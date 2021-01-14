Boys Basketball
North Andover 54, Tewksbury 44
North Andover (54): Kutz 15, King 4, Connolly 7, J. Wolinski 15, O’Connell 8, Z Wolinski 3, Williams 2, Castellanos 0. Totals 20-9-54
3-pointers: J. Wolinski 2, Z. Wolinski Connolly, Kutz
Tewksbury (0-1): 23 7 9 5 — 44
North Andover (1-0): 11 10 12 21 — 54
Girls Basketball
Tewksbury 54, North Andover 50
North Andover (50): Fitzgibbons 1-1-2,Fahey 0-3-3, Martin 4-2-10, Papell 0-0-0, Mangiameli 0-0-0, Rogers 2-0-5, Garcia 5-0-10, Bard 0-0-0, Brown 0-0-0, Robie 4-3-11, von Sneidern 3-0-6, Flanagan 1-0-2, O’Neil 0-0-0, Gaffny 0-0-0. Totals 20-9-50.
3-pointers: Rogers
North Andover (0-1): 9 16 13 12 — 50
Tewksbury (1-0): 10 21 12 11 — 54
Girls Gymnastics
Haverhill 126.4, Lowell 91.4
Haverhill placers:
Vault: 1. Maeve Hess 8.15, 2. Cassie King 8.05, 3. Cailey Simard 8.0; Bars: 2. Hess 7.9, 3. Simard 7.85; Beam: 1. Simard 8.5, 2. Hess 8.3, 3. Bella Lundgren 7.8; Floor: 1. Simard 8.5, 2. Hess 8.3, 3. Kayleigh Durant 8.0; All-around: 1. Simard 32.85, 2. Hess 32.65
Records: Haverhill 1-0
Boys Ice Hockey
Pentucket 4, Hamilton-Wenham 2
Hamilton-Wenham: 0 2 0 — 2
Pentucket (2-0): 0 2 2 — 4
Goals: Dom Cignetti 2, Carson Purcell, Nolan Gorski
Assists: Richie Hardy, Nolan Cole, Gorski, Purcell
Saves: Ben Guertin 15
Lowell 4, Haverhill 1
Haverhill (0-1): 1 0 0 — 1
Lowell (1-0): 0 2 2 — 4
Goals: Hunter LaRiviere
Saves: Cal Pruett 20
Girls Ice Hockey
Billerica 4, Haverhill 0
Haverhill (0-1): 0 0 0 — 0
Billerica (1-0): 1 0 3 — 4
Saves: H — Kira Connors 32; B — 27
Wrestling
Bow 36, Pelham 30
Pelham winners:
106: Nathan Maslanek forfeit; 126: Michael Harrington pin 4:34; 132: Brady Silva forfeit; 145: Jacob Donovan pin 0:43; HVY: Conor Maslanek pin 1:59
Records: Pelham 0-1
