Boys Volleyball

Windham 3, Bishop Guertin 0

Kills: Blake Dempsey 7

Assists: Kyle Gschwend 31

Digs: Gschwend 8

Bishop Guertin: 12 16 20 — 0

Windham (5-0): 25 25 25 — 3

Timberlane 3, Pinkerton 0

Kills: P — Wil Mills 20; T —Ethan Stewart 13

Blocks: P — Dan Collins 3; T — Mike Stevenson 3

Assists: P — Lucas Lizotte 26; T — Cole Babson 22

Service points (aces): T -- Trevor Baggett 9 (4)

Digs: P — Alden Hirsch 13; T — Baggett 18

Pinkerton (2-3): 24 20 22 — 0

Timberlane (1-3): 26 25 25 — 3

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you