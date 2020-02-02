Girls Basketball
Whittier 69, Medford 50
Whittier (69): Talley 11, Efosa 27, Krafton 20, Meekins 0, McGrath 0, M. Dawkins 0, V. Dawkins 0, Lear 0, Bullis 0, Habib 5, Diezel 0, Cintron 6
3-pointers: Efosa 2, Talley, Krafton
Medford (5-9): 6 15 17 12 — 50
Whittier (12-4): 19 12 22 16 — 69
Central Catholic 61, Billerica 55
Central (61): C. Porto 7, Bridgewater 24, Finney 6, J. Porto 1, Niles 5, Angluin 10, Downer 8, Bohenko 0, Scharneck 0. Totals 20-10-61
3-pointers: C. Porto, Bridgewater 6, Finney, Angluin 2, Downer
Billerica (11-4): 8 15 14 17 — 55
Central Catholic (14-1): 11 12 20 18 — 61
Boys Ice Hockey
Central Catholic 5, Chelmsford 0
Chelmsford: 0 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic (9-7-1): 1 1 3 — 5
Goals: Sean Gray, Jake Doucette, Connor Finneran, Tyler DiBurro, Cam Marzilli
Saves: Michael Brothers 18
Boys Indoor Track
New Hampshire Meet
Top-4 area finishers:
55 meter dash: 4. Mark Caswell (Salem) 6.91; 600: 2. Cameron Dufault (Pelham) 1:30.63;55 hurdles: John Elie (Pel) 7.97; 4x160: 2. Salem (Thomas Ahlers, Mark Caswell, Riley Mulvey, Aian McDonald) 1:17.12; 4x400: 3. Pelham (Dufault, Ryan Miller, Dylan Foss, Elie) 3:50.43, 4. Timberlane (Anthony Farmer, Matthew Barney, Pat Augeri, Ryan McClure) 3:50.58; HJ: 1. Dylan Foss (Pel) 5-11, 3. Tim Trasatti (Timb) 5-10; LJ: 1. Foss (Pel) 20-0, 4. Thomas Ahlers (Sal) 18-8.75; SP: 2. Owen Gormley (Sal) 49-10
Pinkerton dominates
Phillips Exeter Meet
Top 3 area finishers:
55 meter dash: 1. Ben Fleming (Pinkerton) 6.61, 2. Braeden Manti (Windham) 6.71, 3. Ryan Dane (Pink) 6.84; 300: 1. Conor Seleny (Pink) 36.91, 2. Fleming (Pink) 36.67; 600: 1. Stephen Connelly (Pink) 1:25.29; 1,000: 3. Rohan Rai (Wind) 2:37.06;55 hurdles: 1. Seleney (Pink) 7.60; 4x200: 1. Pinkerton (Patrick Cotnoir, Dane, Fleming, Seleny) 1:32.62, 2. Windham 1:36.51; 4x400: 2. Pinkerton 3:43.94, 3. Windham 3:44.07; 4x800: 2. Pinkerton 8:09.76; HJ: 3. Jacob Spezzaferri (Pink) 5-10; LJ: 3. Dane (Pink) 20-7.5; SP: 2. Andrew Abirached (Win) 43-0.5
Girls Indoor Track
Cross leads Astros
Phillips Exeter Meet
Top-3 area finishers:
600: 1. Macy Graves (Pinkerton) 1:40.63; 1,000: 2. Mariesa Prebles (Pink) 3:09.25; 1,500: 1. Meghan Cross (Pink) 5:01.06; 4x400: 3. Pinkerton 4:19.63; 4x800: 1. Pinkerton (Cross, Molly McGaffigan, Olivia Welch, Preble) 10:15.13, 2. Windham (Ryane Farrell, Kaelyn Haggerty, Grace Harootian, Abby Hughes) 10:27.67; HJ: 1. Emily Lesburt 5-4
New Hampshire Meet
Top-4 area finishers:
55 meter dash: 1. Gwenyth Dahlinger (Pelham) 7.67; 300: 3. Dahlinger (Pelham) 44.65; 600: 2. Sylvia Caddell (Salem) 1:43.72; 55 hurdles: 2. Katya Rojco (Sal) 9.03, 3. Jackelyn Cawthron (Pelham) 9.46; 4x160: 2. Pelham 1:29.61; 4x400: 4. Salem 4:28.20; HJ: 2. Kaylen LaChapelle (Sanborn) 5-0, 3. Hannah Ehlers (San) 5-0; LJ: 3. Rojco (Sal) 16-0.75, 4. LaChapelle (San) 15-11.25; SP:
