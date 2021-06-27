Recently the Ahlholm sisters from North Andover teamed up with the Titans softball team in a tournament. They are quite the athletic trio.
Paige Ahlholm, 25, just completed her first year of medical school at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine. She was a former North Andover High and Bates softball captain and started all four years for Bates.
Lauren Ahlholm, 20, attends Salve Regina, where she received a Presidential Scholarship. She plays volleyball for Salve and this spring was an assistant at North Andover, helping the Scarlet Knight boys to their first state tourney berth. She was a volleyball tri-captain for the NA girls.
Sophomore Sam Ahlholm, Lauren’s twin sister, was the top pitcher for Colby College this spring and made the 10-player NESCAC Softball Sportsmanship team.
THE WORST AND THE BEST
I must be getting soft in my old age. I was this close to believing the new MVC boys lacrosse coach would call in all his games. Despite several years of doing a lousy job of calling in results when he previously coached locally.
But he was charming and assured me. Sure enough, he gets a big fat F for calling/e-mailing in his games. Also, we had an unbeaten state champion veteran local coach not call in one match this spring. If you get paid, call it in.
Salem High has two terrific basketball coaches in Rob McLaughlin and Ricky Oliver. Both had superb 2019-20 seasons and very trying 2020-21 seasons.
Yet they called in all their games both season. They care.
33 STRAIGHT TITLES
Girls basketball coach Kevin Kiernan of powerhouse Mater Dei High has won 30 straight California league titles: 14 at Mater Dei, 11 at Troy and five at La Quinta. Early on, Kiernan was a sports writer.
The Mater Dei boys program is even stronger. They’ve won 33 straight league titles under Gary McKnight.
BRAINY FORMER ASTROS
Several local senior men’s lacrosse players made the All-New England Academic Team. Players needed at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA.
They were UMass Lowell’s Brett Dattilo and Cam Richard, both from Pinkerton; Franklin Pierce’s Kyle Fortier from Pinkerton; Babson’s Lee Sipes from Windham; Coast Guard’s Benjamin Bolduc from Methuen; and Endicott’s Calvin Driscoll from Plaistow and Nick Sturgess from Pinkerton.
LOCALS NAMED NESCAC SCHOLARS
Here are the local honorees on the NESCAC Spring All-Academic Team. Athletes need at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA.
BATES: Owen Glover, Andover, Soph., track; Darya Lee, Andover, Soph., rowing; Becca Willis, West Newbury, Jr., track
COLBY: Katherine Brink, Andover, Soph., track; Bret Miller, Andover, Jr., lacrosse; Cara Moynihan, Andover, Sr., rowing
CONN. COLLEGE: Abbie Cronin, Andover, Sr., lacrosse
HAMILTON: Rachel Brimmer, North Andover, Soph., track; Courtney Pierre, Andover, Sr., lacrosse
TRINITY: Scarlett Gillette, Andover, Soph., softball; Julianna Kennedy, Andover, Soph., track
TUFTS: Jack Clohisy, West Newbury, Soph., track; Amanda Downing, Methuen, Jr., rowing; Kristina Haghdan, Pelham, Sr., softball; Kyle Helfrich, North Andover, Sr., lacrosse; Ananda Kao, Andover, Jr., lacrosse; Luana Machado, Methuen, Jr., track
Akash Maney, Andover, Jr., rowing; Logan McLennan, North Andover, Soph., rowing; Shane Molloy, Salem, Soph., lacrosse; Danielle Page, North Andover, Jr., track; Isabella Silveira, Andover, Sr., track; Julia Worden, Windham, Jr., track
WILLIAMS: Brynn Moynihan, Andover, Sr., rowing
LOCAL ST. JOHN’S STARS
St. John’s Prep athletes making commitments included Gavin George of Salem (WPI baseball), Nick Barrett of North Andover (Western New England football), Seamus O’Connor of Andover (WPI soccer), Quinn Curtin of Andover (Lafayette track) and Harry Portorreal of Lawrence (Bridgewater St. track) ... Hard to believe the Merrimack Valley Conference named a whopping 52 players first-team all-conference in football. I’d cut that in half. And why didn’t the MVC name track MVPs?
