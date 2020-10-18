Boys Cross Country
Windham 25, Londonderry 30
at Londonderry (3.1 miles)
Top Windham finishers: 2. Rohan Rai 16:14, 3. Michael Killion 16:54, 5. Trey Gonzalez 17:06, 7. Cole Flenniken 17:35, 8. Logan Carter 17:38
Records: Windham 2-0
Winnacunnet 15, Timberlane 48
at Hampton (3.1 miles)
Timberlane leaders: 6. Ryan McClure 18:37, 9. Benjamin Bozek 19:40, 10. Cameron Ingram 20:15
Girls Cross Country
Winnacunnet 19, Timberlane 44
at Hampton (3.1 miles)
Timberlane leaders: 2. Silan Gitterman 21:20, 9. Maria Cioto 23:40, 10. Kerry Gannon 23:52
Field Hockey
Sanborn 3, Derryfield 2
Goals: Ellie Morris 2, Abby Lucas
Saves: Emma Crowe 9
Derryfield: 1 1 — 2
Sanborn (5-4): 2 1 — 3
Oyster River 3, Sanborn 2
Goals: Marissa Borgesi, Sarah Kelly
Saves: Emma Crowe 11
Sanborn (5-5): 1 1 — 2
Oyster River (3-7): 2 1 — 3
Central Catholic 7, St. Mary’s 2
Goals: Grace Gervais 4, Brooke Jankowski 2, Sydney Moda
Saves: Audra Gearin 4, Alexis DeMattia 9
St. Mary’s: 0 2 — 2
Central Catholic (1-3): 2 5 — 7
Methuen 5, Tewksbury 1
Goals: Natalia Fiato 2, Peyton Petisce 2, Tori Santiago
Saves: Isabel Putnam 7
Methuen (2-0): 2 3 — 5
Tewksbury: 1 0 — 1
Boys Soccer
Sanborn 2, Pelham 1
Goals: P — Hadi Eid; S — Ryan Doherty, Owen Paul
Saves: P — Nathan McFarland 8; S — Nate Talarico 6
Pelham (0-5): 1 0 — 1
Sanborn (3-5): 1 1 — 2
Central Catholic 4, St. Mary’s 0
Goals: Ian Maresca, Ben Furry, Luke Maresca, Steven Spero
Saves: Sean McCarthy 2, Owen D’Agata 2
St. Mary’s (1-3): 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic (2-2): 0 4 — 4
Windham 1, Londonderry 0
Goals: Charlie Breen
Saves: Preston Neal 4
Windham: 0 1 — 1
Londonderry: 0 0 — 0
Girls Soccer
Londonderry 2, Windham 1
Goals: Cassie Fischer
Saves: Jess Thibodeau 4, Amanda Call 4
Windham (1-4-1): 1 0 — 1
Londonderry (4-4): 0 2 — 2
Tewksbury 3, Methuen 1
Goals: Bella Keaney
Saves: Stephanie Henrick 7
Methuen (0-1-1): 1 0 — 1
Tewksbury: 1 2 — 3
Pelham 9, Sanborn 1
Goals: P — Maddie Curran 4, Maddie Cote 2, Abby Gates, Tallie Carney, Ashlyn Walsh
Saves: P — Hannah Deschane 10
Pelham (3-1): 6 3 — 9
Sanborn (1-7): 0 1 — 1
Haverhill 3, Dracut 2
Goals: Maci Gould 2, Meggie Dellea
Saves: Livvy DeCicco 9
Haverhill (1-0): 1 2 — 3
Dracut (0-1-1): 1 1 — 2
Andover 2, North Andover 2
Goals: NA- Emma Wennar, Janie Capell; A — Emma Azzi, Ashley Kendrigan
Saves: NA — Paige Pefine 6; A — Riley Lowe, Ainsley Napolitano, Kaitlyn Crowley (combined 7 saves)
North Andover (0-0-1): 1 1 — 2
Andover (2-0-1): 0 2 — 2
Girls Volleyball
Milford 3, Pelham 1
Kills: Maria Dagher 10
Blocks: Shaelyn Hinton 4
Assists: Casey Chamberlin 10
Service points (aces): (Megan Roemer 4)
Digs: Jillian Tobin 10
Pelham (0-4): 12 10 25 15 — 1
Milford (4-1): 25 25 22 25 — 3
Methuen 3, Tewksbury 1
Kills: Sam Driend 17
Blocks: Kat DeLap 7
Assists: Lizzie Staugler 32
Service points/aces: Driend 15/4
Digs: Emily Spina 27
Tewksbury (0-2): 22 27 25 21 — 1
Methuen (2-0): 25 29 22 25 — 3
Central Catholic 3, St. Mary’s 0
Kills: Taya Marinaro 2, Lily Golden 4
Blocks: Kathleen Smith 2
Assists: Kayleigh Holland 13
Service points: Golden 8Aces: Francheska Paulino 3
Digs: Rachel Holliday 5
St. Mary’s: 11 22 23 — 0
Central Catholic (2-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Haverhill 3, Dracut 0
Kills: Jada Burdier 13
Blocks: Sam Nelson 1
Assists: Kya Burdier 20
Aces: Victoria Giampa 4
Digs: K. Burdier 12
Dracut: 14 20 12 — 0
Haverhill (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3
