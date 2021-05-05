Baseball
Pinkerton 6, Nashua North 2
Pinkerton (6): Burgess cf/p 3-2-2, Lukeman rf/cf/p 4-1-1, Albert lf 3-1-1, Michaud ss 4-1-1, Yanneaco c 3-1-1, Beaulieu 3b 3-0-1, Corsetto 2b 3-0-1, Lescovitz 1b 3-0-0, Bernier DH 3-0-1, Doyle PR 0-0-0. Totals 29-6-9
RBI: Lukeman, Albert, Michaud,
WP: Lukeman
Nashua North: 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2
Pinkerton (7-1): 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 6
Winnacunnet 12, Salem 2
Salem (2): Allard ss 3-1-2, Moeckel 1-0-0, Ayala rf 4-0-1, Ahlers cf 3-1-1, Gigante c 3-0-0, Sicard 2b 1-0-1, Maietta lf 3-0-1, Dion 1b/3b 3-0-0, Gomez p 3-0-0, Pacy dh 2-0-0, Bernard 1-0-0, Forbes p 0-0-0. Totals 27-2-6
RBI: Sicard, Maietta
WP: Annis; LP: Gomez
Winnacunnet: 0 0 3 4 1 1 3 — 12
Salem: 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 2
Pelham 4, Campbell 3
Pelham (4): Gendreau CF 2-1-1, Walsh SS 3-0-2, S. Paquette C 2-0-0, Carroll 1b/p 3-0-2, D’Amour Dh/p/2b 2-1-0, Jones RF 3-0-0, Corbett 2b/3b 3-0-1, Todino lf 2-0-0, Muise 3b/1b 2-2-2 James PH 1-0-0 Pedi p 0-0-0 Totals 23-4-8
RBI: Walsh, Corbett
WP: Pedi
Campbell (1-5): 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 — 3
Pelham (2-3): 0 0 1 0 2 1 0 — 4
Windham 4, Souhegan 2
Windham (4): Larouco 2-0-0, Constantine 3-0-1, Lippold p 3-0-0, Blair 3b 2-0-0, Parke cf 4-0-0, Haga 1b 3-1-1, Breen rf 3-1-1, Bjerke c 2-1-0, Koza 1-0-0, Rice ss 2-1-1. Totals 25-4-4
RBI: Koza, Rice
WP: Lippold
Windham (5-3): 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 — 4
Souhegan: 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
Timberlane 9, Nashua North 1
Timberlane (9): Parker ss 3-1-0, Abood p 4-3-2, Bartose 2b 4-0-0, Mazur 1b 4-2-2, Aliberti c 4-0-1, Sheehan cf 4-0-1, OLeary 3b 4-0-0, Diamond lf 4-1-0, Martinez rf 4-1-2. Totals 35-9-8
RBI: Mazur 2, Aliberti, Sheehan, Martinez
WP: Abood; LP: Barry
Timberlane (1-6): 2 0 2 2 2 1 0 — 9
Nashua North: 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1
Girls Lacrosse
Timberlane 8, Oyster River 6
Goals: Averie Bowman 2, Rebecca Silva 2, Emily Alberti, Kendall Morrill, Monica Bajgrowicz, Britt Brogna
Saves: Shaye Fanning 9
Timberlane (2-4): 5 3 — 8
Oyster River: 4 2 — 6
Salem 13, Manchester Central 4
Goals: Ariana Lakos 7, Chloe Stone 3, Emily Wilson 2, Lily Carreiro
Saves: Abby Porter 5
Salem (1-7): 6 7 — 13
Manchester Central (0-6): 2 2 — 4
Windham 15, Dover 9
Goals: Maria Killian 4, Cecilia Ponzini 3, Cali Behling 2 Chloe Hall 2, Bella Connelly, Jenna Hollinger, ophia Ponzini, Morgan Ross
Saves: Alex Perkins 5
Windham (5-2): 7 8 — 15
Dover (2-3): 6 3 — 9
Pinkerton 19, Nashua North 1
Goals: Abby Jowett 4, Amy Quigley, Ali Lampehere 3, Caroline Daziel 5, Justine Doyle, Catilyn Seleny 3, Isabella Pinardi, Peyton Knowlton
Saves: Lauren Sweeney 4, Naomi Menczywor 3
Nashua North: 1 0 — 1
Pinkerton (6-1): 11 8 — 19
Pelham 18, Campbell 5
Goals: Jordyn Galgay 11, Sydney Nutter 3, Brianna Coombs, Taylor Galgay, Hannah Duchene,Kate Burke
Campbell: 5 0 — 5
Pelham: 8 10 — 18
Softball
Salem 3, Winnacunnet 1
Salem (3): J.Olson lf 2-2-1, Burns rf 3-0-2, Lucier ss 4-0-1, Emerson cf 4-0-0, Poulin 2-0-0, McNamara 3b 3-0-0, Moniz1b 3-0-1, Boucher c 3-0-2, Migliorini 2b 3-1-0, Solt p 1-0-0. Totals 28-3-7
RBI: Burns 2, Poulin
WP: Solt
Salem (7-0): 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 3
Winnacunnet: 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1
Souhegan 11, Sanborn 10
Sanborn (10): Larcome 1b 5-0-1, B.Hanson ss 4-3-3, P.Hanson p 4-1-2, Senko c 4-0-3, Cotter cf 3-0-0, Lucas lf 4-1-1, Flanagan 3b 3-1-1, McGibbon dp 4-2-2, Lussier rf 3-2-1, Holt 2b 0-0-0. Totals 34-10-14
RBI: Larcome , B. Hanson 2, P.Hanson, Senko 2, McGibbon, Lussier
LP: P.Hanson
Sanborn (2-4): 2 3 0 2 2 1 0 — 10
Souhegan: 3 0 2 3 0 0 3 — 11
Campbell 11, Pelham 1
Pelham (1): Slaton, ss, 4-0-1; Louh, 2b, 4-0-1; Hinton, 1b, 3-0-1; Ortega, lf, 3-0-0; Beisang, c, 2-0-0; Higginbottom, cf, 2-0-0; Amidon, 3b, 2-1-0; Molettieri, rf, 2-0-0; McFarland, dp, 3-0-0; Sauer, flex/p, 0-0-0. Totals: 25-1-3
RBI: Slaton
LP: Sauer
Campbell: 6 0 0 4 0 1 0 — 11
Pelham (1-4): 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Exeter 9, Timberlane 5
Timberlane (5): Collins cf 4-0-1, Mlocek qb/p 4-0-0, Condon lf 3-1-0, Salafia rf/1b 3-1-1, Matarazzo 2b 3-1-2, O’Leary ss 1-1-0, York 3-0-0, Cook c 3-1-2, Patles 3b 3-0-0, Farone p/rf 0-0-0. Totals 27-5-6
RBI: Collins, Matarazzo 2, Cook 2
LP: Mlocek
Exeter: 1 1 0 0 1 0 6 — 9
Timberlane (1-3): 0 0 0 1 1 3 0 — 5
Timberlane 11, Nashua North 2
Timberlane (11): Collins cf 1-1-0, Amrelli cf 2-0-0, Salafia p 4-3-4, Matarazzo rf 2-2-1, Bonanno rf 1-0-0, Perras 2b/3b 4-2-3, O’Leary ss 4-1-2, Condon lf 1-1-0, Bera lf 2-0-0, Mlocek 1b 3-1-2, Cook c 4-0-1, Patles 3b 1-0-0, York 3b/2b 2-0-0. Totals 31-11-13
RBI: Matarazzo, Perras 3, Mlocek 2, Cook 2
WP: ; LP:
Nashua North: 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 2
Timberlane (2-3): 5 2 0 3 0 1 0 — 11
Pinkerton 21, Nashua North 8
Pinkerton (21): Hodgkins rf/p 5-4-3. Beaulieu 2b 5-1-1, L.Mason cf 4-1-1, Vanran 3b 4-4-3, Donovan c 5-0-3, Ouellette ss 5-2-4, Schoenenberger 1b 4-2-2, Boucher lf 2-3-1, Wood p 4-0-2. Totals 38-21-20
RBI: Hodgkins 3, Beaulieu, L.Mason 2, Vantran 2, Ouellette 3, Schoenenberger 3, Wood
WP: Wood
Pinkerton (6-1): 3 4 10 0 0 4 — 21
Nashua North: 0 0 0 6 2 0 — 8
Boys Tennis
Oyster River 7, Windham 2
Windham winners:
Singles: 2. Charlie Marsh 8-4
Doubles: 1. Austin Wu/Marsh 8-4
Records: Oyster River 6-0, Windham 4-2
Girls Tennis
Exeter 7, Salem 2
Salem winners:
Singles: 5. Jonas Doesett 9-7
Doubles: 3.Logan Krahn/Jackson Maietta 8-5
Pinkerton 8, Nashua North 1
Pinkerton winners:
Singles: 1. Maddie Frank 8-6, 2. Shaylee Nolan 9-7, 3. Skyelar Levesque 8-1, 4. Madeline Donahue 8-3, 6. Calli Matazazzo 8-6
Doubles: 1. Frank/Nolan 8-6, 2. Levesque/ Matarazzo 8-5, Donahue/Pelletier 8-4
Records: Pinkerton 5-2, Nashua North 4-2
Boys Volleyball
Windham 3, Souhegan 0
Kills: Cole Morris 9, Nick Furnari 9
Digs: Morris 5, Furnari 3 Windham (6-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Souhegan: 6 21 20 — 0
Salem 3, Farmington 1
Kills: Brandon Hebert 10
Blocks: Torin Terry 1
Assists: Kai Esker-Greenhalge 20
Service points (aces): Kai Esker-Greenhalge 17 (12)
Digs: Terry 4
Salem (5-1): 21 25 25 25 — 3
Farmington: 25 10 8 17 — 1
Timberlane 3, Londonderry 0
Kills: Ethan Stewart 4, Devon Perelgut 4
Blocks: Mike Stevenson 3
Assists: Cole Babson 12
Service points/aces: Stewart 12/6, Perelgut 12/6
Digs: Trevor Baggett 8
Londonderry (0-2): 7 12 22 — 0
Timberlane (2-3): 25 25 25 — 3
Pinkerton 3, Dover 0
Kills: Wil Mills 7
Blocks: Dan Collins 4
Assists: Lucas Lizotte 19
Service points (aces): (Alden Hirsch 3)
Digs: Hirsch 19
Pinkerton (3-3): 25 25 25 — 3
Dover: 11 14 15 — 0
