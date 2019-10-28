Field Hockey
Souhegan 2, Pelham 0
Saves: Haley Gilbert 10
Pelham (11-4): 0 0 — 0
Souhegan: 0 2 — 2
Derryfield 6, Sanborn 0
Division 2 Quarterfinals
Saves: Izzi Giles 20, Emma Crowe 3
Sanborn (9-7): 0 0 — 0
Derryfield (16-0): 4 2 — 6
Boys Soccer
Everett 3, Lawrence 0
Saves: Arodi Rodriguez 5
Lawrence (2-13-2): 0 0 — 0
Everett: 2 1 — 3
Whittier 2, Ipswich 0
Goals: Nate Cartier 2
Saves: Luke MacFarland 7
Ipswich: 0 0 — 0
Whittier (9-7-1): 1 1 — 2
Revere 2, Pentucket 0
Saves: Tyler Correnti 5
Pentucket (11-4-2): 0 0 — 0
Revere: 2 0 — 2
Melrose 1, Haverhill 0
Saves: Matt Corliss 6
Melrose: 0 1 — 1
Haverhill (8-7-2): 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic 2, Lowell 1
Goals: Jackson Wetherbee, Alex Furry
Saves: James Sorenson 3
Lowell: 1 0 — 1
Central Catholic (10-8): 0 2 — 2
Girls Soccer
Minuteman 1, Whittier 0
Saves: Madison Dawkins 5
Minuteman: 0 1 — 1
Whittier (10-6-1): 0 0 — 0
Masconomet 1, North Andover 0
Saves: Paige Pefine 3, Caitlyn Wessel 6
Masconomet: 0 1 — 1
North Andover (10-4-3): 0 0 — 0
Methuen 4, Medford 0
Goals: Brooke Tardugno 2, Bella Keaney, and Emily Donovan
Saves: Stephanie Henrick 16
Medford (5-12): 0 0 — 0
Methuen (5-10-2): 3 1 — 4
Girls Volleyball
Greater Lawrence 3, Presentation of Mary 0
Kills: GL — Rob Calcano 6
Blocks: GL — Calcano 1
Assists: GL — Nataky Guzman 7
Service points (aces): Kaylin Martinez 21 (11), (Guzman 10), Deb Edouard (6)
Digs: Dasani Gonzalez 7
Greater Lawrence (15-7): 25 25 25 — 3
Presentation of Mary (4-16): 9 8 8 — 0
North Reading 3, Pentucket 0
Kills: Arielle Cleveland 3, Caitlin Kutcher 2, Megan Codair 2
Blocks: Cleveland 4, Nicole Zahornasky 2
Records: Pentucket 0-16
Central Catholic 3, Melrose 2
Kills: Olivia Hall 17, Emily Downer 9, Meg Silk 8
Blocks: Hall 4
Assists: Olivia Thomas-Roy 34
Service points (aces): Haley Ferrara 12 (Hall, Sophia Rzepala 3)
Digs: Hall 27
Melrose: 23 23 25 25 7 — 2
Central Catholic (10-7): 25 25 23 14 15 — 3
Haverhill 3, Somerville 0
Kills: Lismari Valdez 12
Blocks: Julia DelRosso 1, Jess Wardle 1
Assists: Tina Firek 13
Service points (aces): (Shea Vadeboncouer 11)
Digs: Shiloh Osmer 6
Haverhill (17-2): 25 25 25 — 3
Somerville: 5 11 13 — 0
Lawrence 3, Billerica 0
Kills: Yemayma Molina 9
Assists: Vielka Sanchez 12
Service points (aces): (Dejalee Torres 4)
Digs: Torres 5
Lawrence (16-2): 25 25 25 — 3
Billerica: 19 13 21 — 0
