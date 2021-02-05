Boys Basketball

Lynnfield 56, Pentucket 43

Pentucket (1-3): 7 14  8 14 — 43

Lynnfield: 9 19 11 17 — 56

Manchester West 62, Sanborn 51

Sanborn (51): D. Khalil 19, J. Khalil 3, Bush 5, Allen 7, Butler 9, Kolodziej 4 DAntonio 0, Frizzell 4. Totals 22-2-51

3-pointers: D.Khalil 3, Allen, Bush

Sanborn (3-3):  7 14  7 23 — 51

Manchester West: 19 14 13 16 — 62

Windham 57, Bishop Guertin 41

Windham (57): Billone 2, DaSilva 22, St. Hilaire 17, Lippold 4, Runde 4, Dempsey 8, Peterson 0, Fortin 0. Totals 20-8-57

3-pointers: DaSilva 4, St. Hilaire 3, Dempsey 2

Bishop Guertin: 10  4 14 13 — 41

Windham (4-1): 17 13 17 10 — 57

Girls Basketball

Sanborn 53, Manchester West 44

Sanborn (53): McGough 20, Houghton 18, Morris 4, Colcord 0, Cotter 0, Merry-Carreiro 7, Evans 0, Douglas 0, Chiacchia 0, Soares 0, Flanagan 0. Totals 17 - 13 - 53

3-pointers: Houghton 3, McGough 3

Manchester West (1-6): 10 7 11 16 9 — 44

Sanborn (3-3):  9 9 11 15 0 — 53

Innovation Academy 43, Fellowship Christian 31

FCA (31): C. Callahan 4, I. Callahan 4, Black 4, Taboucherani 8, Robichaud 11, Campo 0, Southworth 0, Goncalves 0, McConnell

Innovation Academy: 10 10 10 13 — 43

Fellowship Christian (2-3):  4  6 12  9 — 31

Windham 44, Merrimack 40

Windham (44): Weeks 2-2-6, Hughes 3-0-7, Tsetsilas 4-1-11, Smith 0-1-1, Bean 0-0-0, Minotti 2-0-5, Husson 0-0-0, Amari 2-0-4, Dempsey 4-2-10. Totals 17-6-44

3-pointers: Hughe, Tsetsilas 2, Minotti

Windham (2-2): 16 13 6 9 — 44

Merrimack: 14 12 9 5 — 40

Boys Ice Hockey

Lowell 3, Methuen 1

Lowell: 0 1 2 — 3

Methuen (2-3): 0 1 0 — 1

Goals: Ethan Schena

Saves: Noah Page 22

Salem 2, Hanover 0

Salem (5-0): 2 0 0 — 2

Hanover: 0 0 0 — 0

Goals: Ryan Allard 2

Saves: Spencer Deane 27

Girls Skiing

North Andover wins pair

Meet Results: Andover 85, Haverhill/Pentucket 50; Andover 95, Nport 40; Austin Prep 89, Nport 46; Masco 99, Austin 36; Masco 130, Swampscott 5; North Andover 118, Swampscott 17; North Andover 108, M-E 27; Haverhill 82, M-E 53

Top 15: 1. Sydney Schwalm (NA) 26.02, 2. Ava Pelletier (Masco) 26.11, 3. Sydney Pilla (AP) 26.49, 4. Jane Freund (NA) 26.84, 5. Deanna DiNitto (AP) 27.05, 6. Ashley Hamson (Masco) 27.15, 7. Neve Bettencourt (Masco) 27.60, 8. Charlotte Hill (Masco) 27.75, 9. Cat Malatesta (Masco) 28.80, 10. Katie Bernard (Masco) 28.90, 11. Nina Muse (NA) 29.13, 12. Haley Serafino (Masco) 29.39, 13. Mia Gustafson (Hav) 29.42, 14. Laura Downs (Masco) 29.51, 15. Emily Miller (Hav) 29.54; 18. Amanda Lichtenburg (And) 30.05

Records: Masconomet 8-0, North Andover 7-1, Andover 6-2, Austin Prep 4-4, Nport 3-5, M-E 2-6, Haverhill/Pentucket 2-7, Swampscott 0-8t

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you