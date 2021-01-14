Boys Basketball

North Andover 54, Tewksbury 44

North Andover (54): Kutz 15, King 4, Connolly 7, J. Wolinski 15, O’Connell 8, Z Wolinski 3, Williams 2, Castellanos 0. Totals 20-9-54

3-pointers: J. Wolinski 2, Z. Wolinski Connolly, Kutz

Tewksbury (0-1): 23  7  9  5 — 44

North Andover (1-0): 11 10 12 21 — 54

Girls Basketball

Tewksbury 54, North Andover 50

North Andover (50): Fitzgibbons 1-1-2,Fahey 0-3-3, Martin 4-2-10, Papell 0-0-0, Mangiameli 0-0-0, Rogers 2-0-5, Garcia 5-0-10, Bard 0-0-0, Brown 0-0-0, Robie 4-3-11, von Sneidern 3-0-6, Flanagan 1-0-2, O’Neil 0-0-0, Gaffny 0-0-0. Totals 20-9-50.

3-pointers: Rogers

North Andover (0-1):  9 16 13 12 — 50

Tewksbury (1-0): 10 21 12 11 — 54

Girls Gymnastics

Haverhill 126.4, Lowell 91.4

Haverhill placers:

Vault: 1. Maeve Hess 8.15, 2. Cassie King 8.05, 3. Cailey Simard 8.0; Bars: 2. Hess 7.9, 3. Simard 7.85; Beam: 1. Simard 8.5, 2. Hess 8.3, 3. Bella Lundgren 7.8; Floor: 1. Simard 8.5, 2. Hess 8.3, 3. Kayleigh Durant 8.0; All-around: 1. Simard 32.85, 2. Hess 32.65

Records: Haverhill 1-0

Boys Ice Hockey

Pentucket 4, Hamilton-Wenham 2

Hamilton-Wenham: 0 2 0 — 2

Pentucket (2-0): 0 2 2 — 4

Goals: Dom Cignetti 2, Carson Purcell, Nolan Gorski

Assists: Richie Hardy, Nolan Cole, Gorski, Purcell

Saves: Ben Guertin 15

Lowell 4, Haverhill 1

Haverhill (0-1): 1 0 0 — 1

Lowell (1-0): 0 2 2 — 4

Goals: Hunter LaRiviere

Saves: Cal Pruett 20

Girls Ice Hockey

Billerica 4, Haverhill 0

Haverhill (0-1): 0 0 0 — 0

Billerica (1-0): 1 0 3 — 4

Saves: H — Kira Connors 32; B — 27

Wrestling

Bow 36, Pelham 30

Pelham winners:

106: Nathan Maslanek forfeit; 126: Michael Harrington pin 4:34; 132: Brady Silva forfeit; 145: Jacob Donovan pin 0:43; HVY: Conor Maslanek pin 1:59

Records: Pelham 0-1

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you