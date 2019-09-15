Charlie Higgins is humbled that he’ll be wearing the USA uniform in a major lacrosse tourney Oct. 18-20 in Sparks, Maryland.
The Andover High sophomore was one of 22 players selected to the U15 national lacrosse team.
“It’s the greatest honor you can have to represent your country and wear the Red, White and Blue,” said 5-foot-11, 160-pound Higgins, a long-stick midfielder.
First he had to star at a regional tryout at Patriot Place in Foxboro and then advance to the next round of tryouts/cuts Aug. 19-23, at the national team facility in Sparks.
When he was one of 22 in his age-group selected, he was overjoyed.
Higgins said, “I was just amazed. It was an overwhelming feeling of excitement. I’ve dedicated so many hours to perfect my game. Pretty much the whole summer I just worked out every day.”
This obviously means Higgins, who played varsity last spring, will be on the radar for a lot of top colleges.
In the past, a ton of extremely young lacrosse stars made college commitments. Andover football great Alex Marshall (he’s transferring from Florida State) originally committed to North Carolina lacrosse after his freshman year in high school. And North Andover star Mike Roche committed to Maryland as a freshman.
Higgins said, “There has been a major change. We’re the first class to experience that. College coaches now can’t contact you until September of your junior year. Kids were committing in 8th grade. This is a great thing. You’d be super stressed out. It gives me time to perfect my game.”
Alex also plays soccer and basketball but lax has always been his sport.
“I have family in (lacrosse-crazed) Long Island and they all play,” he explained. “It’s my No. 1 passion. I love it. I never stop thinking about it.”
Higgins is the oldest of four children. Sister Devon Higgins is an Andover High freshman who plays soccer, hockey and lacrosse. Fifth grade identical twins Owen and Wesley are promising athletes, too.
COMEDY SHOW FUNDRAISER
The 12th annual Comedy Night to benefit Nashoba Learning Group and Autism Speaks will be Oct. 3 beginning at 6 p.m. at Prince Restaurant in Saugus. Local referee Paul Halloran organizes it along with the great comedian Don Gavin, who brings in a ton of Boston’s top comedians.
It includes a buffet, an auction and a terrific comedy show for $50. For more information call Halloran at 617-872-0384.
TALENTED COFFEY FAMILY
Penn State junior Sam Coffey, an All-American last fall at BC, is one of the country’s top young women’s soccer players. She’s not lacking for candidates to write her story.
Her sister, Alex Coffey, writes for The Athletic. Dad, Wayne Coffey, co-authored a book on Carli Lloyd of the national team.
LONG STREAKS ENDED
Manchester Memorial’s season-opening football win over Timberlane snapped a 36-game Crusader losing streak. ... North Reading boys soccer tweeted that the Hornets win over CAL rival Masconomet was the first time beating the Chieftains since 1996. ... Two years ago, Winchester field hockey snapped Watertown’s 184-game unbeaten streak. In game 2 this fall, the Sachems snapped Watertown’s 34-game (33-0-1) streak.
LOVETT, COLLINS HAVE WRITE STUFF
You might want to check out a couple of sports books published in the past year by members of the local sports community.
Former Andover High track star Rick Collins (AHS ‘78), a longtime teacher-coach in Connecticut, has written “It Emptied Us: From Tragedy to Forgiveness.”
Collins writes: “Will their tragedies destroy the teams they play for and the town they love?”
Collins’ late father, Hall of Fame Andover football-track coach Dick Collins, also wrote “Coaching a Championship High School Track and Field Team” and “The Word Quit Does Not Exist.”
Veteran St. John’s Prep teacher-coach Joseph Lovett of Groveland wrote “Coach God: The Mystery of the Game Plan.”
An article on the St. John’s website described it as “semi-allegorical, semi-autobiographical work about loss, grief, empathy, appreciation and faith, all penned in the context of sport.”
