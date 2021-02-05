Boys Basketball
Lynnfield 56, Pentucket 43
Pentucket (1-3): 7 14 8 14 — 43
Lynnfield: 9 19 11 17 — 56
Manchester West 62, Sanborn 51
Sanborn (51): D. Khalil 19, J. Khalil 3, Bush 5, Allen 7, Butler 9, Kolodziej 4 DAntonio 0, Frizzell 4. Totals 22-2-51
3-pointers: D.Khalil 3, Allen, Bush
Sanborn (3-3): 7 14 7 23 — 51
Manchester West: 19 14 13 16 — 62
Windham 57, Bishop Guertin 41
Windham (57): Billone 2, DaSilva 22, St. Hilaire 17, Lippold 4, Runde 4, Dempsey 8, Peterson 0, Fortin 0. Totals 20-8-57
3-pointers: DaSilva 4, St. Hilaire 3, Dempsey 2
Bishop Guertin: 10 4 14 13 — 41
Windham (4-1): 17 13 17 10 — 57
Girls Basketball
Sanborn 53, Manchester West 44
Sanborn (53): McGough 20, Houghton 18, Morris 4, Colcord 0, Cotter 0, Merry-Carreiro 7, Evans 0, Douglas 0, Chiacchia 0, Soares 0, Flanagan 0. Totals 17 - 13 - 53
3-pointers: Houghton 3, McGough 3
Manchester West (1-6): 10 7 11 16 9 — 44
Sanborn (3-3): 9 9 11 15 0 — 53
Innovation Academy 43, Fellowship Christian 31
FCA (31): C. Callahan 4, I. Callahan 4, Black 4, Taboucherani 8, Robichaud 11, Campo 0, Southworth 0, Goncalves 0, McConnell
Innovation Academy: 10 10 10 13 — 43
Fellowship Christian (2-3): 4 6 12 9 — 31
Windham 44, Merrimack 40
Windham (44): Weeks 2-2-6, Hughes 3-0-7, Tsetsilas 4-1-11, Smith 0-1-1, Bean 0-0-0, Minotti 2-0-5, Husson 0-0-0, Amari 2-0-4, Dempsey 4-2-10. Totals 17-6-44
3-pointers: Hughe, Tsetsilas 2, Minotti
Windham (2-2): 16 13 6 9 — 44
Merrimack: 14 12 9 5 — 40
Boys Ice Hockey
Lowell 3, Methuen 1
Lowell: 0 1 2 — 3
Methuen (2-3): 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Ethan Schena
Saves: Noah Page 22
Salem 2, Hanover 0
Salem (5-0): 2 0 0 — 2
Hanover: 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: Ryan Allard 2
Saves: Spencer Deane 27
Girls Skiing
North Andover wins pair
Meet Results: Andover 85, Haverhill/Pentucket 50; Andover 95, Nport 40; Austin Prep 89, Nport 46; Masco 99, Austin 36; Masco 130, Swampscott 5; North Andover 118, Swampscott 17; North Andover 108, M-E 27; Haverhill 82, M-E 53
Top 15: 1. Sydney Schwalm (NA) 26.02, 2. Ava Pelletier (Masco) 26.11, 3. Sydney Pilla (AP) 26.49, 4. Jane Freund (NA) 26.84, 5. Deanna DiNitto (AP) 27.05, 6. Ashley Hamson (Masco) 27.15, 7. Neve Bettencourt (Masco) 27.60, 8. Charlotte Hill (Masco) 27.75, 9. Cat Malatesta (Masco) 28.80, 10. Katie Bernard (Masco) 28.90, 11. Nina Muse (NA) 29.13, 12. Haley Serafino (Masco) 29.39, 13. Mia Gustafson (Hav) 29.42, 14. Laura Downs (Masco) 29.51, 15. Emily Miller (Hav) 29.54; 18. Amanda Lichtenburg (And) 30.05
Records: Masconomet 8-0, North Andover 7-1, Andover 6-2, Austin Prep 4-4, Nport 3-5, M-E 2-6, Haverhill/Pentucket 2-7, Swampscott 0-8t
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.