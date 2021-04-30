Boys Volleyball
Windham 3, Bishop Guertin 0
Kills: Blake Dempsey 7
Assists: Kyle Gschwend 31
Digs: Gschwend 8
Bishop Guertin: 12 16 20 — 0
Windham (5-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Timberlane 3, Pinkerton 0
Kills: P — Wil Mills 20; T —Ethan Stewart 13
Blocks: P — Dan Collins 3; T — Mike Stevenson 3
Assists: P — Lucas Lizotte 26; T — Cole Babson 22
Service points (aces): T -- Trevor Baggett 9 (4)
Digs: P — Alden Hirsch 13; T — Baggett 18
Pinkerton (2-3): 24 20 22 — 0
Timberlane (1-3): 26 25 25 — 3
