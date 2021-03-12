Girls Volleyball

Fellowship Christian 3, KIPP Academy 0

Kills: Adriana Taboucherani 12

Assists: Eva Brodnick 7

Service points (aces): (Taboucherani 8)

Digs: Ashlwy Gallagher 12

KIPP Academy: 24 18 15 — 0

Fellowship Christian (2-0): 26 25 25 — 3

