Andoverites can attest Ken Maglio was a fine coach (head varsity football 13 years and baseball for 17 years), a terrific phys. ed teacher for over 40 years and most of all, just one heckuva nice guy.
Forty-five years ago I was the worst athlete in the history of Andover’s East Junior High. But Coach Maglio, with his massive biceps from years as a gymnast, could always lift your spirits.
“Hey, Mully, did I see you bench press 120 pounds? That’s great! Keep working at it.”He was kind to everyone, whether you were future major leaguer Ryan Hanigan or just an awkward kid in his gym class.
The ageless educator, a longtime Pelham resident, still has that inimitable nack for making people feel good about themselves.
One cool thing the retired Maglio loves to do is dig through his huge stack of old yearbooks and post (often cringeworthy!) pictures on Facebook.
THE YOUNGER FEOLE
Apologies to Dean Feole, who I refered to as the older brother of Salem Hall of Famer Chase Feole. The former St. John’s Prep and Colby College hockey goalie from Windham is actually younger than Chase.
RED RANGER FUNDRAISERThe Division 1 state champion Methuen-Tewksbury girls hockey team is holding a cornhole fundraiser Oct. 6, 9:30 a.m., at Wamesit Lanes in Tewksbury to benefit its scholarship fund.
It’s $25 and includes a light breakfast. To pre-register contact kaquinn97@msn.com by Sept. 27.
NO REST FOR CROWE
One of the biggest laments I hear from athletes as they get older is they were too quick to specialize.
So I love seeing an athlete like Methuen junior volleyball/hoop star Mitchell Crowe (team-high 11.4 ppg last winter) joining the cross country team this fall. He has some talent, too, placing 26th out of 91 runners in 10:30 at the Robert MacDougall 3K race in Tewksbury.
And he’ll be in awesome shape for hoops.
WILL’S BIG WEEKEND
Will Perry, a 6-foot-1 freshman quarterback, saw some varsity time Friday in Andover’s win over Billerica then starred for the JV team on Saturday. It was a big day for him as later in the day his brother, junior QB E.J. Perry, was brilliant in Brown’s 35-30 win over Bryant.
E.J. scored on a late 94-yard run and he slyly tossed the ball to Will in the endzone.
¢¢¢
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Brooks star has Phillips connections
There was a nice story in New England Baseball Journal on three-sport standout John Fritz of Andover, who plays football, hockey and baseball for Brooks.
He is the son of two Phillips Andover teachers. Dad, Tom, is a history teacher and assistant football/baseball coach. Mom, Kassy, is director of college counseling.
John’s grandfather, Richard Flood, was a long-time hockey coach at Noble & Greenough and a founder of the well-known Flood-Marr hockey tournament, which is now in its 55th year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.