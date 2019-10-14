Field Hockey
Andover 3, Beverly 0
Goals: Heather Graham 2, Lily Farnham
Saves: A — Paige Gillette 0, Alli Gasperoni 0; B — Julia Otterbein 26
Beverly: 0 0 — 0
Andover (8-2-2): 2 1 — 3
Gloucester 6, Central Catholic 4
Goals: Maddie DiPietro, Erin Teece, Caitlin Finneran, Grace Gervais
Saves: Meghan Ferris 8, Alexis DeMattia 3
Central Catholic (6-3-4): 1 3 — 4
Gloucester: 4 2 — 6
Golf
Pentucket places 4th
River Rivals Golf Tournament
at Amesbury Country Club (par 35)
Team scores: Triton 151, Newburyport 143, Amesbury 111, Pentucket 56
River Rivals scores: Triton 186, Newburyport 172, Amesbury 134, Pentucket 56
Team point totals
Pentucket: Ava Spencer 25, Jordan Cane 12, Dom Cignetti 11, Alex Satkus 6, Olivia Sheehan 2
Records: Newburyport 8-6, Amesbury 3-11, Pentucket 1-13, Triton 18-0
Boys Soccer
North Andover 3, Lowell 0
Goals: Jimmy Boyle, Michael Harty, Caleb Ginsburg
Saves: Tyler Bussell 5
North Andover (12-0-1): 1 2 — 3
Lowell: 0 0 — 0
Andover 2, Central Catholic 1
Goals: A — Evan Arpin 2; CC — John McCarthy
Saves: A — Wilson Stecher 7, Joe Atwood 8; CC — Dagata
Andover (6-6-3): 0 2 — 2
Central Catholic (7-6): 0 1 — 1
