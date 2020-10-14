Hometown Scoreboard

CARL RUSSO/Staff photoPinkerton, celebrating after scoring a big point against Nashua South earlier in the season, had more to celebrate Monday in a sweep of Salem.

 Carl Russo

Girls Cross Country

Central Catholic 19, St. Mary’s 36

at Lawrence (3.0 miles)

Top Central finishers: 1. Lily Angluin 21:38, 3. Michaela Staniec 24:10, 4. Keilyn Bradley 24:19, 5. Sydney Ng 24:29; 6. Savannah Lewis 25:21

Field Hockey

Pinkerton 1, Salem 0

Goals: Ava Bennett

Saves: P —Kylie Coupal 2; S — 36

Pinkerton (2-4-1): 1 0 — 1

Salem (0-4-1): 0 0 — 0

Winnacunnet 3, Timberlane 0

Saves: T — Brandi Garand 6

Winnacunnet: 1 2 — 3

Timberlane (1-2): 0 0 — 0

Windham 4, Londonderry 0

Goals: Maddie O’Hare 2, Cam Livingstone, Ava Sanchez

Saves: W — Kamdyn Clementi 3

Windham (5-0): 2 2 — 4

Londonderry: 0 0 — 0

St. Mary’s 5, Central Catholic 4

Goals: Brooke Jankowski2, Grace Gervais, Sydney Moda

Saves: Audra Gearin 1, Alexis DeMattia 1

St. Mary’s: 4 1 — 5

Central Catholic (0-3): 0 4 — 4

Boys Soccer

Central Catholic 4, St. Mary’s 0

Goals: Eric Fischer, Jackson Wetherbee, Ian Maresca, Michael Lewis

Saves: Sean McCarthy 4

St. Mary’s (1-2): 0 0 — 0

Central Catholic (1-2): 1 3 — 4

Billerica 2, Andover 0

Saves: Jackson Brown 5, Gannon Sylvester 8

Billerica (0-1): 1 1 — 2

Andover (1-0): 0 0 — 0

Windham 1, Londonderry 0

Goals: Charlie Breen

Saves: Preston Neal 4

Windham (5-0): 0 1 — 1

Londonderry: 0 0 — 0

Girls Soccer

Central Catholic 5, St. Mary’s 1

Goals: Zarina Pinto 3, Megan Maloepszy, Adrianna Marinello

Saves: CC — Lauren Sanchez 3; SM — 16

St. Mary’s: 0 1 — 1

Central Catholic (3-1): 3 2 — 5

Girls Volleyball

Central Catholic 3, St. Mary’s 1

Kills: Rachel Holliday 6

Blocks: Maggie Smith 3

Assists: Kayleigh Holland 21

Service points (aces): Holland 9

Digs: Eva Coutu 12

St. Mary’s: 15 23 25 15 — 1

Central Catholic (1-0): 25 25 20 25 — 3

Pinkerton 3, Salem 0

Kills: P — Lily Haywood 4, Sarah Taylor 4, Morgan Stevens 4, Ela Koelb 4, Kathleen Snyder 4; S — Kelsey Cruz 3

Blocks: P — Stevens 2, Taylor 2; S — Abby Mulry 4

Assists: P — Koelb 21

Service points (aces): P — Koelb 23 (8); S — Bailey Sacco 3 (1)

Digs: P — Reese Asselin 10, Haywood 10; S — Jill St. Hillaire 16

Salem (1-2): 13 10  7 — 0

Pinkerton (5-2): 25 25 25 — 3

