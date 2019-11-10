Central Catholic will be welcoming another talented Licare next fall.
Nicolette Licare of Amesbury and Immaculate Conception School in Newburyport won the 101-runner, 1.6-mile Catholic League Championship (course record 10:15, 1.6 miles) and the 390-runner Munn Invitational (course record 11:05, 1.77 miles).
She broke her sister Ciera Licare’s 8th grade school record for the 2.0-mile Maudslay Park course by 51 seconds with a 12:52.
Central Catholic senior Ciera Licare is an Eagle-Tribune All-Star lacrosse midfielder (50 goals last spring) committed to UVM. Like Ciera, Nicolette is very promising in lacrosse.
Although obviously a gifted distance runner, Nicolette will be trying volleyball as a fall sport. She will be doing winter track, though.
Dad is Central Catholic/UMass Lowell Hall of Fame point guard Bobby Licare. Uncle Dick Licare was a state champion hoop coach at Central with a flashy 447-154 career record.
Nicolette’s aunt, Annaliese Rudis, was a standout diver/gymnast at CCHS.
QUITE A LEGACY
Louis Tisbert of Andover, who passed away recently at age 88, was well known for his love of Andover sports and his talented son (Steve) and Hall of Fame grandkids (Brian and Lisa Tisbert).
Besides the Tisberts, he had numerous other athletic grandchildren: Jason and Tom White, Andover football; Jennifer White, Andover soccer; Katelyn and Jessica Kearns (AHS skiing) and Tim Allen (Central distance runner).
Louis helped build the press box at Lovely Field and considerable improvements to the AHS softball field.
He had horse racing in his blood. His horse, Make the Most, finished second in the 1989 Meadowlands Gold Cup. His brother, Robert, is 82 and still trains and drives standardbreds at Plainridge Park.
KING’S NEW JOB
Amari King, the two-time MASCAC MVP at Worcester State, is an assistant for the women’s and men’s volleyball teams at Regis College. The PMA grad from Lawrence is pursuing her master’s degree in nonprofit communication at Regis.
HALL OF FAMER MAGLIO
Former Andover High coach Ken Maglio recently was selected for induction to the Mass. Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame. The Pelham resident went 252-129 in 17 seasons (1993-2009) and at one point won four straight MVC Large titles.
He also coached freshman baseball for 22 years in Andover, helping develop a slew of AHS greats in his 39 years coaching baseball in the system.
In 2004, he pulled a rare daily-double, winning Eagle-Tribune Coach of the Year honors in baseball and football.
He was the head football coach for 13 years and a freshman grid coach for 26 years.
The induction ceremony is Jan. 25 at the Sheraton in Wakefield.
Maglio wrote on Facebook: “It is impossible for a Coach to receive such an honor without having great players and great assistant Coaches. I was so fortunate to have both! So Thank you to you all! It means a lot.”
