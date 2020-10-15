Boys Cross Country

North Andover 15, Andover 50

at Andover (2.9 miles)

Top finishers: 1. Luke McGillivray (NA) 16:09, 2. Matt McDevitt (NA) 16:30; 3. Colby Winn (NA) 16:37; 4. Ryan Connolly (NA) 16:40, 5. Andrew Lauzon (NA) 16:45, 6. Andrey Sorokin (NA) 16:46

Records: North Andover 2-0, Andover 0-2

Methuen 17, Tewksbury 42

at Livingston, Tewksbury (2.8 miles)

Methuen leaders: 1. Freddy Coleman 14:27.5, 2. Jason Dibble 15:18.0, 3. Mitchelle Crowe 15:24.3, 5. Michael Soucy 16:11.6, 6. Liam Doherty 16:13.7, 7. Davin Indeglia 16:28.0

Records: Methuen 3-0

Central Catholic 15, Haverhill 50

at Winnekenni (2.9 miles)

Top finishers: 1. Matt Giannasca CC 17:00, 2. Ryan George CC 17:17, 3. Evan Tremblay CC 17:25, 4. Leo Parent CC 17:26, 5. Alex Willard CC 18:13, 9. Joe Bourcy H 18:41

Records: Haverhill 0-3

Girls Cross Country

North Andover 16, Andover 45

at Andover (2.9 miles)

Top finishers: 1. Courtney Dalke (NA) 19:36; 2. Leyla Kvaternik (NA) 19:37, 3. Abby Mastromonaco (NA) 19:37; 4. Gabby Harty (NA) 19:37, 5. Leila Boudries (And) 19:55; 6. Leigha Leavitt (NA) 21:02; 7. Abby Redington (And) 21:37; 8. Ludy Depolito (NA) 22:09, 9. Ally Antonelli (NA) 22:20; 10. Anika Kapadia (And) 22:40

Records: North Andover 2-0

Tewksbury 20, Methuen 40

at Livingston, Tewksbury (2.8 miles)

Methuen leaders: 1. Miana Caraballo 17:21, 8. Alyssa Rosano 20:50, 9. Emily Charest 20:54, 10. Marie Metivier 21:08

Records: Methuen 1-2

Haverhill 19, Central Catholic 40

at Winnekenni (2.9 miles)

Top finishers: 1. Finleigh Simonds H 19:33, 2. Lily Angluin CC 20:05, 3. Ariann LeCours H 21:13, 4. Ivy Ackerman H 21:22, 5. Brynne LeCours H 22:00, 6. Helen Burgess H 22:39, 7. Keegan Wipff H 22:52, 8. Michaela Staniec CC 22:52

Records: Central Catholic 1-1, Haverhill 3-0

Field Hockey

Windham 5, Londonderry 0

Goals: Cecilia Ponzini 2, Masddie Ohare, Livi Tsetsilas, Amy Lanouette

Saves: Kamdyn Clementi 1

Londonderry: 0 0 — 0

Windham (6-0): 4 1 — 5

Pelham 3, Sanborn 2

Goals: S — Mariana D’Amelio Sarah Kelly

Saves: S — Emma Crowe 10; P — F. Giniewicz 5,

Pelham (3-0): 2 1 — 3

Sanborn (4-4): 1 1 — 2

Winnacunnet 2, Timberlane 1

Goals: Mackenzie Mlocek

Saves: Brandi Garand 9

Timberlane (1-3): 1 0 0 — 1

Winnacunnet (9-0): 1 0 1 — 2

Golf

Andover 231, North Andover 246

at North Andover CC (Par 35) Leaders: Evan Giggey (A) 35, medalist; Tyler Fay (NA) 36, James Robbins (NA) 37; Cade Cedorchuk (A) 37

Records: Andover 7-0, North Andover 4-1

Haverhill 248, Methuen 266

at Bradford Country Club (par 35) Haverhill leaders: Aiden Azevedo 36, Jack Difloures 37, Sean Crockett 41, Sam Boyer 43, Will Madden 45Methuen leaders: Cameron Hutchings 38, Joshua Frechette 42, Brian Zraket 42, Matthew Pappalardo 45

Records: Methuen 3-5, Haverhill 6-1

Boys Soccer

Georgetown 1, Pentucket 1

Goals: P — Seamus O’Keefe; G — Cam Rooney

Assists: P — Jarod Belliveau; G — Graham Billington

Saves: P — Tyler Correnti 2; G — Jake Gilstein 12

Pentucket (1-0-1): 0 1 — 1

Georgetown (1-1-2): 0 1 — 1

Winnacunnet 4, Timberlane 1

Goals: Ryan Liberatore

Saves: Billy Savage 15

Timberlane (0-6-1): 1 0 — 1

Winnacunnet (2-2-1): 2 2 — 4

Girls Soccer

Georgetown 1, Pentucket 1

Goals: P — Mackenzie Currie; G — Talia Geberth

Assists: P — Jacey Jennings; G — Elle Schneider

Saves: P — Emma Breen 3, Sophia Heusser 2; G — Casey Mahoney 11

Georgetown (0-1-1): 1 0 — 1

Pentucket (1-0-1): 0 1 — 1

Girls Volleyball

Windham 3, Londonderry 0

Kills: Arielle Nysten 8, Ava Mayo 6

Blocks: Mayo 4

Assists: Lana Carboni 18

Service points: Ashley Croteau 12, Mayo 11Aces: Cassie Faria 6

Digs: Eliza Raymond 22

Windham (3-2): 25 25 25 — 3

Londonderry (3-2): 16 13 19 — 0

Timberlane 3, Winnacunnet 1

Kills: Grace Paradise 6

Assists: Eve Harnois 21

Digs: Lauren Hayes 16

Timberlane: 16 25 25 25 — 3

Winnacunnet: 25 12 22 11 — 1

