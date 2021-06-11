Baseball
Pentucket 9, Lynnfield 1
Pentucket (9): Lynch c 4-1-2, Roberts lf 4-2-2, Kamuda cf 4-2-2, Dwight 1b 4-1-2, Hunt ss 4-1-1, Melone p 4-1-2, Bucco rf 4-0-0, Davis dh 4-0-1, Ventola 2b 3-1-1.
RBI: Lynch 2, Kamuda 2, Hunt, Ventola 2
WP: Melone
Lynnfield: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Pentucket (7-7): 7 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 9
Central Catholic 9, Methuen 0
Central (9): Chaya cf 5-1-0, Ferris cf 0-0-0, Maloney c 4-2-2, Cloutier p 2-0-0, Espinola 2b 3-2-1, Castillo 2b 1-0-0, Kearney dh 3-2-0, Hayes 1b 3-1-1, Normandie rf 3-0-1, Kelly rf 0-0-0, Latham lf 2-1-1, Dieli lf 0-0-0, Delacruz ss 4-0-0. Totals 30-9-6
Methuen (0): Avellani lf 3-0-1, Silva lf 0-0-0, Borrelli dh 3-0-0, Petisce 2b 3-0-0, Rosa p/cf 3-0-1, Pride cf 0-0-0, Ferris c 1-0-1, Kalivas 1b/p 2-0-1, Laove 1b 1-0-0, Tavares rf 2-0-1, Pappalardo 3b 2-0-0, Seaman 1b 1-0-0, Silverio cf 1-0-0, Sullivan 3b 2-0-0, Tejada ss 2-0-0, Gillis-Martinez ss 0-0-0. Totals 26-0-5
RBI: CC — Chaya, Kearney, Hayes 2, Normandie 2, Latham
WP: Cloutier; LP: Rosa
Central Catholic (9-5): 1 1 2 5 0 0 0 — 9
Methuen (7-5): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Lawrence 3, Haverhill 1
Haverhill (1): R. Brown cf 4-0-1, Guertin 2b 2-0-0, Hurrell c 3-0-1, Kelleher p 3-1-1, Moses 1b 3-0-2, Farmer 3b 2-0-0, Casto lf 2-0-0, Joubert ss 3-0-1, Giurado rf 2-0-0, Arias ph 1-0-0. Totals 25-1-6
Lawrence (3): Vega 2b 2-0-0, Rodriguez ss 3-0-0, Mejia 3b 1-2-1, Diaz 1b 2-0-1, Canario dh 2-0-1, Ramos c 2-0-1, M. Martinez cf 2-0-1, Paulino lf 2-0-1, Rojas ph 1-0-0. Totals 17-3-6
RBI: Diaz, Martinez 2
WP: Minaya; LP: Kelleher
Haverhill (6-6): 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1
Lawrence (2-11): 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 — 3
North Andover 3, Chelmsford 1
North Andover (3): D. Finn SS 2-0-0, Corliss CF 3-0-1, Dunham LF 3-0-0, Crosby 3B 3-0-0, Perry 1B 3-0-0, Lynch RF 3-0-0, Ankiewicz DH 3-1-1, Carpentier C 2-0-1, Trundy pr 0-1-0, Fernandez 2B 1-1-0. Totals 23-3-3
RBI: Ankiewicz, Corliss 2
WP: Dunham
North Andover (11-2): 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 — 3
Chelmsford: 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
Greater Lowell 8, Greater Lawrence 1
Greater Lawrence (1): Carroll 4-0-1, Andujar 2-1-0, Neilon 2-0-0, Martinez 3-0-1, Marte 3-0-0, Frica 3-0-0, McConnell 3-0-2, Roa 2-0-1, Wiley 2-0-0, Diaz 1-0-0, Paulino 1-0-0. Totals 26-1-5
RBI: None
WP: Sousa; LP: Andujar
Greater Lowell: 2 2 1 1 0 0 2 — 8
Greater Lawrence (2-8): 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket 15, Amesbury 1
Goals: P — Ben Turpin 4, Joe Turpin 3, Nolan Cole 2, Henry Hartford 2, Henry Walsh, Evan Napolitano, Ethan Ferrant, Morgan Sullivan
Assists: P — Seamus O’Keefe 7, B. Turpin 2, Cole 2, Aidan Tierney
Saves: P — Cam Smith 7
Pentucket (6-5): 5 4 5 1 — 15
Amesbury (0-9): 1 0 0 0 — 1
Methuen 11, Tewksbury 3
Goals: Will Mckinnon 5, Christian Perez 3, David Rizzo, Jacob Souza, Tommy Fitzgerald
Saves: Ethan Schena 11
Tewksbury: 2 1 0 0 — 3
Methuen (6-7): 3 2 1 5 — 11
Girls Lacrosse
Methuen 17, Tewksbury 8
Goals: Mir Morales 5, Mackenzie Tierney 5, Bella Keaney 2, Emily Giles 2, Siobhan Howell, Vanessa Andreottola, Jenny Nguyen
Saves: Maggie Kloster 8
Methuen (5-8): 7 3 6 1 — 17
Tewksbury: 1 3 3 1 — 8
Lowell Catholic 14, Whittier 4
Goals: Sammy Azzari, Hannah Azzari 3
Saves: Kate Velazquez 12
Lowell Catholic: 6 8 — 14
Whittier (1-9): 2 2 — 4
Lowell 12, Haverhill 8
Goals: Jillian Schultz 2, Katrina Savvas 2, Alex Bushey 2, Mikayla Tzortzis, Sophia Riley
Saves: Fiona Dean 7,Keira Bushey 6
Haverhill: 1 7 — 8
Lowell: 4 8 — 12
Softball
Tewksbury 16, Lawrence 0
Lawrence (0): Setiawan lf 3-0-0, Brito ss 2-0-0, Russo p 2-0-0, Ovalles 1b 1-0-0, Rosario c 2-0-0, Rodriguez ph 1-0-0, Pantini 3b 2-0-0, Garcia ph 1-0-0, Marquez rf 2-0-0, Levesque ph 1-0-0, Boche 2b 2-0-0, Gonzalez cf 2-0-0.Totals 21-0-0
WP: Ryan; LP: Russo
Tewksbury: 2 0 5 1 1 0 7 — 16
Lawrence (0-11): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Chelmsford 13, North Andover 10
North Andover (10): Mangiameli SS 5-2-3, Gove RF 4-3-3, Ju. Roche C 3-2-2, M. Gaffny 1B 4-0-1, B. Gaffny P 4-0-2, Steely CF 4-1-1, Andriolo DP 2-0-0, J. Roche 3B 4-1-2, Je. Roche 3B 1-0-0, Foraste 2B, FLEX: J. Mangiameli LF SUB: B. Bernard 2B 2-1-0, C. Marconi DP 2-0-0. Totals 35-10-14
RBI: Julianna Roche 7, Brigid Gaffny 2
WP: Alto; LP: B.Gaffny
Chelmsford: 3 0 2 5 3 0 0 — 13
North Andover (6-7): 2 0 2 1 0 4 1 — 10
North Reading 13, Pentucket 2
Pentucket (2): Latham p 4-0-0, Codair lf 2-0-0, Tocci dp 4-0-1, Sargent ss 3-1-1, Pichette 1b 3-1-0, Hamel cf 1-0-0, Agocs c 3-0-2, Mitchell 2b 1-0-0, Lopata 3b 2-0-0, Lacroix rf 2-0-1, Stock lf 2-0-2, Gatchell 2b 2-0-1, Gallant 3b 1-0-0.
RBI: Agocs 2
LP: Latham
North Reading: 0 7 1 1 3 0 1 — 13
Pentucket (3-10): 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 2
Whittier 6, Lowell Catholic 0
Whittier (6): Habib ss 2-1-1, Santomassino rf 3-0-1, Michel 3b 2-1-1, Bioren 1b 2-2-1, Lear c 2-1-1, Graham p 1-1-1, Hurley lf 2-0-1, Valera cf 2-0-0, Noury 2b 2-0-0. Totals 18-6-7
RBI: Habib, Graham 3, Hurley
WP: Graham; LP: McDonough
Whittier (9-0): 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 — 6
Lowell Catholic: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Whittier 10, Lowell Catholic 0
Whittier (10): Santomassino rf 2-2-0, Habib ss 1-0-0, Michel 3b 2-2-1, Bioren 1b 2-1-1, Lear c 3-0-2, Graham p 3-0-0, Hurley lf 2-2-2, Valera cf 3-0-1, Noury 2b 3-1-1. Totals 21-8-8
RBI: Noury, Lear 3, Bioren, Michel 2
WP: Graham; LP: McDonough
Lowell Catholic: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Whittier (10-0): 1 5 4 0 0 0 0 — 10
Boys Tennis
North Andover 5, Tewksbury 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Ben Polansky 6-0, 6-2; 2. Luke Ramos 6-1, 6-3; 3. Rod Winfield 6-1, 6-4
Doubles: 1. Zach Gotobed-Asher Chamuel 6-0, 6-1; 2. Chris Noroian-Matt Morrissey 6-0, 6-0
Records: North Andover 6-2
Haverhill 3, Lawrence 2
Winners:
Singles: 1. Jose Martinez (L) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Cullen Simes (H) 3-6, 7-6, 6-1; 3. Joe Clement (H) by forfeit
Doubles: 1. Aidan Robarts-Mikey Kmenta (H) 6-0, 6-7, 6-1; 2. Angel Pabon-Diego Ortega (L) 6-2, 6-0
Records: Haverhill 5-5, Lawrence 2-8
North Reading 5, Pentucket 0
Records: Pentucket 1-9
Girls Tennis
Methuen 5, Lowell 0
Methuen winners:
Singles: 1. Abby Poulin 8-0; 2. Katelyn Wojtowicz 8-3; 3. Marie-Maxine Metivier by forfeit
Doubles: 1. Breena Lawrence-Olivia Lawrence 8-2; 2. Yarmilis Zasquez-Sam Pfeil 8-0
Records: Methuen 9-1
Chelmsford 4, Haverhill 1
Haverhill winner:
Singles: 1. Elena Albano 6-0, 6-3
Records: Haverhill 4-10
Central Catholic 5, Lowell 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Meg Malolepszy 8-1; 2. Megan Washburn 8-2; 3. Kyla Nguyen 8-0
Doubles: 1. Maggie Smith-Grace Caldwell 8-1; 2. Bella Mooney-Maria Mataac 8-0
Records: Central Catholic 7-3
North Andover 4, Tewksbury 1
North Andover winners:
Singles: 1. Nicole Fischer 10-8, 6-1; 2. Chiara Trafton 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Alina Chatsman-Liv Vance 6-4 6-1; 2. Alekhya Paripally-Jocelyn Jankowski 6-1 3-6 6-3
Records: North Andover 4-4
North Reading 3, Pentucket 2
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Olivia Colby 6-1, 6-1; 2. Parker Greason 4-6, 6-3, 6-1
Records: Pentucket 2-9
Boys Track and Field
Essex Tech 76, Whittier 56
Whittier winners:
Shot put: Zach Seiminski 32-4; Long jump: Nolan Mann 18-2;High jump: Mann 5-4; 110 hurdles: ; 100 meters: Nick Almandar 12.7 ; Mile: Mike Driscoll 5:16.432; 4x100 relay: 49.11 (Mann, Jacob DiBartolo, Chase Bowen, Nick Almandar);200: Jacob DiBartolo 25.16; 4x400 relay: 4:05.67 (Driscoll, Jack Venturi, Carl Rask, Steve Follis)
Records: Whittier 0-3
Gr. Lawrence 80, Shawsheen 56
Greater Lawrence winners:
Shot put: Rainzel Hernandez 38-3; Discus: Christian Velasquez 95-3.5; Javelin: Manny Vasquez 135-10.5; Long jump: Tiago Fernandes 19-2.5; High jump: Chris Tineo 5-6; 100 meters: Tineo 11.73; Mile: Owen Carlton 5:04.40; 4x100 relay: Greater Lawrence (Fernandes, Alvin Torres, Tineo, Luismel Adames) 45.82; 200: Fernandes 24.33; 2-mile: Marcos Olivieri 11:27.27
Records: Greater Lawrence 5-0, Shawsheen Valley 4-1
Girls Track and Field
Shawsheen 68, Gr. Lawrence 62
Greater Lawrence winners:
Shot put: Thaomy Nievez 24-1; Discus: Nievez 66-5.5; 4x100 relay: Greater Lawrence (Santa Joseph, Yarielis Quezada, Rob Calcano, Lisette Perez) 1:00.83; 800: Joseph 3:10.88; 200: Perez 31.06; 4x400 relay: Greater Lawrence (Arianna Valverde, Elizabeth Oller, Nieves, Julitza Ortiz) 5:50.04
Records: Greater Lawrence 2-3, Shawsheen Valley 3-2
Boys Volleyball
Goffstown 3, Timberlane 1
Division 1 Semifinals
Records: Timberlane 11-5
Central Catholic 3, Methuen 2
Kills: Sean McCarthy 21
Blocks: McCarthy 5
Assists: Jack Roderick 45
Service points (aces): McCarthy 16 (4)
Digs: Roderick 26, Juanjose Cabrera 19
Central Catholic (1-10): 26 25 20 24 17 — 3
Methuen: 24 20 25 26 15 — 2
Chelmsford 3, North Andover 1
Kills: Clay Ursu 17
Blocks: Andrew Matzourainis 6
Assists: Jacob Colon 32
Service points (aces): (Liam Ross 2)
Digs: Andrew Jones 12
North Andover (8-4): 25 23 28 24 — 1
Chelmsford: 20 25 30 26 — 3
Windham 3, Winnacunnet 0
Kills: Jeff Draper 15, Jared Stivala 7
Assists: Kyle Gschwend 35
Service points (aces): Gschwend (3)
Digs: Gschwend 4
Windham (18-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Winnacunnet: 16 11 18 — 0
Wrestling
Central Catholic 50, Lowell 24
Central winners:
106: Nick Spero by forfeit; 120: James Bohenko pin 1:39; 138: Jimmy Glynn tech. fall 18-1; 145: Jason Belkis pin 4:30; 160: Nate Blanchette pin 1:40; 170: Jack Delaney by forfeit; 182: Brandon D’Augustino by forfeit; 220: Anthony Mears pin :53; HVY: Owen Bufagna dec. 9-3
Records: Central Catholic 9-0
Tewksbury 50, North Andover 21
North Andover winners:
132: Sebastian Hunter pin 1:11; 170: Cam Watson by forfeit; 220: Jack Carbone pin 4:43; HVY: Gabe Spanks dec. 7-4
Records: Tewksbury 5-5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.