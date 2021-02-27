When I think back in recent years, one top athlete who should have received better coverage was swimmer Steve Miller.
Frankly, I dropped the ball. Plus it was always a struggle getting his Salem High results called in.
Not only was he brilliant in the pool, he was always a class act. Recently, he came across a story I wrote over the summer which mentioned him.
He e-mailed a nice thank you note.
The 2005 Eagle-Tribune MVP from Windham took his five state titles to Rutgers. But after his sophomore year, the Scarlet Knights disbanded the program.
That got him a feature story in the New York Times but left the 6-4, 190-pounder searching for a new school. He found the perfect one.
In two years at the University of Minnesota, he was a four-time All-American in the relays highlighted by a sixth at the Division 1 NCAAs as a senior in the 800 freestyle relay. He also qualified for the Olympic Trials.
He became an assistant coach for the Golden Gophers for several years, too.
After 13 years in Minnesota, he recently moved to Calgary, where his wife, former Gopher star Jillian Tyler Miller, is from. She was a two-time Canadian Olympic swimmer.
Miller’s parents still live in Windham.
FAB FOUR BY FOUR
Methuen High has four four-sport athletes this year. Mirelys Morales, Stephanie Tardugno and Bella Keaney are doing track during the Fall 2 season while Mitchell Crowe is playing football. Those are the fourth sports for those athletes.
I do love four-sport athletes. It harkens back to the great athletes of the ‘50s. And if Crowe scores a TD, I may storm the field!
NO STOPPING PAIGE
Another brilliant effort by Tewksbury High’s Makayla Paige. The North Carolina recruit won the Adidas Nationals 1,000 meters in 2:49.16. ... The New Hampshire CHaD East-West All-Star football game is on. It will be July 17 at St. Anselm’s, reports the Union Leader.
ANDOVER: NO RESPECT
Andover boys basketball didn’t get much respect from the Globe. While the 11-1 Golden Warriors finished a strong fifth in the paper’s final EMass. rankings, that was a spot behind Central Catholic (9-3) and two behind Malden Catholic (8-4).
Coach Dave Fazio’s crew beat Central twice early but the Raiders took down AHS in the MVC Division 1 Cup final.
FIRST-TEAM RODRIGUEZ
Stony Brook junior Juan Felix Rodriguez from Lawrence High made third-team All-America East. Not too shabby for his first year in the Division 1 ranks.
JFR, a transfer from Monroe Junior College, is averaging 12.9 points and 3.3 assists.
DIVISION 3 SUPERSTAR
Division 3 Southern Maine has a freshman pole vaulter who Division 1 schools would love to have. Ben Drummey, who soared 16-8.75 in his first meet, is the son of USM assistant Mike Drummey, who once cleared 18-6.5.
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.