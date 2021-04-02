Boys Soccer

Nashoba Regional 3, Whittier 1

Goals: Dewenski Gustave

Saves: Luke MacFarland 13

Nashoba Regional: 1 2 — 3

Whittier (1-4): 0 1 — 1

Girls Soccer

Nashoba Regional 0, Whittier 0

Saves: W — Madison Dawkins 5

Whittier (1-1-1): 0 0 — 0

Nashoba Regional: 0 0 — 0

Girls Volleyball

Greater Lawrence 3, Fellowship Christian 2

Kills: FC — Adriana Taboucherani 10; GL — Kaylin Martinez 9

Blocks: FC — Taboucherani 3; GL — Kaitlin Leduc 2

Assists: FC — Chloe Callahan 6; GL — Janeily Alvarez 21

Service points (aces): FC — (Taboucherani 11)

Digs: FC — Ashley Gallagher 13; GL — Merry Ortiz 8, Kiara Morales 8

Fellowship Christian (6-3): 13 25 23 25 13 — 2

Greater Lawrence (2-6): 25 19 25 13 15 — 3

