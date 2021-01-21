Boys Basketball
Sanborn 73, Coe-Brown 69
Sanborn (73): D. Khalil 8, Pugh 14, J. Khalil 25, Bush 12, Allen 4, Kolodziej 2, Thornton 7, Frizzell 0, Butler 0, DiAntionio 0. Totals 25-17-72
3-pointers: J. Khalil 3, Bush, Pugh
Coe-Brown (2-1): 15 21 9 16 8 — 69
Sanborn (2-0): 12 10 15 24 11 — 73
Methuen 67, Billerica 43
Methuen (67): Parello 2, Urena 2, Carpio 7, Allen 8, Ortega 5, Nkwantah 3, Touma 3, Olivier 3, Crowe 17, Lussier 13, Thibuotwu 2, Lopez 0, Kiwanuka 2. Totals 27-5-67
3-pointers: Crowe 2, Allen 2, Carpio, Ortega, Nkwantah, Touma
Methuen (3-0): 21 10 22 14 — 67
Billerica (2-1): 8 12 15 8 — 43
Central Catholic 68, North Andover 57
Central Catholic (68): McKenzie 22, Hart 20, Goguen 8, Godin 5, Bonilla 5, Wiggins 4, Bridgewater 2, Rivera 2
North Andover (57): Kutz 10, King 3, Connolly 4, Jake Wolinski 20, O’Connell 5, Zach Wolinski 15
3-pointers: CC — McKenzie 3, Hart 2, Goguen 2, Godin 1, Bonilla 1; NA — Jake Wolinski 6, Zach Wolinski 3, Kutz 1
Central Catholic (2-2): 15 19 18 16 — 68
North Andover (1-3): 16 15 12 14 — 57
Girls Basketball
Coe-Brown 55, Sanborn 54
Sanborn (54): McGough 13, Houghton 8, Morris 9, Colcord 2, Cotter 2, Merry-Carreiro 20, Soares 0, Evans 0, Douglas 0. Totals 21-8-54
3-pointers: McGough 3, Merry-Carreiro
Sanborn (1-1): 10 10 11 23 — 54
Coe-Brown (2-2): 18 13 8 16 — 55
Billerica 41, Methuen 37
Methuen (37): Henrick 0, Tierney 5, Keaney 3, Tardugno 14, Melia 2, Barron 1, Morales 0, Pfeil 10, DeLap 2. Totals 11-12-37
3-pointers: Tardugno 3
Billerica: 9 17 6 9 — 41
Methuen (1-2): 10 11 9 7 — 37
Wrestling
Salem 42, Concord 39
Salem winners:
106: Brody McDonald by forward; 113: Phil Giordano pin 1:18; 120: Cam Monahan by forfeit; 126: Ryan O’Rourke by forfeit; 138: George Boudreau by forfeit; 145: Matteo Mustapha pin 3:26; 182: Mark Breton pin 3:40
Records: Concord 1-1, Salem 2-0
Hollis-Brookline 54, Pelham 24
Pelham winners:
106: Nathan Maslanek by forfeit; 126: Patrick Soonthornprapuet pin :12; 132: Michael Harrington pin 2:39; 195: Conor Maslanek pin 1:49:
Records: Pelham 1-2
Timberlane 65, Windham 6
Winners:
106: Zoe Millett (W) by forfeit; 120: Jake Rousseau (T) dec. 9-2; 126: Ben Little (T) pin; 132: Erik Kappler (T) dec. 6-0 ; 138: Konrad Parker (T) pin; 145: Nyles Nyssen (T) pin; 152: Nick Pallaria tech. fall 18-2; 160: Anthony Rousseau (T) pin; 170: Dom Pallaria (T) by forfeit; 182: Bryce Parker (T) pin; 195: Brandon Musgrave (T) by forfeit; 220: Cooper Kelley (T) pin; HVY: Malikai Colon (T) by forfeit
Records: Timberlane 2-0, Windham 0-2
Boys Ice Hockey
North Reading 6, Pentucket 1
North Reading: 2 2 2 — 6
Pentucket (3-2): 0 0 2 — 1
Goals: Carson Purcell, Cam Smith
Assists: Nolan Gorski, Jack Sorenson, Richie Hardy, Noah Parmenter
Girls Ice Hockey
Methuen 4, Haverhill 2
Methuen (2-2): 1 1 2 — 4
Haverhill (1-3): 1 0 1 — 2
Goals: M-T — Nikole Gosse 2, Brooke Harb, Riley Sheehan; HPNA — Kat Yelsits, Kaitlyn Bush
Saves: M-T — Michelle Kusmaul 29; HPNA — Kira Connors 21
