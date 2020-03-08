Boys Basketball
Brooks 71, St. Luke’s 58
NEPSAC Class B Semifinals
Brooks (71): Oladitan 4, Yepdo 9, Foster 14, Smith 22, Thomson 6, Mulvey 8, Whitney-Sidney 8, Iwowo 0, Costantino 0, Janney 0, Blodgett 0, D’Silva 0. Totals 29-8-71
3-pointers: Mulvey 2, Smith 2, Yepdo
St. Luke’s (21-5): 27 31 — 58
Brooks (24-2): 33 38 — 71
Girls Basketball
St. Mary’s 59, Amesbury 44
Division 3 North Finals
Amesbury (44): M. Hallinan 1-2-4, Sullivan 1-0-3, A. Hallinan 6-10-22, Napoli 3-6-12, Redford 1-0-3, Laforte 0-0-0, Cambece 0-0-0, DeLong 0-0-0, Kermelewicz 0-0-0, Porcaro 0-0-0. Totals: 12-18-44
St. Mary’s (59): Queliz 1-0-2, Matela 5-2-14, D’Itria 0-6-6, Torres 4-1-11, Bergdorf 5-1-12, Avelino 4-0-8, Grossi 3-0-6, Nguyen 0-0-0, Parent 0-0-0. Totals: 22-10-59
3-pointers: A — Sullivan, Redford; SM — Matela 2, Torres 2, Bergdorf
Amesbury (20-3): 7 14 11 12 — 44
St. Mary’s (23-2): 13 13 14 19 — 59
Brooks 60, Proctor Academy 59
NEPSAC Class B semifinals
Brooks (60): Eddy 3, Madigan 8, Robinson 9, Mair 24, Cordes 12, Dewey 4, Riley 0, Marchesseault 0, Connolly 0. Totals 20-6-60
3-pointers: Mair 5, Cordes 3, Robinson 3, Madigan 2, Eddy
Proctor Academy: 28 31 — 59
Brooks (18-8): 32 28 — 60
Boys Ice Hockey
Concord 6, Pinkerton 1
NH Division 1 quarterfinals
Pinkerton (11-9): 0 1 0 — 1
Concord: 2 1 3 — 6
Goals: Mason Drouin
Saves: Matt Gilliland 33
