Baseball
Pinkerton 3, Alvirne 1
Pinkerton (3): Albert lf 3-0-1, Doyle p 2-0-0, Burgess cf 1-1-0, Michaud ss 2-0-0, Rioux dh 3-1-1, Yennaco c 2-0-0, Rioux 1b 3-0-1, Beaulieu 3b 3-0-2, Lukeman rf 3-0-0, Spinale 2b 0-0-0, Corsettp 2b 0-0-0, Stacy pr 0-1-0. Totals 22-3-5
RBI: Rioux, Beaulieu
WP: Doyle; LP: MacDonald
Alvirne (0-1): 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
Pinkerton (1-0): 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 — 3
Salem 4, Spaulding 0
Salem (4): Ahlers cf 3-1-2, Ayala rf 3-1-0, Gigante c 3-1-1, Poulin 1b 3-0-1, Gomez p 3-0-0, Dion 3b 1-0-1, Pacy ss 3-0-0, Sicard 2b 3-1-3, Maietta lf 3-0-0. Totals 25-4-8
RBI: Ahlers, Poulin, Dion
WP: Gomez
Spaulding (0-1): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Salem (1-0): 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 — 4
Winnacunnet 15, Timberlane 0
Timberlane (0): arker 2b/lf 3-0-0, Aliberti c 2-0-0, Gleason p/2b 2-0-0, Abood ss 1-0-0, Bartose 3b 2-1-1, Mazur 1b 2-0-0, Mwangi cf 1-0-0, Sheehan rf 2-0-0, Diamond lf/p 1-0-0, D. Garlington p 1-0-0. Totals 17-0-1
WP: Allen; LP: Gleason
Timberlane (0-1): 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Winnacunnet (1-0): 8 1 5 1 0 — 15
Boys Lacrosse
Pinkerton 17, Salem 2
Goals: PA — Hunter Drouin 5, Riley Spellman 3, Liam Prescott 3, Aidan Price 1, Michael Uber 2, Joey Gallo 2, Colby Gagnon 1; SAL — Hunter Day, Jackson Doughty
Saves: PA — Curtis Michaud 1; Tyler LeBlanc 3
Pinkerton (1-0): 6 9 2 0 — 17
Salem (0-1): 0 1 1 0 — 2
Portsmouth 11, Windham 5
Goals: W — Alex Ryan 3, Sawyer Hall, Drew Denton
Assists: W — Denton, Nate Levine
Portsmouth (1-0): 4 3 2 2 — 11
Windham (0-1): 2 1 1 1 — 5
Girls Lacrosse
Winnacunnet 16, Timberlane 4
Goals: Rebecca Silva 2, Averie Bowman 2
Saves: Charlotte Hosterman 12
Timberlane (0-1): 4 0 — 4
Winnacunnet (1-0): 8 8 — 16
Pinkerton 19, Salem 0
Goals: Tatum Howe, Amy Quigley 3, Ali Lamphere 3, Justine Doyle, Abby Jowett 5, Caroline Daziel 3, Catilyn Seleny 2, Bella Pinardi
Assists: Howe 3, Quigley 3, Deziel 2
Saves: P — Lauren Sweeney 1, Naomi Menczywor 1
Salem (0-1): 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton (1-0): 11 8 — 19
Portsmouth 15, Windham 6
Goals: Bella Connelly 2, Jenna Hollinger 2, Chloe Hall, Morgan Ross
Saves: Alex Perkins 12
Windham (0-1): 4 2 — 6
Portsmouth (1-0): 9 6 — 15
Boys Soccer
Lynn Tech 2, Whittier 0
Saves: Luke MacFarland 21
Whittier (1-7): 0 0 — 0
Lynn Tech: 1 1 — 2
Girls Soccer
Whittier 1, Lynn Tech 0
Goals: Cat Scwartz
Saves: Madison Dawkins 3
Lynn Tech: 0 0 — 0
Whittier (3-2-1): 1 0 — 1
Softball
Salem 13, Spaulding 3
Salem (13): J. Olson, LF, 4-3-2; M. Burns, RF, 5-0-0; A. Lucier, SS, 3-3-2; S. Emerson, 4-3-1; E. Poulin, Flex, 4-2-3; B. Boucher, C, 3-1-1; K. Migliorini, 2B, 4-1-1; V. Moniz, 4-0-3, A. McNamara, 3B, 4-0-2; Totals 35-13-15.
RBI: A. Lucier 3, S. Emerson, E. Poulin 2, B. Boucher, K. Migliorini, V. Moniz 4, A. McNamara
WP: Solt; LP: Beaulieu
Salem (1-0): 1 0 0 2 6 3 1 — 13
Spaulding: 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 — 3
Winnacunnet 14, Timberlane 0
Timberlane (0): Collins ss 3-0-0, O’Leary cf 2-0-1, Salafia rf/p 2-0-0, Bonanno rf 0-0-0, Perras 3b 1-0-1, Petals 3b 1-0-0, Marazzo 2b 1-0-0, York 2b 1-0-0, Cook c 1-0-0, Mlocek 1b/p 2-0-1, Farone p/rf 1-0-0, Amorelli 1b 1-0-0, Condon lf 2-0-1. Totals 18-0-4
LP: Farone
Winnacunnet (1-0): 1 6 2 5 0 — 14
Timberlane (0-1): 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Windham 19, Nashua North 0
WP: Tower
Nashua North (0-2): 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Windham (1-0): 5 2 5 7 0 — 19
Sanborn 2, Hollis-Brookline 1
Sanborn (2): Cotter 4-1-1, B.Hanson 3-0-2, Boutin 2-0-0, P. Hanson 1-0-1, Senko 3-1-1, Harriman 3-0-0, Larcome 3-0-2, Porter 3-0-0, Lucas 3-0-0, Flanagan 3-0-0. Totals 28-2-7
RBI: P.Hanson, Larcome
WP: P. Hanson
Sanborn (1-0): 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 — 2
Hollis-Brookline (0-1): 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1
Pinkerton 10, Alvirne 8
Pinkerton (10): McLaughlin cf 4-1-1, Beaulieu 2b 2-0-0, Lemay 2b 2-0-0, Lahey rf 4-2-1, Camillieri 1b 2-1-0, Schoenenberger 1b 1-0-0, Donovan c 2-0-1, Keisling ph 1-1-1, Foote dh 0-0-0, Ouellette lf 2-1-0, Vantran 3b 1-0-1, Lily Mason 3b 2-1-0, Dunton ss 1-0-0, Olivia Mason ss 3-2-2, Hodgkins p 1-0-0, Runge p 2-1-1.Ttotals 30-10-8
RBI: Donovan, L. Mason, O.Mason 2, Runge 3
WP: Runge; LP:
Pinkerton (1-0): 3 0 0 2 5 0 0 — 10
Alvirne (0-1): 0 0 5 3 0 0 0 — 8
Boys Tennis
Salem 8, Spaulding 1
Salem winners:
Singles: 2. Ryan Pappalardo 8-6; 3. Austin Salvetti 8-4; 4. Jackson Maietta 8-2; 5. Jonas Dorsett 8-4; 6. Om Patel 8-1
Doubles: 1. Gates-Patel 8-5; 2. Pappalardo-Salvetti 8-1; 3. Anthony Landry-Ryan Demers 8-5;
Records: Salem 1-0
Girls Tennis
Pinkerton 6, Alvirne 3
Pinkerton winners:
Singles: 1. Maddie Frank 8-2.; 2. Megan Pike 8-3; 3. Skylar Lavesque 8-2
Doubles: 1. Frank/S. Nolan 8-0; 2. Levesque/Sydney Pelletier 8-6; 3. Madeline Donahue/Kaylee McMillan 8-6
Records: Alvirne 0-1, Pinkerton 1-0
Boys Volleyball
Pinkerton 3, Londonderry 1
Kills: Wil Mills 9
Assists: Lucas Lizotte 22
Aces: Adam Freiburger 1
Digs: Alden Hirsch 9
Pinkerton (1-0): 21 25 25 25 — 3
Londonderry (0-1): 25 14 15 19 — 1
Salem 3, Timberlane 1
Kills: T — Ethan Stewart 7, Devon Perelgut 7; S — Brandon Hebert 13, Matt McCloskey 11
Blocks: T — Perelgut 4; S — Hebert 3
Assists: T — Cole Babson 14; S — Kai Eskel-Greenhalge 28
Service points (aces): T — Stewart 9 (2); S — Torin Terry 5 (Alfredo DaCunha 4)
Digs: T — Trevor Baggett 14; S — Matt McCloskey 6
Timberlane (0-1): 25 25 24 25 — 1
Salem (1-0): 25 25 26 21 — 3
Girls Volleyball
Fellowship Christian 3, Lynn Tech 0
Kills: Adriana Taboucherani 8
Blocks: Adriana Taboucherani 1
Assists: Laura Harvey 6
Service points (aces): (Taboucherani 11)
Digs: Ashley Gallagher 9
Lynn Tech: 15 18 12 — 0
Fellowship Christian (8-5): 25 25 25 — 3
Whittier 3, Greater Lawrence 1
Kills: W — Alicia Habib 7, Alyssa Michel 7
Blocks: W — Natalie Cintron 2
Assists: W — Victor Portoirrell 12
Service points (aces): W — (Michel 8)
Digs: W — Habib 49
Whittier (3-4): 22 25 25 25 — 3
Greater Lawrence (3-8): 25 22 14 19 — 1
