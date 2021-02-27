 

Girls Basketball

Windham 42, Winnacunnet 32

Windham (42): Weeks 2-0-4, Hughes 5-0-12, Tsetsilas 0-1-1, Smith 0-0-0, Bean 0-0-0, Minotti 1-1-4, Husson 2-0-4, Amari 2-2-6, Dempsey 3-5-11. Totals 15-9-42

3-pointers: Hughes 2, Minotti

Windham (8-4): 10 9 9 14 — 42

Winnacunnet:  9 5 7 11 — 32

Manchester West 41, Timberlane 31

Timberlane (31): Collins 4-4-15, Parker 3-4-10, Powers 2-0-6, Genest 0-0-0, Cook 0-0-0, O’Connor 0-0-0, Fox 0-0-0, Bonanno 0-0-0, Little 0-0-0

3-pointers: Collins 3, Powers 2

Timberlane (1-10): 12  9 9 1 — 31

Manchester West (4-8): 11 15 8 7 — 41

Boys Ice Hockey

Exeter 7, Pinkerton 2

Pinkerton (2-5): 0 1 1 — 2

Exeter: 2 3 2 — 7

Goals: Nick Plaza, Ethan Burgess

Saves: Paul Lescovitz 32

Pinkerton 4, Hanover 3

Hanover: 1 0 2 — 3

Pinkerton (3-5): 0 3 1 — 4

Goals: Aidan Price, Lorenzo Corsetto 2, Hunter Drouin

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you