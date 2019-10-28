Field Hockey

Souhegan 2, Pelham 0

Saves: Haley Gilbert 10

Pelham (11-4): 0 0 — 0

Souhegan: 0 2 — 2

Derryfield 6, Sanborn 0

Division 2 Quarterfinals

Saves: Izzi Giles 20, Emma Crowe 3

Sanborn (9-7): 0 0 — 0

Derryfield (16-0): 4 2 — 6

Boys Soccer

Everett 3, Lawrence 0

Saves: Arodi Rodriguez 5

Lawrence (2-13-2): 0 0 — 0

Everett: 2 1 — 3

Whittier 2, Ipswich 0

Goals: Nate Cartier 2

Saves: Luke MacFarland 7

Ipswich: 0 0 — 0

Whittier (9-7-1): 1 1 — 2

Revere 2, Pentucket 0

Saves: Tyler Correnti 5

Pentucket (11-4-2): 0 0 — 0

Revere: 2 0 — 2

Melrose 1, Haverhill 0

Saves: Matt Corliss 6

Melrose: 0 1 — 1

Haverhill (8-7-2): 0 0 — 0

Central Catholic 2, Lowell 1

Goals: Jackson Wetherbee, Alex Furry

Saves: James Sorenson 3

Lowell: 1 0 — 1

Central Catholic (10-8): 0 2 — 2

Girls Soccer

Minuteman 1, Whittier 0

Saves: Madison Dawkins 5

Minuteman: 0 1 — 1

Whittier (10-6-1): 0 0 — 0

Masconomet 1, North Andover 0

Saves: Paige Pefine 3, Caitlyn Wessel 6

Masconomet: 0 1 — 1

North Andover (10-4-3): 0 0 — 0

Methuen 4, Medford 0

Goals: Brooke Tardugno 2, Bella Keaney, and Emily Donovan

Saves: Stephanie Henrick 16

Medford (5-12): 0 0 — 0

Methuen (5-10-2): 3 1 — 4

Girls Volleyball

Greater Lawrence 3, Presentation of Mary 0

Kills: GL — Rob Calcano 6

Blocks: GL — Calcano 1

Assists: GL — Nataky Guzman 7

Service points (aces): Kaylin Martinez 21 (11), (Guzman 10), Deb Edouard (6)

Digs: Dasani Gonzalez 7

Greater Lawrence (15-7): 25 25 25 — 3

Presentation of Mary (4-16):  9  8  8 — 0

North Reading 3, Pentucket 0

Kills: Arielle Cleveland 3, Caitlin Kutcher 2, Megan Codair 2

Blocks: Cleveland 4, Nicole Zahornasky 2

Records: Pentucket 0-16

Central Catholic 3, Melrose 2

Kills: Olivia Hall 17, Emily Downer 9, Meg Silk 8

Blocks: Hall 4

Assists: Olivia Thomas-Roy 34

Service points (aces): Haley Ferrara 12 (Hall, Sophia Rzepala 3)

Digs: Hall 27

Melrose: 23 23 25 25  7 — 2

Central Catholic (10-7): 25 25 23 14 15 — 3

Haverhill 3, Somerville 0

Kills: Lismari Valdez 12

Blocks: Julia DelRosso 1, Jess Wardle 1

Assists: Tina Firek 13

Service points (aces): (Shea Vadeboncouer 11)

Digs: Shiloh Osmer 6

Haverhill (17-2): 25 25 25 — 3

Somerville:  5 11 13 — 0

Lawrence 3, Billerica 0

Kills: Yemayma Molina 9

Assists: Vielka Sanchez 12

Service points (aces): (Dejalee Torres 4)

Digs: Torres 5

Lawrence (16-2): 25 25 25 — 3

Billerica: 19 13 21 — 0

Tags

Recommended for you