Boys Basketball

PMA 73, Fellowship Christian 47

Fellowship Christian (47): Black 22, Parker 2, G. Adkins 4, Robichaud 17, B. Adkins 2

3-pointers: FCA — Black 5, Robichaud 3 Fellowship (0-13) 7-10-11-19—47 PMA(?) 18-22-15-18—74 Fellowship (47): Black 22, Parker 2, G. Adkins 4, Robichaud 17, B. Adkins 2. Totals 7-10-11-19—47 3-pointers: Black 5, Robichaud 3

Presentation of Mary: 18 22 15 18 — 73

Fellowship Christian (0-13):  7 10 11 19 — 47

Whittier 70, Northeast Metro 52

Whittier (70): Tricoche 16, McGonagle 11, Rodriguez 8, Byram 2, Couture 22, McDonough 3, Efosa 8. Totals 25-11-70

3-pointers: Tricoche 2, McGonagle, Rodriguez 2, Couture 2, McDonough, Efosa

Northeast Metro: 6 11 12 23 — 52

Whittier (6-4): 8 10 25 27 — 70

Gr. Lawrence 74, Gr. Lowell 66

Greater Lawrence (74): Mejia 14, Languasco 13, Gonzalez 8, Palmer 3, Rodriguez 0, Garcia 13, Valenzuela 10, Tineo 13. Totals 29-9-74

3-pointers: Mejia 2, Languasco 2, Garcia, Gonzalez, Palmer

Greater Lawrence ( 8-4): 22 18 17 18 — 74

Greater Lowell: 14 16 14 22 — 66

Goffstown 51, Windham 41

Windham (41): DaSilva 5, Peterson 2, Schramm 11, Heres 4, Desmarais 6, Lippold 6, Logue 6, St. Hillare 1. Totals 13-11-41

3-pointers: Logue 2, Schramm, Desmarais

Goffstown (4-4 NH): 13 14  9 15 — 51

Windham (5-6, 5-3 NH):  1 12 13 15 — 41

Amesbury 69, Pentucket 54

Pentucket (54): O’Neil 0-0-0, Cleary 8-1-17, Kamuda 2-5-10, Bucco 3-1-7, Stys 3-0-6, Lopata 4-2-12, Perlitch 0-2-2. Totals 20-11-54

Amesbury (69): C. Keliher 2-8-13, Kokinacis 1-0-3, Welch 1-0-2, Donovan 6-0-12, Catania 2-0-4, Gjikopulli 6-0-13, Flanagan 0-0-0, J. Keliher 7-2-20, K. Heidt 1-0-2.

3-pointers: P — Lopata 2, Kamuda; A — J. Keliher 4, C Keliher, Kokinacis, Gjikopulli

Pentucket (5-7): 14  6 11 23 — 54

Amesbury (10-3): 23 13 15 18 — 69

Campbell 64, Pelham 54

Pelham (54): Brown 19, Jones 12, D. Crowley 7, Paul 7, Dumont 6, M. Crowley 3, Hamel 0, Garrett 0, Herrling 0. Totals 19-10-54

3-pointers: Brown 2, Dumont 2, D. Crowley, M. Crowley

Campbell (5-4): 24 17  7 16 — 64

Pelham (7-2): 14 11 13 16 — 54

Kennett 52, Timberlane 44

Timberlane (44): Boggiatto 0, Ross 0, Chanakira 0, Surprenant 7, Giangregorio 0, Olson 13, Stewart 2, Ventola 22. Totals 19-2-44

3-pointers: Surprenant 2, Ventola 2

Kennett (6-1 NH): 21  6  9 16 — 52

Timberlane (4-6, 2-5 NH): 11 11 13  9 — 44

Salem 71, Londonderry 47

Salem (71): John Bennett 15; Bates 0; DeMinico 23; Spampinato 10; Valerio 4; Ference 2; Chopelas 0; Jacob Bennett 5; Harris 0; Ayala 12; Devir 0; Kloza 0.

3-pointers: John Bennett, DeMinico; Valerio; Ayala

Londonderry (2-7):  7 12 20  8 — 47

Salem (6-6): 20 19 18 14 — 71

Lawrence 57, North Andover 44

North Andover (44): Kutz 5, Morin 5, Castellanos 3, Moore 16, Heim 15, Connolly 0, King 0, Walinski 0, Murphy 0. Totals 16-7-44

Lawrence (57): N.Diaz 1, Estrada 4, Durante 0, Moscat 3, Melendez 4, Goris 9, Pabon 0, Castro 0, Tejada 2, Zorrilla 34.

3-pointers: Kutz, Morin, Moore 3

North Andover (5-9): 13  5 11 15 — 44

Lawrence (12-4): 15 10 12 20 — 57

Methuen 47, Billerica 46

Methuen (47): Garcia 18, Allen 7, Carpio 0, Urena 3, Touma 3, Crowe 13, Lussier 3, Wannaphong 0, Santana 0, Lopez 0. Totals 19-1-47

3-pointers: Crowe 3, Garcia 2, Allen, Urena, Lussier

Billerica (7-6): 15  7 10 14 — 46

Methuen (7-8): 15 10 15  7 — 47

Haverhill 70, Tewksbury 64

Haverhill (70): Cunningham 12, Arias 11, Burgos 4, Haas 6, Efosa 0, Guertin 15, Donald 4, Phillips 9, Valdez 8, Zagarella 2. Totals 27-6-70

3-pointers: Guertin 5, Arias 2

Haverhill (9-5): 20 15 12  8 15 — 70

Tewksbury:  7 23  8 17  9 — 64

Girls Basketball

Whittier 45, Northeast 44

Whittier (45): Talley 19, Efosa 7, Krafton 10, Meekins 0, McGrath 3, M. Dawkins 0, V. Dawkins 0, Lear 0, Bullis 4, Habib 0, Deziel 0, Cintron 5

3-pointers: None

Whittier (11-3): 12  9 11 13 — 45

Northeast Metro (10-3):  8 14 13  9 — 44

Gr. Lowell 52, Gr. Lawrence 33

Gr. Lawrence (33): Molina 7, Pena 7, Calixte 2, Abreau 5, Lynn 8, Delagado 4.

Greater Lowell: 12 14 7 19 — 52

Greater Lawrence (5-8): 10  7 8  8 — 33

Pelham 57, Campbell 44

Pelham (57): Schwab 5, McFarland 3, Carney 11, T. Galgay 5, Allard 1, Rutherford 12, Molettieri 3, Williams 9, Sauer 4, Cantacesso 4, Hinton 0.

3-pointers: Carney, T. Galgay

Records: Pelham 8-6, 8-3 NH

Pinkerton 48, Concord 30

Pinkerton (48): S.Franks 8, Riccio 3, Alli Ingalls 2, Landry 0, DiMauro 5, Frost 0, Avah Ingalls 19, Packowski 7, Melton 0, Jesse Ames 4, Kayla Franks 0,, Sirois 0, Marasco 0. Totals 15-17-48

3-pointers: Avah Ingalls

Pinkerton (7-2): 13 15 10 10 — 48

Concord:  3  6  6 15 — 30

Goffstown 40, Windham 39

Windham (39): Weeks 0, Hughes 6, Smith 0, E. Collins 0, C. Collins 0, Husson 3, Amari 3, Dempsey 21. Totals 14-5-39

3-pointers: Hughes 2, Tsetsilas 2, Husson

Windham (6-7, 3-7 NH):  3 11 10 15 — 39

Goffstown: 14 14 10  2 — 40

Timberlane 44, Oyster River 41

Timberlane (44): Collins 9, Brooks 11, Duff 2, Cook 0, Bates 3, Censullo 8, Powers 2, Matthews 3, Tully 6

3-pointers: Matthews, Bates, Brooks

Timberlane (2-7): 12 13 13  6 — 44

Oyster River: 13  9  9 10 — 41

Billerica 52, North Andover 39

North Andover (39): Panos 3, Martin 16, Connors 10, Robie 2, Mellody 3, J. Rogers 2, Flanagan 3.

3-pointers: Martin 3, Panos, Connors, Flanagan

Billerica: 13 13 15 11 — 52

North Andover (8-6):  9 11 11  8 — 39

Bishop Brady 68, Sanborn 61

Sanborn (61): Merry-Carreiro 7, Houghton 15, McGough 16, Griffith 2, Young 6, Hinckley 7, Giles 0, Brown 0, Postema 0, DiRienzo 0, Cotter 2. Totals 27-4-61

3-pointers: McGough 2, Merry-Carreiro, Hinckley

Sanborn (4-6): 13 20 13 15 — 61

Bishop Brady (6-4): 16 19 18 15 — 68

Tewksbury 40, Haverhill 34

Haverhill (34): Firek 4, Joubert 2, Kwo 7, Dingle 9, Quinlan 4, Burdier 6, Phillips 2, Ovalles 0.

3-pointers: Dingle 2

Tewksbury: 3  9 10 18 — 40

Haverhill (6-8): 7 14  8  5 — 34

Boys Skiing

Knights win pair

Meet Results: M-E 92, Haverhill 43; Andover 110, Haverhill 25; Masco 97, Andover 38; North Andover 83, Masco 52; North Andover 133, Austin Pep 2; St. John’s Prep 130, Austin Prep 5

Top 15: 1. Cam Musial (SJP) 26.87 , 2. Tim Haarmann (SJP) 27.40 , 3. Robbie McKersie (Masco) 27.43, 4. Owen Grandt (SJP) 29.11, 5. Segev Moritz (NA) 29.56 , 6. Evan Fisichelli (SJP) 30.25 , 7. Rocco Masciarelli (SJP 30.46, 8. Caleb Litster (NA) 30.50, 9. Jackson Burns (SJP) 30.98, 10. Peyton McKee (SJP) , 11. Jack Muse (NA) 31.47 , 12. Ryan Clark (M-E) 31.62, 13. Liam Quinlan (Masc) 31.71, 14. Peter Gause (SJP) 31.83 , 15. Charlie Danis (SJP) 31.85

Records: SJP 5-0, M-E 4-0, North Andover 4-1, Masco 3-2, Haverhill 1-5, Andover 1-4, Austin Prep 0-5

