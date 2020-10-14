Hometown Scoreboard

Girls Cross Country
Central Catholic 19, St. Mary’s 36
at Lawrence (3.0 miles)
Top Central finishers: 1. Lily Angluin 21:38, 3. Michaela Staniec 24:10, 4. Keilyn Bradley 24:19, 5. Sydney Ng 24:29; 6. Savannah Lewis 25:21
Field Hockey
Pinkerton 1, Salem 0
Goals: Ava Bennett
Saves: P —Kylie Coupal 2; S — 36
Pinkerton (2-4-1): 1 0 — 1
Salem (0-4-1): 0 0 — 0
Winnacunnet 3, Timberlane 0
Saves: T — Brandi Garand 6
Winnacunnet: 1 2 — 3
Timberlane (1-2): 0 0 — 0
Windham 4, Londonderry 0
Goals: Maddie O’Hare 2, Cam Livingstone, Ava Sanchez
Saves: W — Kamdyn Clementi 3
Windham (5-0): 2 2 — 4
Londonderry: 0 0 — 0
St. Mary’s 5, Central Catholic 4
Goals: Brooke Jankowski2, Grace Gervais, Sydney Moda
Saves: Audra Gearin 1, Alexis DeMattia 1
St. Mary’s: 4 1 — 5
Central Catholic (0-3): 0 4 — 4
Boys Soccer
Central Catholic 4, St. Mary’s 0
Goals: Eric Fischer, Jackson Wetherbee, Ian Maresca, Michael Lewis
Saves: Sean McCarthy 4
St. Mary’s (1-2): 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic (1-2): 1 3 — 4
Billerica 2, Andover 0
Saves: Jackson Brown 5, Gannon Sylvester 8
Billerica (0-1): 1 1 — 2
Andover (1-0): 0 0 — 0
Windham 1, Londonderry 0
Goals: Charlie Breen
Saves: Preston Neal 4
Windham (5-0): 0 1 — 1
Londonderry: 0 0 — 0
Girls Soccer
Central Catholic 5, St. Mary’s 1
Goals: Zarina Pinto 3, Megan Maloepszy, Adrianna Marinello
Saves: CC — Lauren Sanchez 3; SM — 16
St. Mary’s: 0 1 — 1
Central Catholic (3-1): 3 2 — 5
Girls Volleyball
Central Catholic 3, St. Mary’s 1
Kills: Rachel Holliday 6
Blocks: Maggie Smith 3
Assists: Kayleigh Holland 21
Service points (aces): Holland 9
Digs: Eva Coutu 12
St. Mary’s: 15 23 25 15 — 1
Central Catholic (1-0): 25 25 20 25 — 3
Pinkerton 3, Salem 0
Kills: P — Lily Haywood 4, Sarah Taylor 4, Morgan Stevens 4, Ela Koelb 4, Kathleen Snyder 4; S — Kelsey Cruz 3
Blocks: P — Stevens 2, Taylor 2; S — Abby Mulry 4
Assists: P — Koelb 21
Service points (aces): P — Koelb 23 (8); S — Bailey Sacco 3 (1)
Digs: P — Reese Asselin 10, Haywood 10; S — Jill St. Hillaire 16
Salem (1-2): 13 10 7 — 0
Pinkerton (5-2): 25 25 25 — 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.