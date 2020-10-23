Boys Cross Country
Newburyport 20, Pentucket 43
at Pipe Stave (2.95 miles)
Top area finishers: 1. Colin Costa (P) 17:02; 2. Sam Walker (N) 17:08, 3. Peter King (N) 17:10, 4. Bradford Duchesne (N) 17:30 ... 12. Mitch Powers (P) 19:14, 13. Zack Haynes (P) 19:22, 14. Matt Zylinski (P) 19:36, 15. Matt Beaulieu (P) 19:40
Records: Newburyport 3-1, Pentucket 0-2
Girls Cross Country
Pentucket 19, Newburyport 38
at Pipe Stave (2.95 miles)
Top area finishers: 1. Phoebe Rubio (P) 20:15, 2. Kaylie Dalgar (P) 20:19, 3. Hailey LaRosa (N) 20:26, 4. Audrey Conover (P) 20:43, 5. Ella Edic (P) 20:45, 6. Elizabeth Boelke (N) 20:45, 7. Emily Rubio (P) 21:04, 8. Caroline Walsh (N) 21:10
Records: Newburyport 3-1, Pentucket 2-0
Tewksbury 18, Central Catholic 37
at Tewksbury (2.8 miles)
Top Central finishers: 3. Lily Angluin 18:42, 6. Michaela Staniec 20:43; 7. Keilyn Bradley 20:48; 8. Sydney Ng 20:51
Field Hockey
Pelham 2, Sanborn 1
Goals: S — Olivia Dwyer
Saves: S — Emma Crowe 12
Pelham (4-0): 0 2 — 2
Sanborn (5-6): 0 1 — 1
Dracut 1, Haverhill 1
Goals: Katrina Savvas
Saves: Zoe Martin 18
Haverhill (1-0-1): 0 1 — 1
Dracut (0-1-1): 0 1 — 1
Golf
Triton 119, Pentucket 86
Team leaders: T — Rick Gardella 26 points, Cael Kohan 25, Connor Houlihan 21; P — Ava Spencer 24, Dom Cignetti 18, Ethan Davey 14
Records: Triton 7-1, Pentucket 2-6
Boys Soccer
Windham 2, Salem 0
Goals: Charlie Breen, Landon Neal
Saves: W — Preston Neal 4
Salem: 0 0 — 0
Windham (7-0-1): 1 1 — 2
Dracut 2, Haverhill 1
Goals: Adyn O’Riordan
Saves: Tyler Carrol 6, Evan Tsropoulos 5
Haverhill (0-1-1): 0 1 — 1
Dracut: 1 1 — 2
Girls Soccer
Timberlane 4, Manchester West 0
Goals: Maggie O’Connor 2, Monica Dajgrowicz, Sophia Keogh
Saves: Auden Ferrari-Henry, Sam Fowler 3
Manchester West: 0 0 — 0
Timberlane (8-0-1): 2 2 — 4
Haverhill 6, Dracut 2
Goals: Maci Gould 3, Meggie Dellea 2, Elena Albano
Saves: Livvy DeCicco 9
Dracut (0-2-1): 2 0 — 2
Haverhill (2-0): 3 3 — 6
Windham 3, Salem 1
Goals: W — Reagan Murray 3
Saves: W — Jess Thibodeau 6; S — Kendall Migliorini, Rachel Carr
Windham (2-4-2): 2 1 — 3
Salem (2-6-2): 0 1 — 1
Girls Volleyball
Timberlane 3, Salem 1
Kills: T — Kiarra Mason 7; S — Bailey Sacco 5
Blocks: S — Rebecca Huyck 3
Assists: T — Genevieve Harnois 15; S — Katie Jamer 7
Service points (aces): T — (Alison McGonagle 8)
Digs: T — Lauren Hayes 18; S — Kelsey Cruz 6
Salem (1-5): 14 9 25 9 — 1
Timberlane (3-4): 25 25 19 25 — 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.