Boys Cross Country

Windham 25, Londonderry 30

at Londonderry (3.1 miles)

Top Windham finishers: 2. Rohan Rai 16:14, 3. Michael Killion 16:54, 5. Trey Gonzalez 17:06, 7. Cole Flenniken 17:35, 8. Logan Carter 17:38

Records: Windham 2-0

Winnacunnet 15, Timberlane 48

at Hampton (3.1 miles)

Timberlane leaders: 6. Ryan McClure 18:37, 9. Benjamin Bozek 19:40, 10. Cameron Ingram 20:15

Girls Cross Country

Winnacunnet 19, Timberlane 44

at Hampton (3.1 miles)

Timberlane leaders: 2. Silan Gitterman 21:20, 9. Maria Cioto 23:40, 10. Kerry Gannon 23:52

Field Hockey

Sanborn 3, Derryfield 2

Goals: Ellie Morris 2, Abby Lucas

Saves: Emma Crowe 9

Derryfield: 1 1 — 2

Sanborn (5-4): 2 1 — 3

Oyster River 3, Sanborn 2

Goals: Marissa Borgesi, Sarah Kelly

Saves: Emma Crowe 11

Sanborn (5-5): 1 1 — 2

Oyster River (3-7): 2 1 — 3

Central Catholic 7, St. Mary’s 2

Goals: Grace Gervais 4, Brooke Jankowski 2, Sydney Moda

Saves: Audra Gearin 4, Alexis DeMattia 9

St. Mary’s: 0 2 — 2

Central Catholic (1-3): 2 5 — 7

Methuen 5, Tewksbury 1

Goals: Natalia Fiato 2, Peyton Petisce 2, Tori Santiago

Saves: Isabel Putnam 7

Methuen (2-0): 2 3 — 5

Tewksbury: 1 0 — 1

Boys Soccer

Sanborn 2, Pelham 1

Goals: P — Hadi Eid; S — Ryan Doherty, Owen Paul

Saves: P — Nathan McFarland 8; S — Nate Talarico 6

Pelham (0-5): 1 0 — 1

Sanborn (3-5): 1 1 — 2

Central Catholic 4, St. Mary’s 0

Goals: Ian Maresca, Ben Furry, Luke Maresca, Steven Spero

Saves: Sean McCarthy 2, Owen D’Agata 2

St. Mary’s (1-3): 0 0 — 0

Central Catholic (2-2): 0 4 — 4

Windham 1, Londonderry 0

Goals: Charlie Breen

Saves: Preston Neal 4

Windham: 0 1 — 1

Londonderry: 0 0 — 0

Girls Soccer

Londonderry 2, Windham 1

Goals: Cassie Fischer

Saves: Jess Thibodeau 4, Amanda Call 4

Windham (1-4-1): 1 0 — 1

Londonderry (4-4): 0 2 — 2

Tewksbury 3, Methuen 1

Goals: Bella Keaney

Saves: Stephanie Henrick 7

Methuen (0-1-1): 1 0 — 1

Tewksbury: 1 2 — 3

Pelham 9, Sanborn 1

Goals: P — Maddie Curran 4, Maddie Cote 2, Abby Gates, Tallie Carney, Ashlyn Walsh

Saves: P — Hannah Deschane 10

Pelham (3-1): 6 3 — 9

Sanborn (1-7): 0 1 — 1

Haverhill 3, Dracut 2

Goals: Maci Gould 2, Meggie Dellea

Saves: Livvy DeCicco 9

Haverhill (1-0): 1 2 — 3

Dracut (0-1-1): 1 1 — 2

Andover 2, North Andover 2

Goals: NA- Emma Wennar, Janie Capell; A — Emma Azzi, Ashley Kendrigan

Saves: NA — Paige Pefine 6; A — Riley Lowe, Ainsley Napolitano, Kaitlyn Crowley (combined 7 saves)

North Andover (0-0-1): 1 1 — 2

Andover (2-0-1): 0 2 — 2

Girls Volleyball

Milford 3, Pelham 1

Kills: Maria Dagher 10

Blocks: Shaelyn Hinton 4

Assists: Casey Chamberlin 10

Service points (aces): (Megan Roemer 4)

Digs: Jillian Tobin 10

Pelham (0-4): 12 10 25 15 — 1

Milford (4-1): 25 25 22 25 — 3

Methuen 3, Tewksbury 1

Kills: Sam Driend 17

Blocks: Kat DeLap 7

Assists: Lizzie Staugler 32

Service points/aces: Driend 15/4

Digs: Emily Spina 27

Tewksbury (0-2): 22 27 25 21 — 1

Methuen (2-0): 25 29 22 25 — 3

Central Catholic 3, St. Mary’s 0

Kills: Taya Marinaro 2, Lily Golden 4

Blocks: Kathleen Smith 2

Assists: Kayleigh Holland 13

Service points: Golden 8Aces: Francheska Paulino 3

Digs: Rachel Holliday 5

St. Mary’s: 11 22 23 — 0

Central Catholic (2-0): 25 25 25 — 3

Haverhill 3, Dracut 0

Kills: Jada Burdier 13

Blocks: Sam Nelson 1

Assists: Kya Burdier 20

Aces: Victoria Giampa 4

Digs: K. Burdier 12

Dracut: 14 20 12 — 0

Haverhill (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3

Tags

Recommended for you