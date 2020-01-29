Boys Basketball
PMA 73, Fellowship Christian 47
Fellowship Christian (47): Black 22, Parker 2, G. Adkins 4, Robichaud 17, B. Adkins 2
Presentation of Mary: 18 22 15 18 — 73
Fellowship Christian (0-13): 7 10 11 19 — 47
Whittier 70, Northeast Metro 52
Whittier (70): Tricoche 16, McGonagle 11, Rodriguez 8, Byram 2, Couture 22, McDonough 3, Efosa 8. Totals 25-11-70
3-pointers: Tricoche 2, McGonagle, Rodriguez 2, Couture 2, McDonough, Efosa
Northeast Metro: 6 11 12 23 — 52
Whittier (6-4): 8 10 25 27 — 70
Gr. Lawrence 74, Gr. Lowell 66
Greater Lawrence (74): Mejia 14, Languasco 13, Gonzalez 8, Palmer 3, Rodriguez 0, Garcia 13, Valenzuela 10, Tineo 13. Totals 29-9-74
3-pointers: Mejia 2, Languasco 2, Garcia, Gonzalez, Palmer
Greater Lawrence ( 8-4): 22 18 17 18 — 74
Greater Lowell: 14 16 14 22 — 66
Goffstown 51, Windham 41
Windham (41): DaSilva 5, Peterson 2, Schramm 11, Heres 4, Desmarais 6, Lippold 6, Logue 6, St. Hillare 1. Totals 13-11-41
3-pointers: Logue 2, Schramm, Desmarais
Goffstown (4-4 NH): 13 14 9 15 — 51
Windham (5-6, 5-3 NH): 1 12 13 15 — 41
Amesbury 69, Pentucket 54
Pentucket (54): O’Neil 0-0-0, Cleary 8-1-17, Kamuda 2-5-10, Bucco 3-1-7, Stys 3-0-6, Lopata 4-2-12, Perlitch 0-2-2. Totals 20-11-54
Amesbury (69): C. Keliher 2-8-13, Kokinacis 1-0-3, Welch 1-0-2, Donovan 6-0-12, Catania 2-0-4, Gjikopulli 6-0-13, Flanagan 0-0-0, J. Keliher 7-2-20, K. Heidt 1-0-2.
3-pointers: P — Lopata 2, Kamuda; A — J. Keliher 4, C Keliher, Kokinacis, Gjikopulli
Pentucket (5-7): 14 6 11 23 — 54
Amesbury (10-3): 23 13 15 18 — 69
Campbell 64, Pelham 54
Pelham (54): Brown 19, Jones 12, D. Crowley 7, Paul 7, Dumont 6, M. Crowley 3, Hamel 0, Garrett 0, Herrling 0. Totals 19-10-54
3-pointers: Brown 2, Dumont 2, D. Crowley, M. Crowley
Campbell (5-4): 24 17 7 16 — 64
Pelham (7-2): 14 11 13 16 — 54
Kennett 52, Timberlane 44
Timberlane (44): Boggiatto 0, Ross 0, Chanakira 0, Surprenant 7, Giangregorio 0, Olson 13, Stewart 2, Ventola 22. Totals 19-2-44
3-pointers: Surprenant 2, Ventola 2
Kennett (6-1 NH): 21 6 9 16 — 52
Timberlane (4-6, 2-5 NH): 11 11 13 9 — 44
Salem 71, Londonderry 47
Salem (71): John Bennett 15; Bates 0; DeMinico 23; Spampinato 10; Valerio 4; Ference 2; Chopelas 0; Jacob Bennett 5; Harris 0; Ayala 12; Devir 0; Kloza 0.
3-pointers: John Bennett, DeMinico; Valerio; Ayala
Londonderry (2-7): 7 12 20 8 — 47
Salem (6-6): 20 19 18 14 — 71
Lawrence 57, North Andover 44
North Andover (44): Kutz 5, Morin 5, Castellanos 3, Moore 16, Heim 15, Connolly 0, King 0, Walinski 0, Murphy 0. Totals 16-7-44
Lawrence (57): N.Diaz 1, Estrada 4, Durante 0, Moscat 3, Melendez 4, Goris 9, Pabon 0, Castro 0, Tejada 2, Zorrilla 34.
3-pointers: Kutz, Morin, Moore 3
North Andover (5-9): 13 5 11 15 — 44
Lawrence (12-4): 15 10 12 20 — 57
Methuen 47, Billerica 46
Methuen (47): Garcia 18, Allen 7, Carpio 0, Urena 3, Touma 3, Crowe 13, Lussier 3, Wannaphong 0, Santana 0, Lopez 0. Totals 19-1-47
3-pointers: Crowe 3, Garcia 2, Allen, Urena, Lussier
Billerica (7-6): 15 7 10 14 — 46
Methuen (7-8): 15 10 15 7 — 47
Haverhill 70, Tewksbury 64
Haverhill (70): Cunningham 12, Arias 11, Burgos 4, Haas 6, Efosa 0, Guertin 15, Donald 4, Phillips 9, Valdez 8, Zagarella 2. Totals 27-6-70
3-pointers: Guertin 5, Arias 2
Haverhill (9-5): 20 15 12 8 15 — 70
Tewksbury: 7 23 8 17 9 — 64
Girls Basketball
Whittier 45, Northeast 44
Whittier (45): Talley 19, Efosa 7, Krafton 10, Meekins 0, McGrath 3, M. Dawkins 0, V. Dawkins 0, Lear 0, Bullis 4, Habib 0, Deziel 0, Cintron 5
3-pointers: None
Whittier (11-3): 12 9 11 13 — 45
Northeast Metro (10-3): 8 14 13 9 — 44
Gr. Lowell 52, Gr. Lawrence 33
Gr. Lawrence (33): Molina 7, Pena 7, Calixte 2, Abreau 5, Lynn 8, Delagado 4.
Greater Lowell: 12 14 7 19 — 52
Greater Lawrence (5-8): 10 7 8 8 — 33
Pelham 57, Campbell 44
Pelham (57): Schwab 5, McFarland 3, Carney 11, T. Galgay 5, Allard 1, Rutherford 12, Molettieri 3, Williams 9, Sauer 4, Cantacesso 4, Hinton 0.
3-pointers: Carney, T. Galgay
Records: Pelham 8-6, 8-3 NH
Pinkerton 48, Concord 30
Pinkerton (48): S.Franks 8, Riccio 3, Alli Ingalls 2, Landry 0, DiMauro 5, Frost 0, Avah Ingalls 19, Packowski 7, Melton 0, Jesse Ames 4, Kayla Franks 0,, Sirois 0, Marasco 0. Totals 15-17-48
3-pointers: Avah Ingalls
Pinkerton (7-2): 13 15 10 10 — 48
Concord: 3 6 6 15 — 30
Goffstown 40, Windham 39
Windham (39): Weeks 0, Hughes 6, Smith 0, E. Collins 0, C. Collins 0, Husson 3, Amari 3, Dempsey 21. Totals 14-5-39
3-pointers: Hughes 2, Tsetsilas 2, Husson
Windham (6-7, 3-7 NH): 3 11 10 15 — 39
Goffstown: 14 14 10 2 — 40
Timberlane 44, Oyster River 41
Timberlane (44): Collins 9, Brooks 11, Duff 2, Cook 0, Bates 3, Censullo 8, Powers 2, Matthews 3, Tully 6
3-pointers: Matthews, Bates, Brooks
Timberlane (2-7): 12 13 13 6 — 44
Oyster River: 13 9 9 10 — 41
Billerica 52, North Andover 39
North Andover (39): Panos 3, Martin 16, Connors 10, Robie 2, Mellody 3, J. Rogers 2, Flanagan 3.
3-pointers: Martin 3, Panos, Connors, Flanagan
Billerica: 13 13 15 11 — 52
North Andover (8-6): 9 11 11 8 — 39
Bishop Brady 68, Sanborn 61
Sanborn (61): Merry-Carreiro 7, Houghton 15, McGough 16, Griffith 2, Young 6, Hinckley 7, Giles 0, Brown 0, Postema 0, DiRienzo 0, Cotter 2. Totals 27-4-61
3-pointers: McGough 2, Merry-Carreiro, Hinckley
Sanborn (4-6): 13 20 13 15 — 61
Bishop Brady (6-4): 16 19 18 15 — 68
Tewksbury 40, Haverhill 34
Haverhill (34): Firek 4, Joubert 2, Kwo 7, Dingle 9, Quinlan 4, Burdier 6, Phillips 2, Ovalles 0.
3-pointers: Dingle 2
Tewksbury: 3 9 10 18 — 40
Haverhill (6-8): 7 14 8 5 — 34
Boys Skiing
Knights win pair
Meet Results: M-E 92, Haverhill 43; Andover 110, Haverhill 25; Masco 97, Andover 38; North Andover 83, Masco 52; North Andover 133, Austin Pep 2; St. John’s Prep 130, Austin Prep 5
Top 15: 1. Cam Musial (SJP) 26.87 , 2. Tim Haarmann (SJP) 27.40 , 3. Robbie McKersie (Masco) 27.43, 4. Owen Grandt (SJP) 29.11, 5. Segev Moritz (NA) 29.56 , 6. Evan Fisichelli (SJP) 30.25 , 7. Rocco Masciarelli (SJP 30.46, 8. Caleb Litster (NA) 30.50, 9. Jackson Burns (SJP) 30.98, 10. Peyton McKee (SJP) , 11. Jack Muse (NA) 31.47 , 12. Ryan Clark (M-E) 31.62, 13. Liam Quinlan (Masc) 31.71, 14. Peter Gause (SJP) 31.83 , 15. Charlie Danis (SJP) 31.85
Records: SJP 5-0, M-E 4-0, North Andover 4-1, Masco 3-2, Haverhill 1-5, Andover 1-4, Austin Prep 0-5
