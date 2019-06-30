Andover High basketball great Tommy McLaughlin has carved out quite a career for himself on Wall Street. The 2000 Eagle-Tribune MVP, a Princeton grad, was No. 525 on the prestigious Forbes Magazine list of America’s top “next generation wealth managers.”
McLaughlin works for Morgan Stanley in New York City.
His siblings, Corry (UVM) and Ashley (Holy Cross), were also Division 1 basketball players and award-winning scholar-athletes.
TOP HOLY CROSS HONORS
A couple of Andoverites, senior soccer player Lily Puccia and sophomore baseball player Andrew Selima, won major Holy Cross awards.
Puccia won the Dan Allen Sportsmanship Award. A three-year starter and a three-time Patriot League All-Academic honoree, Puccia was a tri-captain last fall.
Selima, a part-time starter, won the Ray Dobens Award for the most improved player.
FARLEY HEADING DOWN SOUTH
Peter Farley, who was the head pro for 27 years at North Andover Country Club and the North Andover High head coach for 17 years, is moving to North Carolina to help run three golf facilities with the Carlton Group.
Farley, 58, was Eagle-Tribune Coach of the Year three times and had a 184-45-8 record with the Knights.
RODRIGUEZ ON THE MOVE
Division 1 Florida International freshman John Rodriguez is transferring to San Jacinto (Texas) Junior College. He started 22 games with one home run, 11 runs and seven RBIs this spring.
San Jac made the D1 Junior College World Series 2015-18.
Rodriguez, who grew up in Lawrence, was drafted in the 37th round out of Stoneman Douglas (Fla.) High by Tampa Bay.
GOLDSTEIN SCHOLAR AND ATHLETE
SNHU redshirt junior Joshua Goldstein of Haverhill repeated as a third-team NE-10 baseball player and also repeated as a member of the 10-player NE-10 All-Academic baseball team. He hit .300 with 41 runs and 22 RBI this spring.
Bentley sophomore midfielder Cara McCarthy of Salem and Central made All-NE 10 Academic for women’s lacrosse. She scored 43 goals in 17 games.
Merrimack senior All-American Krystal Knight from Pentucket made it for golf while Merrimack junior Eric Rosario from Methuen and Stonehill senior Alex Demeule from Pentucket made it for track.
HALL OF FAMER BURR
Longtime Brown women’s basketball coach Jean Marie (Giarrusso) Burr was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame last fall. The Lawrence native and St. Mary’s of Lawrence graduate won 324 games in 26 seasons. She is in the UNH Hall of Fame for her playing career.
