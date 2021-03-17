Girls Volleyball
Essex Tech 3, Greater Lawrence 0
Kills: Holly O’Garro 5
Blocks: Rob Calcano 1
Assists: Janeily Alvarez
Service points (aces): (Alexie Almonte 2)
Essex Tech: 25 25 15 — 3
Greater Lawrence: 17 15 15 — 0
Fellowship Christian 3, Northeast Metro 0
Kills: Adriana Taboucherani 15
Assists: Laura Harvey 9
Service points (aces): (Aleimy Arriaza 5)
Digs: Ashley Gallagher 12
Northeast Metro: 20 19 24 — 0
Fellowship Christian (3-0): 25 25 26 — 3
