Baseball
Triton 7, Pentucket 4
Triton (7): B. Lindholm 3-1-1, Watson 4-1-2, Kohan 4-2-3, Odoy 2-1-1, Abt 4-1-1, Masher 4-1-2, R. Lindholm 4-0-1, MacDonald 2-0-0, Carillo 1-0-0, Butler 2-0-0, G. Dupuis 1-0-0. Totals: 31-7-11
Pentucket (4): Lynch 3-1-1, Melone 4-0-2, Bucco 3-0-0, Dwight 4-1-0, Kamuda 4-2-3, Hunt 4-0-2, Roberts 3-0-0, Inger 3-0-2, Ventola 2-0-0. Totals: 30-4-10
RBI: T — Watson, Kohan, Abt, Masher, R. Lindholm; P — Dwight, Kamuda, Hunt
HR: T — Kohan
WP: Carillo; LP: Kamuda
Triton (5-6): 3 1 0 0 0 0 3 — 7
Pentucket (5-6): 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 4
Haverhill 2, Chelmsford 0
Haverhill (2): Cassidy rf 2-0-0, Arias ph 0-0-0, Giurado rf 1-0-0, Brown cf 3-1-1, Guertin 2b 4-0-0, Moses 1b 3-0-0, Kelleher lf 3-0-2, Hurrell c 3-0-1, Crockett p 0-0-0, Dailey ph 1-0-0, Joubert p 2-0-0, Farmer 3b 2-0-1, Boyer ss 1-0-0, Casto ph 1—0-0. Totals 22-3-5
RBI: Kelleher, Farmer
WP: Joubert
Haverhill (7-5): 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 2
Chelmsford: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
North Andover 3, Andover 1
Andover (1): Brown cf 4-1-2, Ritter 2b 4-0-1, Tibereo 1b/p 3-0-1, Schirmer c 3-0-0, O’Sullivan lf/1b 3-0-1, Lembo 3b 3-0-0, Morrissey rf 3-0-1, D. Brenner dh 3-0-1, Reming ss 2-0-0, Bucci ph 1-0-0, Grecco p 0-0-0, Gibson pr 0-0-0. Totals 29-1-7
North Andover (3): D. Finn SS 2-0-0, Corliss CF 3-0-0, Dunham LF 2-2-2, Crosby 3B 3-1-1, Perry 1B 3-0-1, Lynch RF 3-0-1, Carpentier C 1-0-1, Trundy 0-0-0, Johnson DH 2-0-0, Fernandez 2B 2-1-1, Holland P 0-0-0. Totals 21-3-7
RBI: NA — Crosby, Lynch; A — Ritter
WP: Holland; LP: Grecco
Andover (8-4): 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1
North Andover (9-2): 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 — 3
Pinkerton 10, Timberlane 0
Division 1 prelims
Timberlane (0): Abood 2-0-0, Gleason 2-0-0, Mazur 2-0-1, Aliberti 2-0-1, Simmons 2-0-0, O’Leary 2-0-0, Sheehan 2-0-0, Parker 2-0-0, Martinez 1-0-0, Bartose 1-0-0. Totals 18-0-2
Pinkerton (10): Burgess cf 3-1-1, Albert lf 4-1-3, Yennaco c 2-1-0, Michaud ss 3-2-2, Rioux dh 3-1-1, Corsetto 2b 2-1-1, Lukeman rf 2-1-0, Dimambro 3b 3-1-2, Lescovitz 1b 2-0-0, Rioux ph 1-0-0, Beaulieu rf 0-1-0. Totals 25-10-10
RBI: Burgess, Albert 2, Rioux 3, Lukeman
WP: Doyle; LP: Abood
Timberlane (2-13): 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton (17-2): 0 2 1 6 1 — 10
Londonderry 2, Salem 1
Division 1 prelims
Salem (1): Allard ss 2-0-0, Ayala rf 3-0-0, Ahlers cf 3-0-0, Gigante c 2-0-0, Poulin 1b 3-0-0, Maietta lf 2-1-0, Dion dh 1-0-0, Sicard 2b 1-0-0, Pacy 2-0-1. Totals 19-1-1
RBI: None
WP: Smith; LP: Gomez
Salem (8-11): 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
Londonderry: 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 2
Central Catholic 10, Lowell 4
Central (10): Chaya cf 5-0-1, Florence cf 0-0-0, Espinola 2b 4-2-3, Cloutier p 0-0-0, Castillo p 0-0-0, Normandie rf 5-1-1, Ferris rf 0-2-0, Maloney c 4-1-3, Shea c 0-0-0, Manon dh 5-0-1, Kearney 1b 4-0-1, Hayes 1b 0-1-0, Antonopoulos 3-3-2, Dieli lf 4-1-2, Latham lf 0-0-0. Totals 38-10-14
RBI: Espinola 2, Normandie 2, Maloney 3, Manon, Antonopoulos
WP: Cloutier
Central Catholic (8-3): 2 1 2 2 0 0 3 — 10
Lowell: 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 — 4
Tewksbury 7, Methuen 5
Methuen (5): Petisce 3b 4-2-3, Marizan 2b 4-1-1, Rosa p/cf 4-1-4, Avellani lf 4-1-1, Kalivas rf/1b 4-0-2, Borrelli dh 2-0-1, Silverio cf/rf 3-0-0, Jeffery ph 1-0-0, Tejada ss 3-0-0, Ferris 1b 1-0-0, Pappalardo 1b/p 2-0-0, Decocq c 0-0-0. Totals 32-5-12
RBI: Marizan, Rosa 2, Kalivas,
WP: Timmons; LP: Pappalardo
Tewksbury: 0 3 0 2 0 0 2 — 7
Methuen (7-5): 0 0 3 2 0 0 0 — 5
Boys Lacrosse
Pinkerton 19, Salem 3
Goals: PA — Hunter Drouin 3, Michael Uber 3, Mason Barbone 2, Ryan Lynch 2, Matt Feole 2, Kyle Zirn, Joey Gallo, Cole Frank, Colby Gagnon, Liam Prescott, Aidan Price, Jake Rossignol; S — Spencer Deane, Patrick Poirier, Marcus Bellamo
Saves: Tyler LeBlanc 5, Curtis Michaud 4
Salem (2-14): 0 2 0 1 — 3
Pinkerton (12-5): 8 7 3 1 — 19
North Andover 7, Andover 4
Goals: NA — Jared Hiller 3, Jack Ferullo 2, Brian Ferullo, Patrrick Roy
Saves: NA — John Drew 15
North Andover (7-3): 4 3 — 7
Andover (5-4): 3 1 — 4
Girls Lacrosse
North Andover 11, Andover 5
Goals: A — Hailey Doherty, Vanessa Pierni, Rose MacLean, Tess Gobiel, Haley Carver; NA — Michaela Downer 3, Anisley Dion 2, Kalista Ringler 2, Lexi Swartz, Solana Fahey, Caleigh Applegate, Kelsey Dion
Saves: A — Lillian Jagger 9; NA — Priscilla Murray 7
Andover (6-5): 4 1 — 5
North Andover (8-1): 7 4 — 11
Lowell 9, Methuen 8
Goals: Mir Morales 5, Bella Keaney 3
Saves: Maggie Kloster 6
Lowell: 2 2 1 4 — 9
Methuen (5-6): 2 2 2 2 — 8
Softball
Amesbury 14, Pentucket 0
Amesbury (14): E. Delisle c 4-1-2, Bezanson cf 3-3-2, DeLong p 4-3-4, O. Levasseur ss 4-2-2, A. Delisle 2b 3-1-1, I. Levasseur 1b/3b 3-2-2, Arsenault lf 2-1-2, Kirby 1-0-1, Catarius 3b 3-1-1, Fitzgerald 1-0-1, Celia rf 2-0-0. Totals: 30-14-18
Pentucket (0): Latham p 2-0-0, Codair cf 2-0-0, Hamel rf 1-0-0, Sargent ss 2-0-0, Pichette 1b 2-0-0, Tocci dp 1-0-0, Agocs c 2-0-0, Mitchell 2b 1-0-0, Lopata 3b 1-0-0, Lacroix dp 1-0-0, Gatchell 2b 1-0-0. Totals: 16-0-0
RBI: A — E. Delisle, DeLong 4, O. Levasseur, I. Levasseur 2, Arsenault 3, Catarius, Celia
HR: DeLong
WP: DeLong; LP: Latham
Amesbury (8-0): 1 1 6 2 4 — 14
Pentucket (3-8): 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Haverhill 5, Chelmsford 2
Haverhill (5): DeCicco 1b 4-0-2, Jalyn Pearl c 4-0-0, Jameson Pearl ss 3-1-1, Eason cf 4-2-2, Neal 2b 3-1-1, Windle 3b 4-1-2, Torrence rf 3-0-0, Dion lf 3-0-1. Totals 31-5-9
RBI: Sicily DiDomenico, Riley Windle, Sam Dion
WP: DiDomenico; LP: Alto
Haverhill (5-5): 0 0 0 2 0 3 0 — 5
Chelmsford: 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 2
North Andover 7, Andover 5
Andover (5): A. Weeden SS 4-0-0, P. Gilette 2B 4-3-2, K. O’Brien LF 4-1-1, A. Sellinger 3B 4-0-3, M. Parrish C 4-0-1, M. Duval 1B 1-0-0, J. Giordano P 3-0-0, M. Shirley LF 3-1-0, Z. Magenheim 2-0-0 FLEX: E. Rousseau CF SUB: E. O’Sullivan 1-0-0. Totals: 30-5-7
North Andover (7): Mangiameli SS 4-3-2, Gove P 3-2-2, Ju. Roche C 4-0-3, M. Gaffny 1B 4-0-2, C. Marconi DP 3-0-0, L. Andriolo LF 4-0-0, Je. Roche 2-0-0, E. Foraste 2B 2-0-0, M. Sicheri RF 0-0-0 FLEX: A. Steely CF SUBS: B. Bernard 1-0-0, B. Gaffny 1-1-0. Totals: 28-7-9
RBI: A — O’Brien 2, Sellinger; NA — Maria Mangiameli, Josilin Gove 2, Julianna Roche 2, Maeve Gaffny 2
WP: B.Gaffny; LP: Giordano
Andover: 0 0 3 0 1 0 1 — 5
North Andover (6-5): 0 0 2 0 2 3 0 — 7
Methuen 13, Tewksbury 0
Methuen (13): S.Tardugno ss 3-2-1, Spina cf 3-1-0, Meuse dp 2-2-0, Grelle 1b 2-1-0, Nelson c 2-2-1, Daly ph 0-0-0, Coleman 2b 3-1-2, V.Santiago ph 1-0-0, Baez 3b 2-0-0, Lynch ph 0-0-0, Donovan lf 2-2-1, A.Tardugno ph 1-0-0, T.Santiago rf 3-2-1, Rickard p 0-0-0. Totals 24-13-6
RBI: Spina 2, Meuse 2, Coleman 2, S.Tardugno, Grelle, Nelson, Donovan, T.Santiago
WP: Rickard ; LP: Ryan
Tewksbury: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Methuen (7-4): 0 0 6 7 0 — 13
Boys Volleyball
Chelmsford 3, Haverhill 1
Kills: Connor Buscema 18
Blocks: Connor Buscema 4
Assists: Jackson DiFloures 26
Aces: Charles Cassell 2
Digs: DiFloures 14
Haverhill (6-4): 25 23 20 22 — 1
Chelmsford: 20 25 25 25 — 3
Lowell 3, Central Catholic 1
Kills: Sean McCarthy 13
Blocks: McCarthy 5
Assists: Jack Roderick 25
Service points (aces): Tyler DiBurro 8 (3)
Digs: Juanjose Cabrera 9, Keith Shaheen 9
Central Catholic (0-10): 25 22 11 19 — 1
Lowell: 13 25 25 25 — 3
North Andover 3, Andover 1
Kills: A — Jyle Amirault 23; NA — Liam Ross 16
Blocks: A — Akshay Godhani 5; NA — Andrew Matzourainis 2
Assists: A — Godhani 31; NA — Jacob Colon 33
Service points (aces): A — Amirault 15 (5); NA — (Clay Ursu 3)
Digs: A — Edward Lai 12; NA — Ursu 16
Andover (5-3): 23 25 16 22 — 1
North Andover (7-2): 25 15 25 25 — 3
Windham 3, Souhegan 0
Preliminary Round
Kills: Jeff Draper 12, Jared Stivala: 9
Assists: Kyle Gschwend 32
Service points (aces): (Stivala 7)
Digs: Draper 5
Windham (15-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Souhegan: 11 11 14 — 0
Wrestling
Methuen 56, Lawrence 15
Winners:
106: Fernando Alvarado (L) pin :54; 113: Alex Stoddard (M) pin 1:20; 120: Michael Crowe (M) pin :46; 126: Cory Boisselle (M) major dec. 12-2; 132: Theomsy Davidson (L) pin :23; 138: Dillon Dao (M) major dec. 19-5; 145: Enrique Binet (M) pin :12; 152: Joe Bolduc (M) pin 3:25; 160: Dom DeMaio (M) by forfeit; 170: Ryan Melo (M) pin 2:59; 182: Dan Guzman (M) by forfeit; 195: Josiah Concepcion (M) dec. 4-2, ot; 220: Nick Notenboom (M) dec. 7-4; HVY: Brandon Lavasta (L) dec. 6-0
Records: Methuen 7-0, Lawrence 3-5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.