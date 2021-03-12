Girls Volleyball
Fellowship Christian 3, KIPP Academy 0
Kills: Adriana Taboucherani 12
Assists: Eva Brodnick 7
Service points (aces): (Taboucherani 8)
Digs: Ashlwy Gallagher 12
KIPP Academy: 24 18 15 — 0
Fellowship Christian (2-0): 26 25 25 — 3
