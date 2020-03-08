Boys Basketball

Brooks 71, St. Luke’s 58

NEPSAC Class B Semifinals

Brooks (71): Oladitan 4, Yepdo 9, Foster 14, Smith 22, Thomson 6, Mulvey 8, Whitney-Sidney 8, Iwowo 0, Costantino 0, Janney 0, Blodgett 0, D’Silva 0. Totals 29-8-71

3-pointers: Mulvey 2, Smith 2, Yepdo

St. Luke’s (21-5): 27 31 — 58

Brooks (24-2): 33 38 — 71

Girls Basketball

St. Mary’s 59, Amesbury 44

Division 3 North Finals

Amesbury (44): M. Hallinan 1-2-4, Sullivan 1-0-3, A. Hallinan 6-10-22, Napoli 3-6-12, Redford 1-0-3, Laforte 0-0-0, Cambece 0-0-0, DeLong 0-0-0, Kermelewicz 0-0-0, Porcaro 0-0-0. Totals: 12-18-44

St. Mary’s (59): Queliz 1-0-2, Matela 5-2-14, D’Itria 0-6-6, Torres 4-1-11, Bergdorf 5-1-12, Avelino 4-0-8, Grossi 3-0-6, Nguyen 0-0-0, Parent 0-0-0. Totals: 22-10-59

3-pointers: A — Sullivan, Redford; SM — Matela 2, Torres 2, Bergdorf

Amesbury (20-3):  7 14 11 12 — 44

St. Mary’s (23-2): 13 13 14 19 — 59

Brooks 60, Proctor Academy 59

NEPSAC Class B semifinals

Brooks (60): Eddy 3, Madigan 8, Robinson 9, Mair 24, Cordes 12, Dewey 4, Riley 0, Marchesseault 0, Connolly 0. Totals 20-6-60

3-pointers: Mair 5, Cordes 3, Robinson 3, Madigan 2, Eddy

Proctor Academy: 28 31 — 59

Brooks (18-8): 32 28 — 60

Boys Ice Hockey

Concord 6, Pinkerton 1

NH Division 1 quarterfinals

Pinkerton (11-9): 0 1 0 — 1

Concord: 2 1 3 — 6

Goals: Mason Drouin

Saves: Matt Gilliland 33

Tags

Recommended for you