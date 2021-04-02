Boys Soccer
Nashoba Regional 3, Whittier 1
Goals: Dewenski Gustave
Saves: Luke MacFarland 13
Nashoba Regional: 1 2 — 3
Whittier (1-4): 0 1 — 1
Girls Soccer
Nashoba Regional 0, Whittier 0
Saves: W — Madison Dawkins 5
Whittier (1-1-1): 0 0 — 0
Nashoba Regional: 0 0 — 0
Girls Volleyball
Greater Lawrence 3, Fellowship Christian 2
Kills: FC — Adriana Taboucherani 10; GL — Kaylin Martinez 9
Blocks: FC — Taboucherani 3; GL — Kaitlin Leduc 2
Assists: FC — Chloe Callahan 6; GL — Janeily Alvarez 21
Service points (aces): FC — (Taboucherani 11)
Digs: FC — Ashley Gallagher 13; GL — Merry Ortiz 8, Kiara Morales 8
Fellowship Christian (6-3): 13 25 23 25 13 — 2
Greater Lawrence (2-6): 25 19 25 13 15 — 3
