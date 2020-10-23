Boys Cross Country

Newburyport 20, Pentucket 43

at Pipe Stave (2.95 miles)

Top area finishers: 1. Colin Costa (P) 17:02; 2. Sam Walker (N) 17:08, 3. Peter King (N) 17:10, 4. Bradford Duchesne (N) 17:30 ... 12. Mitch Powers (P) 19:14, 13. Zack Haynes (P) 19:22, 14. Matt Zylinski (P) 19:36, 15. Matt Beaulieu (P) 19:40

Records: Newburyport 3-1, Pentucket 0-2

Girls Cross Country

Pentucket 19, Newburyport 38

at Pipe Stave (2.95 miles)

Top area finishers: 1. Phoebe Rubio (P) 20:15, 2. Kaylie Dalgar (P) 20:19, 3. Hailey LaRosa (N) 20:26, 4. Audrey Conover (P) 20:43, 5. Ella Edic (P) 20:45, 6. Elizabeth Boelke (N) 20:45, 7. Emily Rubio (P) 21:04, 8. Caroline Walsh (N) 21:10

Records: Newburyport 3-1, Pentucket 2-0

Tewksbury 18, Central Catholic 37

at Tewksbury (2.8 miles)

Top Central finishers: 3. Lily Angluin 18:42, 6. Michaela Staniec 20:43; 7. Keilyn Bradley 20:48; 8. Sydney Ng 20:51

Field Hockey

Pelham 2, Sanborn 1

Goals: S — Olivia Dwyer

Saves: S — Emma Crowe 12

Pelham (4-0): 0 2 — 2

Sanborn (5-6): 0 1 — 1

Dracut 1, Haverhill 1

Goals: Katrina Savvas

Saves: Zoe Martin 18

Haverhill (1-0-1): 0 1 — 1

Dracut (0-1-1): 0 1 — 1

Golf

Triton 119, Pentucket 86

Team leaders: T — Rick Gardella 26 points, Cael Kohan 25, Connor Houlihan 21; P — Ava Spencer 24, Dom Cignetti 18, Ethan Davey 14

Records: Triton 7-1, Pentucket 2-6

Boys Soccer

Windham 2, Salem 0

Goals: Charlie Breen, Landon Neal

Saves: W — Preston Neal 4

Salem: 0 0 — 0

Windham (7-0-1): 1 1 — 2

Dracut 2, Haverhill 1

Goals: Adyn O’Riordan

Saves: Tyler Carrol 6, Evan Tsropoulos 5

Haverhill (0-1-1): 0 1 — 1

Dracut: 1 1 — 2

Girls Soccer

Timberlane 4, Manchester West 0

Goals: Maggie O’Connor 2, Monica Dajgrowicz, Sophia Keogh

Saves: Auden Ferrari-Henry, Sam Fowler 3

Manchester West: 0 0 — 0

Timberlane (8-0-1): 2 2 — 4

Haverhill 6, Dracut 2

Goals: Maci Gould 3, Meggie Dellea 2, Elena Albano

Saves: Livvy DeCicco 9

Dracut (0-2-1): 2 0 — 2

Haverhill (2-0): 3 3 — 6

Windham 3, Salem 1

Goals: W — Reagan Murray 3

Saves: W — Jess Thibodeau 6; S — Kendall Migliorini, Rachel Carr

Windham (2-4-2): 2 1 — 3

Salem (2-6-2): 0 1 — 1

Girls Volleyball

Timberlane 3, Salem 1

Kills: T — Kiarra Mason 7; S — Bailey Sacco 5

Blocks: S — Rebecca Huyck 3

Assists: T — Genevieve Harnois 15; S — Katie Jamer 7

Service points (aces): T — (Alison McGonagle 8)

Digs: T — Lauren Hayes 18; S — Kelsey Cruz 6

Salem (1-5): 14  9 25  9 — 1

Timberlane (3-4): 25 25 19 25 — 3

Tags

Recommended for you