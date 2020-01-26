For a local high schooler to compete in a college meet is impressive. To do it as a junior is extremely rare. To win it? Almost unheard of.
But that’s what Central Catholic junior Katharine Duren of Haverhill did Saturday, winning the BU Invitational 60-meter hurdles in 9.08. UMass freshman Alexandra Gonet took second in 9.21. UNH sophomore Saige Tudisco from Pentucket was eighth in 9.28.
The invitational race was won by Olympic legend Lolo Jones in 8.32.
GREENE TO SALEM STATE
Methuen senior Brenna Greene will be continuing her hockey career at Salem State. Already a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star defenseman, she was recruited by Division 1 programs, too, including Merrimack.
Last year she was a cornerstone of the historic Methuen-Tewksbury run to the state title. Greene is also a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in lacrosse who surpassed 100 career goals late last spring.
WENTWORTH TECH TRIO
Freshman guard Deangeliz Urena of Methuen is starting at Wentworth. In seven games she’s played in through Friday, she’s averaging 5.3 points and 2.6 rebounds.
Another ex-Ranger, sophomore guard Kevin Fernandez, is averaging a team-high 13.7 ppg (.397 3-point shooting) to go with 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals a game for the 12-6 men’s team.
Junior starting guard Tyler Lennon from Atkinson and Wilbraham and Monson is averaging 5.9 points, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals.
RIVERA’S MEMORABLE WEEK
Plymouth State sophomore Dante Rivera of Methuen was named the Little East Conference Player of the Week. It may have been the easiest decision in LEC history.
All Rivera did in conference wins over Southern Maine (99-80) and UMass Dartmouth (75-63) was:
Score 57 points, shoot .643 from the field, .706 (12 for 17) from behind the arc, and 9 for 9 from the line. He also had six steals.
For the season, he’s averaging 15.4 points, 4.5 assists and 2.6 steals for the 10-7 Panthers.
Sophomore forward Manny Sanchez of Lawrence and Central Catholic is averaging 5.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
ROCKER JOINS CLUB
Andover senior Kyle Rocker joined the 1,000-point club Friday against Methuen.
Rocker, of course, is from a talented Haverhill hoops family (he moved from Haverhill after 8th grade).
His dad, Kazi Rocker, averaged 13.5 points as a senior for the Hillies in 1995 and his twin, Kwam Rocker, averaged 14.5. The Hilles had quite the 3-guard offense with Kenyon Foster averaging 18.1 ppg.
Here is the complete list of Golden Warriors in the Millennium Club.
ANDOVER BOYS: 1. Chris Vetrano ’04, 2,090; 2. Tommy McLaughlin ‘01, 1,564 (missed senior year due to injury); 3. Tim Perry ‘85, 1,401; 4. E.J. Perry IV ‘17 1,149 (played 7 games as a senior before reporting for BC football); 5. Greg Vetrano ’06, 1,086; 6. Joe Bramanti ‘11, 1,084; 7. David Giribaldi ‘15, 1,072; 8. Eric Danis ’95, 1,044; 9. Jack Barrett ‘04, 1,003 (scored additional 75 points as a freshman at Reading); 10. Kyle Rocker ‘20, 1,003
ANDOVER GIRLS: 1. Nicole Boudreau ‘12, 2,200; 2. Charlotte Muller ‘98, 1,616; 3. Jenny Muller ‘03, 1,498; 4. Natalie Gomez-Martinez ‘11, 1,412; 5. Devon Caveney ‘13, 1,205; 6. Alyssa Casey ‘17, 1,197; 7. Megan Thomann ‘08, 1,173; 8. Ashley McLaughlin ‘04, 1,150; 9. Gia Bramanti ‘19, 1,029
NONE BETTER THAN JERRY
I could give you 20 stories why 45th-year North Andover coach Jerry Marchegiani is the best. The latest was Friday. After a long day on the slopes, he calls in the results for the entire league. It must have taken 15 minutes.
Well yours truly somehow wiped out all that work. With nary a gripe, he went over the entire thing again. We named our Ski Coach of the Year after him for his dazzling record and unsurpassed longevity but the fact he’s such a terrific person didn’t hurt either.
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.