An impressive 17 area athletes were named Eastern Mass. All-Scholastics by the Boston Globe. The spring/fall 2 teams were recently announced.
BASEBALL: Brendan Holland, North Andover, Sr.; Jake Elbeery, Austin Prep/North Andover, Sr.
FOOTBALL: Lincoln Beal, Andover, Soph.; Uyi Osayimwen, Central, Sr.; Ayden Pereira, Central, Jr.;
SOFTBALL: Paige Gillette, Andover, Sr.; Steph Tardugno, Methuen, Sr.; Melina Fedele, Austin Prep/Windham, Jr.
TRACK: Katharine Duren, Central, Sr.; Jordany Volquez, Lawrence, Jr.; Jarrett Young, St. John’s/Haverhill, Sr.
VOLLEYBALL: Jada Burdier, Haverhill, Sr.
WRESTLING: Jaclyn Dehney, Central, Soph.; Anthony Mears, Central, Sr.; Brent Nicolosi, Haverhill, Frosh.; Rawson Iwanicki, St. John’s/Andover, Soph.; Tyler Knox, St. John’s/Groveland, Soph.
REVEALING SPORTS UNIFORMS
Good for the German women’s Olympic gymnastics team, which wore unitards which stretched to their ankles. They spoke about sexualization of athletes in the sport.
“It just makes you feel better and more comfortable,” said team member Sarah Voss.
Many high school volleyball uniforms strike me as far too revealing. Some of the girls track uniforms, also.
A prominent local coach often said very tight boys swim suits could be an impediment to getting some swimmers out for the team.
THE BEST IN STATE
We had a bunch of state winners for the USA Today High School Sports Awards.
Massachusetts: Jackie Dehney, Central Catholic, girls wrestling
New Hampshire: Dylan Khalil, Sanborn, boys basketball; Jack Pepin, Timberlane, boys golf; Julianna Megan, Pinkerton, girls golf; Abby Druding, Pelham, gymnastics; Preston Neal, Windham, boys soccer; Ryan Hogan, Timberlane, boys swimming; and Cooper Kelley, Timberlane, wrestling
HEAD COACH HOPPLER
Former Timberlane Regional state champion runner Bob Hoppler (TRHS ‘85) was named director of men’s and women’s track and cross country at UNH. He replaces legendary 39-year head coach Jim Boulanger, who retired.
Hoppler was the longtime UNH women’s cross country coach and co-head coach of women’s track. One of “Hop’s” great highlights was coaching Elle Purrier, an NCAA Division 1 champion, American record-holder and a current Olympian in the 1,500 meters.
SAME NAME, NO RELATION
The Hernando (Fla.) Sun newspaper reported on Cinco de Mayo in 2017, Reds pitcher Bronson Arroyo faced San Francisco Giants third baseman Christian Arroyo. Both attended Hernando High (2018-19 enrollment 1,162) but despite the names and the school, the two are unrelated.
Christian homered in his first at-bat but the Reds won that day. Both Arroyos have Boston ties, with Bronson a longtime Sox hurler and Christian now with the club.
COLLEGE SOCCER COMMITMENTS
Andres Rojas of Andover and Brooks School will be playing his college soccer at Tufts. Former Salem soccer star Cooper Ribaudo is transferring from Northern Essex to New England College. ... Alex Costantino of North Andover and Brooks School and Cailyn Scharneck of Haverhill and Central Catholic are incoming freshmen at the University of South Carolina. Both will be competing for the Gamecock women’s track program.
JUST LIKE DAD DID
Hawks star Trae Young inherited the scoring gene from dad. Rayford Young scored 1,525 points for Texas Tech. In the 1996 Texas 4A semifinals, he scored 67 points on 27 of 37 shooting for Pampa High. ... CNN anchor Pamela Brown is the daughter of late NFL broadcaster and Miss America Phyllis George and reviled former Boston Celtics owner John Y. Brown. ... Twenty lashes with a wet noodle to any swimming coach (divers) or track coach (pole vaulters) who isn’t aggressively recruiting gymnasts for their sports.
