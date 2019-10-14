Field Hockey

Andover 3, Beverly 0

Goals: Heather Graham 2, Lily Farnham

Saves: A — Paige Gillette 0, Alli Gasperoni 0; B — Julia Otterbein 26

Beverly: 0 0 — 0

Andover (8-2-2): 2 1 — 3

Gloucester 6, Central Catholic 4

Goals: Maddie DiPietro, Erin Teece, Caitlin Finneran, Grace Gervais

Saves: Meghan Ferris 8, Alexis DeMattia 3

Central Catholic (6-3-4): 1 3 — 4

Gloucester: 4 2 — 6

Golf

Pentucket places 4th

River Rivals Golf Tournament

at Amesbury Country Club (par 35)

Team scores: Triton 151, Newburyport 143, Amesbury 111, Pentucket 56

River Rivals scores: Triton 186, Newburyport 172, Amesbury 134, Pentucket 56

Team point totals

Pentucket: Ava Spencer 25, Jordan Cane 12, Dom Cignetti 11, Alex Satkus 6, Olivia Sheehan 2

Records: Newburyport 8-6, Amesbury 3-11, Pentucket 1-13, Triton 18-0

Boys Soccer

North Andover 3, Lowell 0

Goals: Jimmy Boyle, Michael Harty, Caleb Ginsburg

Saves: Tyler Bussell 5

North Andover (12-0-1): 1 2 — 3

Lowell: 0 0 — 0

Andover 2, Central Catholic 1

Goals: A — Evan Arpin 2; CC — John McCarthy

Saves: A — Wilson Stecher 7, Joe Atwood 8; CC — Dagata

Andover (6-6-3): 0 2 — 2

Central Catholic (7-6): 0 1 — 1

