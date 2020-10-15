Boys Cross Country
North Andover 15, Andover 50
at Andover (2.9 miles)
Top finishers: 1. Luke McGillivray (NA) 16:09, 2. Matt McDevitt (NA) 16:30; 3. Colby Winn (NA) 16:37; 4. Ryan Connolly (NA) 16:40, 5. Andrew Lauzon (NA) 16:45, 6. Andrey Sorokin (NA) 16:46
Records: North Andover 2-0, Andover 0-2
Methuen 17, Tewksbury 42
at Livingston, Tewksbury (2.8 miles)
Methuen leaders: 1. Freddy Coleman 14:27.5, 2. Jason Dibble 15:18.0, 3. Mitchelle Crowe 15:24.3, 5. Michael Soucy 16:11.6, 6. Liam Doherty 16:13.7, 7. Davin Indeglia 16:28.0
Records: Methuen 3-0
Central Catholic 15, Haverhill 50
at Winnekenni (2.9 miles)
Top finishers: 1. Matt Giannasca CC 17:00, 2. Ryan George CC 17:17, 3. Evan Tremblay CC 17:25, 4. Leo Parent CC 17:26, 5. Alex Willard CC 18:13, 9. Joe Bourcy H 18:41
Records: Haverhill 0-3
Girls Cross Country
North Andover 16, Andover 45
at Andover (2.9 miles)
Top finishers: 1. Courtney Dalke (NA) 19:36; 2. Leyla Kvaternik (NA) 19:37, 3. Abby Mastromonaco (NA) 19:37; 4. Gabby Harty (NA) 19:37, 5. Leila Boudries (And) 19:55; 6. Leigha Leavitt (NA) 21:02; 7. Abby Redington (And) 21:37; 8. Ludy Depolito (NA) 22:09, 9. Ally Antonelli (NA) 22:20; 10. Anika Kapadia (And) 22:40
Records: North Andover 2-0
Tewksbury 20, Methuen 40
at Livingston, Tewksbury (2.8 miles)
Methuen leaders: 1. Miana Caraballo 17:21, 8. Alyssa Rosano 20:50, 9. Emily Charest 20:54, 10. Marie Metivier 21:08
Records: Methuen 1-2
Haverhill 19, Central Catholic 40
at Winnekenni (2.9 miles)
Top finishers: 1. Finleigh Simonds H 19:33, 2. Lily Angluin CC 20:05, 3. Ariann LeCours H 21:13, 4. Ivy Ackerman H 21:22, 5. Brynne LeCours H 22:00, 6. Helen Burgess H 22:39, 7. Keegan Wipff H 22:52, 8. Michaela Staniec CC 22:52
Records: Central Catholic 1-1, Haverhill 3-0
Field Hockey
Windham 5, Londonderry 0
Goals: Cecilia Ponzini 2, Masddie Ohare, Livi Tsetsilas, Amy Lanouette
Saves: Kamdyn Clementi 1
Londonderry: 0 0 — 0
Windham (6-0): 4 1 — 5
Pelham 3, Sanborn 2
Goals: S — Mariana D’Amelio Sarah Kelly
Saves: S — Emma Crowe 10; P — F. Giniewicz 5,
Pelham (3-0): 2 1 — 3
Sanborn (4-4): 1 1 — 2
Winnacunnet 2, Timberlane 1
Goals: Mackenzie Mlocek
Saves: Brandi Garand 9
Timberlane (1-3): 1 0 0 — 1
Winnacunnet (9-0): 1 0 1 — 2
Golf
Andover 231, North Andover 246
at North Andover CC (Par 35) Leaders: Evan Giggey (A) 35, medalist; Tyler Fay (NA) 36, James Robbins (NA) 37; Cade Cedorchuk (A) 37
Records: Andover 7-0, North Andover 4-1
Haverhill 248, Methuen 266
at Bradford Country Club (par 35) Haverhill leaders: Aiden Azevedo 36, Jack Difloures 37, Sean Crockett 41, Sam Boyer 43, Will Madden 45Methuen leaders: Cameron Hutchings 38, Joshua Frechette 42, Brian Zraket 42, Matthew Pappalardo 45
Records: Methuen 3-5, Haverhill 6-1
Boys Soccer
Georgetown 1, Pentucket 1
Goals: P — Seamus O’Keefe; G — Cam Rooney
Assists: P — Jarod Belliveau; G — Graham Billington
Saves: P — Tyler Correnti 2; G — Jake Gilstein 12
Pentucket (1-0-1): 0 1 — 1
Georgetown (1-1-2): 0 1 — 1
Winnacunnet 4, Timberlane 1
Goals: Ryan Liberatore
Saves: Billy Savage 15
Timberlane (0-6-1): 1 0 — 1
Winnacunnet (2-2-1): 2 2 — 4
Girls Soccer
Georgetown 1, Pentucket 1
Goals: P — Mackenzie Currie; G — Talia Geberth
Assists: P — Jacey Jennings; G — Elle Schneider
Saves: P — Emma Breen 3, Sophia Heusser 2; G — Casey Mahoney 11
Georgetown (0-1-1): 1 0 — 1
Pentucket (1-0-1): 0 1 — 1
Girls Volleyball
Windham 3, Londonderry 0
Kills: Arielle Nysten 8, Ava Mayo 6
Blocks: Mayo 4
Assists: Lana Carboni 18
Service points: Ashley Croteau 12, Mayo 11Aces: Cassie Faria 6
Digs: Eliza Raymond 22
Windham (3-2): 25 25 25 — 3
Londonderry (3-2): 16 13 19 — 0
Timberlane 3, Winnacunnet 1
Kills: Grace Paradise 6
Assists: Eve Harnois 21
Digs: Lauren Hayes 16
Timberlane: 16 25 25 25 — 3
Winnacunnet: 25 12 22 11 — 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.