0-0. Totals: 23-1-2
RBI: Boucher
WP: LaCedra; LP: Boucher
Lowell: 5 2 0 3 0 4 — 14
Central Catholic (4-5): 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1
Boys Tennis
Central Catholic 4, Haverhill 1
Winners:
Singles: 1. Justin Chan (H) 1-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-2; 2. Dalton Dow (CC) 6-1, 6-0; 3. Arnav Lele (CC) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Ryan Melesky/Cody Rueda (CC) 6-3, 6-3; 2. Andrew Parent/Hugh O’Connor (CC) 6-3, 6-4
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Pentucket 0
Records: Pentucket 0-6
North Andover 5, Billerica 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Ben Polansky 6-0, 6-0; 2. Luke Ramos 6-0, 6-1; 3. Alex Hirth default
Doubles: 1. Chris Noroian-Zach Gotobed 6-2, 6-3; 2. Matt Morrissey-Tanay Jain 6-2, 6-2
Records: North Andover 5-1
Andover 5, Austin Prep 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Reilly O’Brien 6-0, 6-2; 2. Sam Feng 6-4, 6-2; 3. Joe Colecchi 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Avi Janarthanan-Bryan Han Htun 6-0, 6-0; 2. Andrei Giurgiu-Akarsh Janarthanan 6-0, 6-0
Records: Andover 7-0
Girls Tennis
Central Catholic 4, Haverhill 1
Winners:
Singles: 1. Elena Albano (H) 6-3, 6-3; 2. (); 3. ()
Doubles: 1. (); 2. ();
Records: Haverhill 4-8
North Andover 3, Billerica 2
North Andover winners:
Singles: 1. Nicole Fischer 6-1, 6-1; 2. Chiara Trafton 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Jocie Mongell-Alina Chatsman 6-2, 6-2
Records: North Andover 3-3
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Pentucket 1
Local winners:
Singles: 2. Parker Greason 6-2, 6-0
Records: Pentucket 1-6
Boys Track and Field
Amesbury 86.5, Pentucket 58.5
Area winners:
Pole vault: Joel Jancewicz (A) 9-0; Shot put: Jadriel Laracuente (A) 43-0; Discus: Max Lapointe (A) 135-5; Javelin: Brady Dore (A) 135-5; Long jump: Ben Ayotte (A) 20-1; Triple jump: Kaiden Currie (P) 38-5; High jump: Ayotte (A) 5-6; 110 hurdles: Currie (P) 16.6; 100 meters: Ayotte (A) 11.3; Mile: Max Bohler (A) 4:51.7; 4x100 relay: Pentucket (Joel Spaulding, Will Sutton, Brandon Lee, Yanni Kakouris) 45.7; 400: Alex Pedersen (P) 54.8; 400 hurdles: Ethan Rowe (A) 58.1; 800: Rowe (A) 2:04.4; 200: John Remington-Field (A) 23.9; 2-mile: Drew Sanford (A) 11:54; 4x400 relay: Pentucket (Matt Zylinski, Sam Attwood, Pedersen, Colin Costa) 3:53.4
Records: Pentucket 1-5, Amesbury 5-1
Central Catholic 75.33, Lowell 69.66
Central Catholic winners:
Long jump: Dominic Tritto 21-0; Triple jump: Tritto 41-0; High jump: Jeyis Gomez 5-10; 100 meters: Ethan Pater 11.4; 4x100 relay: Central (Thomas Grimes, Gomez, Pater, Justice McGrail) 45.4; 400: Kaiden Nobrega 50.6; 800: Patrick Walsh 2:04.1; 200: Tritto 22.5; 4x400 relay: Central (Matthew Giannasca, Michael Sullivan, Aden Pemble, Nobrega) 3:31.9
Records: Lowell 3-2, Central Catholic 4-1
Girls Track and Field
Pentucket 95, Amesbury 50
Area winners:
Pole vault: Kinneal Dickens (P) 8-6; Shot put: Avery Hallinan (A) 32-0 1/2; Discus: McKenna Hallinan (A) 87-4; Javelin: M. Hallinan (A) 82-0; Long jump: Emily Rubio (P) 16-7; Triple jump: Dickens (P) 32-4; High jump: E. Rubio (P) 5-2; 100 hurdles: Dickens (P) 16.4; 100 meters: Reese Gallant (P) 12.4; Mile: Phoebe Rubio (P) 5:38.6; 4x100 relay: Pentucket (Sabrina Campbell, Sage Smith, Dickens, Gallant) 50.1; 400: Lia Alsup (P) 65.9; 400 hurdles: E. Rubio (P) 67.7; 800: Erin Muir (P) 2:36.8; 200: Sabrina Campbell (P) 26.5; 2-mile: Ella Edic (P) 12:46.7; 4x400 relay: Pentucket (Libby Murphy, P. Rubio, Alsup, E. Rubio) 4:28.6
Records: Pentucket 5-1, Amesbury 3-3
Central Catholic 96, Lowell 48
Central Catholic winners:
Pole vault: Veralie Perrier 8-6; Shot put: Adrianne Niles 35-10; Discus: Cailyn Scharneck 90-10; Javelin: Niles 100-0; Long jump: Katharine Duren 18-5; High jump: Perrier 5-0; 100 hurdles: K. Duren 14.0; 100 meters: Kate Ciesielski 12.8; 400: Ciesielski 60.5; 400 hurdles: Janessa Duren 67.8; 800: Scharneck 2:36.1; 200: K. Duren 25.3; 2-mile: Briana Farrell 13:06.5
Records: Central Catholic 4-1
Boys Volleyball
North Andover 3, Billerica 0
Kills: Liam Ross 12, Andrew Matzouranis 7
Blocks: Matzouranis 6
Assists: Andrew Jones 28
Service points (aces): (Clay Ursu 5)
Digs: Ross 7
Billerica (2-6): 19 18 14 — 0
North Andover (5-2): 25 25 25 — 3
North Andover 3, Billerica 0
Kills: Liam Ross 17
Blocks:Kyler Shea 3
Assists: Andrew Jones 23
Service points (aces): (Clay Ursu 2)
Digs: Ursu 11
North Andover (6-2): 25 25 25 — 3
Billerica: 23 18 18 — 0
Haverhill 3, Central Catholic 0
Kills: H — Connor Buscema 18; CC — Tyler DiBurro 8, Sean McCarthy 6
Blocks: H — Jackson DiFloures 4; CC — Ryan McShan 4
Assists: H — Difloures 21; CC — Jack Roderick 12
Service points (aces): H — (Dylan O’Connell 2); CC — Elvin Rosa 5 (2)
Digs: H — Buscema 13; CC — Josue Rosario 6
Haverhill (5-3): 25 25 25 — 3
Central Catholic (0-8): 22 21 19 — 0
Haverhill 3, Central Catholic 0
Kills: H — Connor Buscema 29; CC — Tyler DiBurro 11
Blocks: H — Giresse Kwo 6; CC — Sean McCarthy 2
Assists: H — Jackson DiFloures 24; CC — Jack Roderick 19
Service points (aces): H — (Jackson DiFloures 4); CC — DiBurro 7 (2)
Digs: H — Buscema 15; CC — Juanjose Cabrera 6
Central Catholic (0-9): 20 27 13 — 0
Haverhill (6-3): 25 29 25 — 3
Salem 3, Coe-Brown 1
Kills: Brandon Hebert 9
Blocks: Tyler Valerio 4
Assists: Valerio 12
Service points (aces): Tyler Valerio 12(2)
Digs: Brandon Hebert 8
Salem (11-3): 25 21 25 25 — 3
Coe-Brown: 20 25 10 19 — 1
Wrestling
Andover 39, Dracut 24
Andover winners:
120: Nick Archambault by forfeit; 132: Gianni Defilippis dec. 7-6; 138: Henry Prussman by forfeit; 145: Alex O’Brien pin :56; 152: Jonathan Davila pin :22; 160: Miles Fraser pin 2:47; 195: Andrew Wetterwald pin :41
Records: Andover 4-3
Central Catholic 54, Haverhill 27
Local winners:
106: Nick Spero pin 5:40; 113: James Crippen by forfeit; 120: Jackie Dehney by forfeit 126: James Bohenko by the forfeit; 132: Ben Davoli pin :28; 138: Noah Levesque (H) by forfeit; 145: Brent Nicolosi dec. 8-4; 152: Kaeden Dixon (H) pin 2:10; 160: Nate Blanchette (CC) pin 1:00; 170: Brandon D’Agostino (CC) by forfeit; 182: JC Figueroa (H) pin :39; 195: Mike Brown (CC0 by pin 1:15; 220: Anthony Mears (CC) pin :39; HVY: Owen Bufagna (CC) pin :21
Records: Haverhill 3-5, Central Catholic 8-0
North Andover 42, Billerica 36
North Andover winners:
106: Joshn Lister pin :56; 126: Anthony McCann pin :40; 132: Kenlei Milovanovic by forfeit; 138: Sebastian Hunter by forfeit; 170: Cam Watson (NA) :40; 195: Kaleb Rhoton by forfeit; 220: Jack Carbone pin 2:22
Records: North Andover 5-3
