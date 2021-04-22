Baseball
Pinkerton 10, Bishop Guertin 0
Pinkerton (10): Albert lf 3-2-2, Beaulieu 3b 4-0-0, Burgess cf 4-1-0, Michaud ss 3-0-0, Lukeman rf 2-1-1, Yennaco c 2-0-1,T.Rioux dh 2-0-0, N. Rioux 1b 2-1-0, Doyle p 1-3-1, Spinale 2b 0-0-0, Corsetto 2b 0-0-0, Stacy ph 0-0-0. Totals 23-10-5
RBI: Albert 2, Yennaco 2, Burgess 2
WP: Doyle
Bishop Guertin: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton (2-1): 1 0 3 2 4 — 10
Winnacunnet 9, Windham 0
Windham (0): Larouco 2b 2-0-0, Constantine lf 3-0-1, Parke cf 2-0-0, Nolan cf 1-0-0, Haga 1b 3-0-0, Maheu p 0-0-0, Lippold dh 3-0-0, Blair 3b 2-0-1, Breen rf-p 1-0-0, Koza 1-0-0, Bjerke c 2-0-0, Pendleton 0-0-0, Rice ss 2-0-0, Rondeau p 0-0-0. Totals 22-0-2
WP: Annis; LP: Maheu
Windham (2-2): 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Winnacunnet (5-0): 2 0 2 4 1 0 — 9
Boys Lacrosse
Bishop Guertin 14, Pinkerton 8
Goals: Riley Spellman 3, Joey Gallo 3, Hunter Drouin, Michael Uber
Saves: Curtis Michaud 8
Pinkerton (3-1): 1 0 3 4 — 8
Bishop Guertin (3-0): 4 5 2 3 — 14
Softball
Timberlane 11, Dover 6
Timberlane (11): Collins cf 5-2-4, Condon lf 4-1-1, Perras 2b 4-2-2, Mlocek 1b 3-2-0, Matarazzo rf 3-1-1, York rf 1-0-0, O’Leary ss 3-1-1, Pattles 3b 4-0-1, Cook c 3-1-0, Salafia p 0-0-0, Farone p 4-1-1. Totals 34-11-10
RBI: Collins 4, Condon, Perras 2, Matarazzo, O’Leary, Pattles, Farone
WP: Farone
Dover: 0 0 0 0 4 2 0 — 6
Timberlane (1-2): 3 4 1 2 1 0 0 — 11
Salem 19, Portsmouth 2
Salem (19): J.Olson lf 1-1-0, A.Raymond lf 0-1-0, Burns rf 1-2-0, E.Raymond rf 2-0-0, Lucier ss 2-4-2, Emerson cf 3-1-1, Poulin 3b 3-3-2, Moniz 1b 2-2-2, McNamara 3b 2-1-0, Boucher c 3-2-3, Migliorini 2b 1-0-1, DiMarino 2b 2-2-2. Totals 22-19-13
RBI: Lucier 2, Poulin, Emerson 2, Moniz 3, McNamara 2, Boucher 2, Migliorini 2, DiMarino
WP: Solt
Portsmouth: 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
Salem (3-0): 4 5 8 2 0 — 19
Pinkerton 5, Bishop Guertin 1
Pinkerton (5): Keisling rf 3-1-1, Beaulieu 2b 1-0-1, Olivia Mason ss 4-0-1, Adi Runge p 4-0-1, Lily Mason 3b 4-1-1, Donovan c 4-0-1, Camillieri 1b 3-0-0, Lahey lf 3-2-3, McLachlan cf 2-0-0, Vantran pf 1-0-1. Totals 29-5-10
RBI: Runge, Lahey, Vantran
HR: Lahey
WP: Runge
Pinkerton (3-0): 0 0 0 0 2 1 2 — 5
Bishop Guertin: 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1
Winnacunnet 8, Windham 3
Windham (3): Brooks cf 2-0-0, Belair cf 2-0-1, Moskowitz-Santiago 3-0-1, Tower 3b-p 4-0-0, Piessens ss 4-1-1, Panich c 3-0-0, Dyer 3b 2-0-0, Fitzgerald lf 3-1-2, Yantosca rf 3-0-0, Nolan lb 3-1-2. Totals 29-3-7
RBI: Fitzgerald 1, Nolan 1
WP: Hankovich; LP: Moskowitz-Santiago
Windham (2-2): 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 — 3
Winnacunnet (5-0): 3 0 1 2 2 0 0 — 8
Boys Volleyball
Windham 3, Salem 2
Kills: S — Brandon Herbert 14, Matt McCloskey 14; W — Jared Stivala 16, Jeff Draper 13
Blocks: S — McCloskey 2
Assists: S — Kai Esker-Greenhalge 32
Service points (aces): S — Tyler Valeriov 4 (2); W — (Brayden Manti 4)
Digs: S — Torin Terry 14; W — Brayden Manti 14
Windham (2-0): 25 25 22 19 15 — 3
Salem (3-1): 8 22 25 25 11 — 2
Girls Volleyball
Lowell Catholic 3, Whittier 1
Kills: Nathalia Cintron 7
Blocks: Cintron 4
Assists: Alyssa Michel 8
Service points (aces):
Digs: Alicia Habib 41
Whittier: 25 21 21 19 — 1
Lowell Catholic: 22 25 25 25 — 3
